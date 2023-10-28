These baby pictures of our favourite celebrities are just too adorable

They are all A-list celebrities now, but these global stars were once little bundles of cuteness. With chubby cheeks and innocent eyes, the baby pictures of your favourite celebrities will undoubtedly make you go “aww”.

From BTS maknae Jungkook to English singer-actor Harry Styles and Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, celebrities make sure to sport the best of looks both on and off camera. But the throwback photos of these celebrities as babies are proof that they were extremely goofy and adorable in their childhood.

A case in point is Millie Bobby Brown, who plays psychic power girl Eleven on Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series Stranger Things (2016). During a 2023 appearance on BBC’s The One Show, Brown shared about her childhood days and said, “I was quite a naughty child and I definitely, if she (mom) said don’t touch something I was always touching it.”

Meanwhile, “Watermelon Sugar” singer Harry Styles’ sister Gemma, had once recalled about Styles being a fashionista even as a baby. In a December 2020 interview, Gemma told Vogue, “My mum loved to dress us up. I always hated it, and Harry was always quite into it. She did some really elaborate papier-mâché outfits: she made a giant mug and then painted an atlas on it, and that was Harry being ‘The World Cup.’ Harry also had a little Dalmatian dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit.”

One of the most stylish Hollywood celebrities, naturally, Styles was a fashion icon even as a baby.

Check out these adorable childhood pictures of your favourite celebrities

