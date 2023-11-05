6 of the best horror video games that will raise goosebumps on your skin

Need some more spookiness this Halloween? These are some of the best horror video games you need to try if you haven’t already.

If you’re a fan of horror films, I think it’s a no-brainer you make the transfer to horror games if you haven’t already. The passiveness of a movie is great when you just want to chill, at least as chill as a horror movie would allow you, but with a game, you’re a participant. Lives are in your hands, and if you’re sadistic, you’ll gleefully lead them into their deaths. If you’re not, you’ll be riddled with anxiety as you try to get the best possible outcome there is.

So as Halloween is around the corner, we’ve listed some of the best horror video games you can play including a special mention that deserves a place on this list but is sadly no longer playable.

[Hero image: Resident Evil FB]

6 of the best horror video games you need to play

Resident Evil (1996 – present)

The granddaddy of all horror games, Resident Evil first came onto the scene in 1996 for the PlayStation. Aside from the game’s infamous horribly acted live-action sequences and voice acting, it’s become memorable for defining what other survival horror genre games would contain. The franchise had a more action-oriented tone later on but as of late, it’s come back to its survival horror roots, especially with its latest entry, Resident Evil Village.

Outlast (2013)

Well into the 2010s, most horror games still used the third-person perspective. Outlast was one of the games that made first-person horror popular, putting gamers into the shoes of a journalist with no special skills or powerful weapons trapped in a psychiatric hospital filled with horrific things. Not only are you just a regular Joe but you can also now see things from said Joe’s perspective. Nowadays, that’s not too mindblowing. Back in 2013, it will make you crap your pants.

Dead Space (2008/2023)

Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) had already proven that horror and space are a great combination. This game proved that even in the video game medium, it worked, perhaps even better than a film. Taking on the role of Isaac, gamers must navigate a ship while suffering from increasing symptoms of psychosis and dementia. Sure, there are enemies to fight but it’s the struggle to keep sane that really puts you on edge. The game is considered one of the best horror video games and indeed, best games of all time, spawned two sequels, and also has a remake released earlier this year that’s available to play on modern platforms.

Alien: Isolation (2014)

Speaking of Alien, Isolation may not be the first game based on the franchise but it’s the first one to truly capture the “hold your breath and shut up or it’ll kill us” vibe of the films. The story is also a continuation of the films with gamers in control of Ripley’s daughter, Amanda, who unfortunately finds herself in the same predicament her mother was in years ago: stuck in a hunk of metal floating in space with a deadly alien roaming about. The claustrophobia, the dark interiors, and the looming danger of a xenomorph lurking about put you on the edge of your seat the entire time. Stealth is key here, and if you suck at stealth, well… you die. Duh.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010)

Survival horror games are usually about staying alive (cue iconic guitar riff). Amnesia is the same but also adds another important factor: staying sane. Looking directly at monsters and staying in the dark for too long lowers the player character’s sanity which affects the player in a number of ways. The thing is, the dark is the easiest palace to hide and there aren’t a lot of well-lit places in the game, so as we say in Thai, chok dee. But if you thought that was intense enough, it’s not done yet. The player has no means to fight any of the horrific monsters you encounter. None. Your only solution like in any other horror movie is to run. Again, chok dee.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014-2023)

FNAF, as it’s affectionately called, was an indie game that skyrocketed to popularity thanks to Markiplier’s hilarious playthroughs. The premise of the original game was simple: you’re a guard in an old Chuck E. Cheese-like establishment and you have to survive five nights. What’s dangerous about an abandoned children’s arcade, you ask? Well, the animatronics come alive, and if that wasn’t creepy enough, they’re also out to kill you. FNAF successfully turned our nightmares about mascots and animatronics into a reality, easily nabbing it a spot as one of the best horror video games released in recent memory.

Special mention: P.T. (2014)

P.T. was a mysterious demo released on the PlayStation 4 back in 2014. No one knew what it was prior to its release, but upon completion, fans went wild. Not only was it a new Silent Hill game titled Silent Hills (emphasis on the “s”), it was going to feature Norman Reedus and it was being developed by the legendary Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro. This game was going to be insane and everyone agreed.

But the demo was all gamers would get. Konami cancelled the project and the demo was pulled from the PlayStation store, causing fans to scramble and find a way to preserve the demo. PS4s with the game downloaded on them started becoming valuable, selling on eBay for over USD $1000. Others remade the demo but Konami would swiftly shut them down. No longer playable, P.T. remains today as the demo of possibly the greatest horror game we never had.