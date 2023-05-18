Rosé and other Asian celebrities who were spotted at 2023 Cannes Film Festival

On 17 May 2023, Rosé of BLACKPINK made her debut at Cannes Film Festival. She became the latest addition to the Asian celebrities who attended the prestigious event held annually in the resort town on the French Riviera.

The 26-year-old is one of the four members of the iconic K-pop, all-girls group. The other members are Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo. Rosé is the first member of the band to appear at Cannes.

She will be followed by bandmate Jennie, who is set to make her Cannes debut on 22 May. Jennie would be arriving to support her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol, which will be screened in the Out of Competition category at the festival.

What did Rosé wear at Cannes?

Rosé arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

The film is the first that has been produced by the fashion label’s subsidiary, Saint Laurent Productions. Vaccarello designed the costumes in the film.

The K-pop idol was seen wearing a Saint Laurent black gown. Rosé is a brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house. She kept her look simple, with hair neatly tied in a bun and minimalist earrings.

This wasn’t the only appearance that Rosé made at Cannes. She was also seen with the team of Pedro Almodóvar’s short film Strange Way Of Life, at a screening of the film.

Rosé, who was wearing a white shirt over a white crop top and flared black trousers, was accompanied by Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello.

From Soo Joo Park to Gong Li: Who wore what at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Several other Asian stars have attended Cannes over the first two days as well. Besides Rosé, the Monster premiere was attended by Korean-American supermodel Soo Joo Park, English actor Gemma Chan, and Chinese actors Zhang Yuqi, Zhu Yilong and Gao Ye.

While Park was in a Saint Laurent creation, Chan graced the event in a Louis Vuitton white cape dress.

Gemma Chan at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/sNmCBguXo7 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 17, 2023

Also present were the main cast members of Monster: Japanese actors Eita Nagayama, Hinata Hiiragi, Kurokawa Soya and Sakura Ando.

On 16 May — the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival — Chinese star Fan Bingbing arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer, Jeanne du Barry, wearing a ballgown that highlighted the magnificence of traditional Asian art.

Created by Chinese designer Christopher Bu, Bingbing’s dress had a forest-theme print with bamboo plants on a white background. Several tigers were featured along the flared skirt. She completed the nature-inspired look with leaves in her hair.

She also appeared for the opening ceremony gala dinner in a YANINA Couture dress from F/W 2022 collection. The appearance was Bingbing’s first at Cannes since 2018.

Chinese acting legend Gong Li, too, arrived on the red carpet for Jeanne du Barry. She was seen wearing an Alaïa Fall 2023 turtleneck and ball skirt with Cartier jewellery.

Gong li wearing custom Alaïa at the Cannes film festival pic.twitter.com/d7pQ2miWDI — ➳❥ (@VANITYxVAULT) May 16, 2023

Chinese actor Guan Xiaotong was also among the Asian celebrities at Cannes who arrived for the screening of Jeanne du Barry.

Films at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

The film festival started on 16 May and will conclude on 27 May 2023.

Depp’s Jeanne du Barry, which has been directed by Maïwenn, was the opening film of the festival. Peter Sohn’s Pixar animated film Elemental will be the closing film of the event. Its 20-minute extended look won praise at CinemaCon 2023 in April.

Several films are competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or prize. Monster is one of the favourites, given that Kore-eda won the prize in 2018 for Shoplifters and his film, Broker, fetched South Korean acting great Song Kang-ho the Best Actor Award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Among the other films in competition are Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Justine Triet’s French film Anatomy of a Fall, Marco Bellocchio’s Italian film Kidnapped, and Ken Loach’s joint UK-French-Belgium production The Old Oak.

Among the most-anticipated films at the 2023 Cannes are Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford. Both films will be screened out of competition.

Hollywood legend Michael Douglas was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or during the opening ceremony gala dinner.

(Hero and Featured images: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)