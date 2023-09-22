Why is Canadian singer Shubh the hot topic of discussion right now?

In a very short span of time, Punjabi singer Shubh has managed to create a niche for himself in the music space, especially in India. His songs are all over Instagram, Tik Tok and other social media platforms with people using his music to create videos. However, the Canada-based Punjabi singer, who was supposed to arrive in India for his Still Rollin India tour, is currently trending all over the internet for all the wrong reasons.

For the uninitiated, Shubh aka Shubhneet Singh is an Indian rapper based in Canada, who predominantly makes Punjabi songs. The 26-year-old singer rose to fame with his single, We Rollin, in 2021. In India, his songs like Cheques, Elevated and more are listened to by thousands of his fans. Not just in Canada and India, the singer has been listed on the UK Asian, UK Punjabi charts, as well as on the Official New Zealand charts. Shubh made it to the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 for his song Baller as well. The singer has a large fan following within the Punjabi diaspora across Canada, United Kingdom, United States, and Australia with 3.25 million subscribers on YouTube, 1.1 million followers on Instagram and 13.1 million listeners on Spotify.

Shubh has now come under people’s radar for a post that he shared in March 2023. In the light of recent India-Canada tension that heightened after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked the death of Khalistan Tiger Force chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, with the involvement of Indian government officials, the post shared by the singer has resurfaced online, with people claiming that Shubh is a supporter of the Khalistani movement.

Here’s everything to know about the controversy involving Canadian singer Shubh

It all started when the singer, known for his songs like Cheques, We Rollin and Elevated, shared an Instagram story in March 2023. The post showcased the map of India but with a twist. The state of Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Northeast India including Punjab were coloured in black with a policeman holding a plug in his hand. Sharing this artwork, originally created by an Instagram user named Inkquisitive, singer Shubh wrote, “Pray for Punjab”. People linked his move as a sign of him being a Khalistani supporter.

Why had Shubh shared the post?

Shubhneet Singh shared the post when the Punjab Police were looking for Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh back in March 2023. Amritpal, a radical Indian Khalistani separatist, and a self-styled Sikh preacher was arrested for spreading disharmony among masses. Many people were detained or summoned for questioning during the search, and internet facilities were also banned at this point. Reacting to the same, it is believed that Shubh shared the post on his Instagram stories to highlight the condition in Punjab.

What happened after the public uproar?

The heavy backlash led to Boat cancelling its sponsorship deal with Shubh on 19 September, stating that it would no longer be backing Shubh’s Still Rollin India tour. “At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour,” tweeted the team.

Singer Shubh’s India Tour cancelled

Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer’s… — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 20, 2023

Shubh was supposed to perform in Mumbai from 23 – 25 September. He was headlining the Cordelia Cruise ‘Cruise Control 4.0’ event. However, changes have been made to the event’s lineup with posts related to Shubh also deleted from the event’s official Instagram page. The singer was also scheduled to perform in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad as a part of his three-month-long Still Rollin India tour, but these shows also now stand cancelled.

BookMyShow informed, “Singer Shubhneet Singh’s Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show.”

Virat Kohli unfollows singer Shubh

Many Bollywood celebrities and other famous Indian personalities have often talked about the Canada-based Punjabi singer. Virat Kohli was one of his biggest fans. It is now being pointed out that the Indian cricketer has unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

The artist of the viral post reacts

this. not one day has gone by where i’ve not been sent a death threat to take that artwork down (that was march)… i refuse to do so, because it had NOTHING to do with the narrative they’re wanting it to be. it was about the police crackdown and just that. it IS ridiculous. https://t.co/VlVbFjMMTE — Inkquisitive 🎨 (@Inkquisitive) September 16, 2023

Graphic artist Amandeep Singh aka Inkquisitive commented on the whole scenario and defended the art. He tweeted, “My brother Shubh, shared my artwork it was a visual expression of a policeman taking the plug out of Punjab due to the ‘blackout in Punjab’. Woke up being called Khalistanis, alongside anyone that shared it, and now it’s got to this. You can’t make this stuff up. Sad reality.” He shared a couple of more tweets, explaining the meaning of his artwork where he talked about how his art conveyed the cutting on internet facilities in Punajb and J&K, and not what people are interpreting it to be.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) reaction to the move

BJYM has submitted a memorandum to the Mumbai police stating that the intention of the singer to post this artwork was to convey that Punjab is not a part of Indiạ. “Shubh is openly a Khalistani supporter and if he is allowed to hold a concert here, he will be influencing a lot of youth in Mumbai and our country to support his agenda…

He has evidently proven that he is a pro-Khalistani activist and openly supports their agenda and [he] is also influencing the youth of the country to do the same and wage a war against the Government of India by posting such absurd and derogatory posts about Government of India,” stated BJYM’s complaint against singer Shubh.

