Ms Puiyi to Christinna Kuan: 12 Best local celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023

See Malaysia’s hottest stars in their spookiest and most stylish ensembles over the weekend to celebrate the spooky season ahead of Halloween tonight.

These celebrities are not holding back as they embrace the ghostly season with their jaw-dropping outfits. Whether they’re attending glamorous parties or enjoying the festivities from the comfort of their homes, these stars have already left us in awe with their extraordinary Halloween costumes.

From Kel Wen of Behati paying homage to local singer-songwriter Aina Abdul’s debut album cover, to Christinna Kuan (aka Ms Kuan) channeling the iconic 2005 American monster film, King Kong – the creativity and attention to detail displayed by these Malaysian celebrities is simply outstanding.

Join us as we uncover the most standout Halloween costumes of 2023 in Malaysia so far.

Roanne Woo

Roanne Woo, a model and creative director known for her fashion sense and innovative short films, has earned a spot on the list of the best-dressed local celebrities this Halloween season in 2023. She chose a costume that many Malaysians would recognise – the persuasive CD vendor often found at night markets.

Kel Wen

Kel Wen, the founder of the popular local fashion brand Behati, has embraced the spirit of Halloween in 2023 by putting together a remarkable costume. Drawing inspiration from none other than Aina Abdul, who has been his muse for a period of time, Kel Wen has gone above and beyond to pay homage to the Malaysian singer-songwriter.

In a stroke of creative genius, Kel Wen has taken Aina Abdul’s debut album cover and skillfully reimagined it as his own Halloween ensemble. The attention to detail is simply astonishing, as the costume closely mirrors the original artwork. Some may even argue that it’s a perfect copy and paste job.

Jane Chuck

Jane Chuck is a jack-of-all-trades, she is a social media influencer, content creator and the founder of beauty and lifestyle brands Chuck’s and Motherchuckers, respectively — and she’s Cruella de Vil, well, at least for this Halloween 2023 season. With her impeccable sense of style and attention to detail, the local star has flawlessly transformed herself into the infamous Disney villain at her own office’s Halloween party.

Alvy Joanna

Alvy Joanna, the TikTok sensation known as Miss Alvy, summoned her wickedly wonderful creativity for Halloween, transforming herself into a ‘ghoul-tiful’ ghost bride. With a ghostly white pallor, blood-dripping makeup, and nails as red as a vampire’s thirst, Alvy Joanna’s spine-tingling transformation sent shivers down our spines.

Her hauntingly perfect portrayal of the ghostly bride was a ‘boo-tiful’ blend of elegance and eerie charm, firmly establishing her as a standout in the realm of Halloween costumes.

Christinna Kuan

Known far and wide as the reigning monarch of the Halloween realm, Christinna Kuan never ceases to amaze us all with her mind-blowingly elaborate and jaw-dropping ensembles. Last year, she left us in awe as she flawlessly transformed into Neytiri from the mega-hit movie Avatar. But hold on tight, because this year she has taken her costume game to towering heights, quite literally!

In a feat that can only be described as sheer brilliance, Christinna has surpassed all expectations by morphing into the colossal, 25-foot tall King Kong from the legendary 2005 film. Picture this: The petite and stylish Christinna magically morphing into the towering prehistoric ape, complete with every intricate detail flawlessly replicated. It’s a sight that will leave your jaw hanging and your mind racing with wonder.

With each passing year, her costumes ascend to new levels of outrageousness and incredibility, as if they were carefully crafted by a team of supernatural costume wizards. So, brace yourselves for the annual unveiling of Christinna’s Halloween masterpiece, an unparalleled display of creativity, dedication, and sheer Halloween magic.

The Kuan Family

The Kuan family is no stranger to Halloween costume greatness, just like their superstar sibling and daughter Christinna. Remember how they blew everyone’s minds last year with their Squid Game get-up? Well, hold on tight because this year they’ve taken it up a notch by channelling their inner Addams Family. It’s like they’re on a mission to make Halloween costume history, one spooktacular ensemble at a time.

Get ready for some ghoulishly good fun as the Kuan family brings the iconic Charles Addams’ characters to life in their own hauntingly hilarious way. Brace yourself for a Halloween extravaganza that will have you screaming with laughter and applauding their devilishly creative spirit!

Johanis Sani

Johanis Sani, the master of social media content, didn’t miss a beat when it came to Halloween 2023. With her hubby playing the role of Ryan Evans, she flawlessly transformed into the fabulous Sharpay Evans. From the wig that was ‘blonde-tiful’ to the iconic hat that screamed perfection, their attention to detail was truly ‘sharp-ay’! And the cherry on top? They even performed a skit based on the iconic song What I’ve Been Looking For. It was a Halloween costume that deserved a standing ovation!

Azfar Heri

In a display of unparalleled creativity and a wicked sense of humour, Azfar Heri ventured into the realm of the supernatural as he embraced the persona of none other than the legendary pontianak – a female vampire or ghost with a flair for the dramatic.

With meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to his craft, Azfar brought the pontianak to life in a way that left everyone in stitches. From his impeccably styled hair to his hauntingly captivating gaze, every aspect of his transformation was a testament to his dedication and his ability to slay, both figuratively and literally.

But it didn’t stop there. His genius extended beyond his physical appearance, as he took to social media to document the daily life of a pontianak in a series of hilarious Instagram reels. From stalking unsuspecting victims to perfecting the art of a blood-curdling scream, Azfar’s portrayal showcased his comedic timing and his knack for entertaining even in the most macabre of circumstances.

As his infectious laughter echoed through the dark corners of the internet, he proved that Halloween is not just a time for scares, but also for laughter and celebration. So, brace yourself for the unforgettable antics of Azfar Heri, the maestro of mischief and the embodiment of Halloween spirit. With him around, Halloween will never be the same!

Ms Puiyi

Ms Puiyi is ready to turn heads and make hearts race with her costume choice as she decided to embrace her inner badass for Halloween 2023 by transforming into a seductive police officer. With her confident swagger and undeniable allure, she has become the ultimate fantasy for both the boys who want to chase her and girls who secretly want to be her. So, watch out, because this Halloween, Ms Puiyi is on a mission to enforce the law of hilarity and steal the show with her seductive cop persona.

Leslie Png

Leslie Png, the ultimate Halloween superhero, donned the iconic costume of Marvel’s Spiderman, leaving all other contenders in the dust. With his flawless portrayal of the web-slinging hero, Leslie set the bar so high that even villains took one look and surrendered. And let’s not forget the extra points he earned for his epic photoshop skills, adding that perfect touch of authenticity.

Leslie’s costume was so incredible that even Stan Lee himself would have shed a tear of admiration. It’s safe to say that Leslie’s Spiderman alter ego swung into our hearts and became one of the undisputed champions of Halloween!

Mandy Gioh Su Lyn

Mandy Gioh, the creative powerhouse of the city, didn’t just dress up for Halloween 2023, she ate and left no crumbs for competition. Embracing her adventurous side, she transformed into Russell, the beloved character from the 2009 Walt Disney movie, Up. With meticulous attention to detail, she pinned on badges and sported the scout’s scarf, capturing Russell’s essence flawlessly. Her portrayal was so spot-on, it’s clear that her costume was a success.

Syaza Atheerah

In a pink-tastic twist of fate, the Malaysian star-studded Halloween scene witnessed a Barbie invasion, and leading the pack was none other than Syaza ‘Geeky Hawt’ Atheerah. With her dazzling portrayal, she took the crown as the ultimate Barbie babe, flawlessly recreating Margot Robbie’s iconic ensemble from the record-breaking film. Prepare to be doll-lighted by her picture-perfect tribute to the pink fantasy comedy that had everyone saying ‘Barbie-licious!’

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @janechuck, @ms_kuan, @missalvy)

