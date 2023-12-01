Spotify Wrapped is here, and there’s no better psych evaluation than that. Well, here’s a meme about it and more for November 2023.

As Halloween came and went, our jingle bells are rocked as mother Mariah Carey is back on the charts again. We’re getting ready for the season of giving. Remember when Harry Styles shaved his head? That was also this month. Let’s recap all those moments in the format that brings out our worst selves: memes.

This month in memes: November 2023

No, I’m still not going to click on Microsoft Viva Insights

What a photoshoot

Agreed, as I’m not sharing with the world that RuPaul is the top 3 artist I listen to

there should be a way to dispute your Spotify Wrapped results if you disagree — matt gehring (@mattryanx) November 29, 2023

Will never get tired of this joke

Come through, English

And now fingers crossed he gets a better wardrobe next

Just Asian intergenerational trauma tingz

Would actually be funny to see which songs we skipped the most

spotify wrapped should get more chaotic. tell us which songs we skipped the most. which ones we turned the volume all the way up for. be like “remember that day u listened to famous by mason ramsey 152 times? we do. it was july 5th!” — Alissa (taylor’s version)🐍🖤✨ (@SomeD1ckH3adGuy) November 29, 2023

And also next year bestie