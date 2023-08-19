facebook
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss season 17: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season
Bigg Boss season 17: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season
Entertainment
19 Aug 2023 12:00 PM

Bigg Boss season 17: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season

Sreetama Basu

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has finally wrapped up, after a charged up season of love, drama, fights, twists that no one saw coming. We had a glorious winner, Elvish Yadav, who was one of the strongest contenders on the show. And now it’s time to shift focus to Bigg Boss season 17. Are you surprised? Let’s find out more.

As the OTT version of the show came to an end, fans were disappointed. Bigg Boss is a phenomenon that gets the entire country hooked throughout its entire duration. But if you thought you are going to miss the excitement of new episodes and new fights and connections that housemates make on the show, there’s some good news.

Bigg Boss season 17 is not far away. With a whole new bunch of contestants and the classic television format, it is one of the most highly awaited shows of the year. As the show is all set to make a comeback for its 17th season, here is all you need to know about it.

Everything about Bigg Boss season 17

When is it going to start?

According to reports by Telly Chakkar, the premiere date of Bigg Boss season 17 has not been announced yet. However, speculations are rife that it is going to go on air sometime around the last week of September.

List of contestants

The final list of Bigg Boss season 17 contestants has not been announced by the makers yet, but there are speculations about the tentative list of contestants who might be seen on this season.

The first person in question is, of course, Elvish Yadav. He just won the Bigg Boss OTT 2, and that makes him a strong candidate for the upcoming season of the show.

In the past, we saw Bigg Boss OTT finalists Nishat Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty become a part of the main Bigg Boss house. This makes fans believe that on Bigg Boss 17, one can expect Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani.

According to reports, some of the other contestants who might be seen this season are Mr. Faisu, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Awez Darbar, Surbhi Jyoti, Anjali Arora, Kanika Mann, Fahmaan Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Anjum Fakih, among others.

Please note that these are all based on reports and speculations, and the makers have not confirmed anything officially. Nevertheless, it will be exciting to see how this season pans out.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

Bigg Boss contestants Bigg Boss 17
You might also like ...
Bigg Boss season 17: Everything you need to know about the upcoming season

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.