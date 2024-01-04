A list of luxurious brand endorsements that drew ‘all eyes’ to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

With over 76.8 million followers on Instagram and a thriving career as both an actress and K-pop idol — the lead vocalist and visual of girl group BLACKPINK is popular to say the least. No surprises that she’s been appointed an ambassador for several big names in the business — each of which have contributed to her jaw-dropping wealth. Here’s a list of Kim Jisoo’s best brand endorsements.

When the oldest member of the K-pop act BLACKPINK isn’t taking to the stage with ‘pretty savage’ pop-tracks and ‘really’ well-choreographed sequences — she’s known to display her acting chops on drama sets. Interestingly, she’s also the richest member of BLACKPINK. A 2022 report by South China Morning Post places Jisoo’s net worth at USD 20 million — a large part of which is courtesy of the list of big brands that she has endorsement deals with or is an ambassador for. It all started prior to her debut with the girl group — when she starred in advertisements for LG, Nikon, and Samsonite. Cut to a few years and several hits later and she brought in USD 45 million in earned media value for Dior, making it the top name at the Paris Fashion Week according to Korea Herald. Here’s a look at the hitmakers most iconic collaborations.

A list of big brand endorsements starring BLACKPINK’s Kim Jisoo

Dior

One of Jisoo’s most important endorsement deals — dominating her social calendar — also happens to be one of her oldest brand associations. In 2019, the vocalist was announced an ambassador for Dior Beauty. She was later brought on board for the French luxury brand’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection — with appearance at Paris Fashion Week and other important events growing in frequency. Jisoo was also spotted with D’Lite and Lady Dior bags.

In 2021 she released ‘Dior Forever Skin Glow Cushion’ with the brand, promoted the Spring/Summer collection as well as Dior Cao bag, and was announced the new global ambassador for fashion and beauty. A report by Soompi quoted the brand stating the singer-actress had inspired creative director Grazia Chiuri for the Fall collection, adding that she “embodies with her singular audacity the House’s modernity.” It further added, “Jisoo will also perfectly incarnate the empowering makeup created by (Christian Dior makeup creative and image director) Peter Philips.”

That year, Jisoo sat at the front row of various shows, with each being carefully documented on social media. In 2022, she began endorsing Dior’s Addict lipstick collection. Later on her 28th birthday, the luxury name released a new shade of lipgloss — 031 Strawberry. Most recently, she joined the likes of fellow Korean celebrity Cha Eun-woo and fashion model Nonso David to spotlight Dior Beauty’s Le Baume product.

Cartier

The name behind some of the world’s most luxurious jewellery and wrist watches — Cartier is endorsed by stars like Lily Collins, BTS’ V, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Recently, the French brand announced Jisoo as its global ambassador — stating that her self-assured style made her the voice of a ‘new generation of creatives’ who were bold about their talents. Soompi quoted the vocalist stating, “It’s a truly meaningful honour for me to become a member of the Panthère community, in which each and every individual has their own unique and distinctive colour.” She further added, “I’m looking forward to being able to share Panthère’s beauty with many people.” Since then, she’s been spotted sporting the brand’s exquisite designs — including a USD 41,000 Panthère De Cartier earring and USD 25,000 necklace.

Dyson

A recent addition to her endorsement roster — the wildly-popular Singaporean-British household appliances company Dyson announced Jisoo as its new ambassador. Calling her ‘an icon of effortless beauty,’ the brand shared images of the idol spotlighting the Airwrap Multi-Styler in a limited-edition colourway. A report by Prestige further quotes its Beauty Category President Kathleen Pierce as stating, “Jisoo is an aspirational, modern, and timeless beauty who plays an important role in celebrating natural beauty and elevating hair health.” Meanwhile, she noted, “Dyson products have always been essential to me. They help me create easy and gorgeous hairstyles with less effort.”

MapleStory

Considering she’s been dubbed BLACKPINK’s ‘gamer girl,’ it’s no surprise that Jisoo added one of the most popular developers in the gaming industry Nexon to her list of endorsement deals — the name behind Counter Strike and Crazy Arcade. More specifically, she was appointed the brand ambassador of the online role-playing, multi-player game MapleStory in 2022 — only the second popular figure to do so after Olympic archer Kim Jae Duk. The official announcement came with a teaser video spotlighting her log-on and log-off lives on the game — establishing the singer-actress as a longtime player.

Dunst

South Korean street fashion house Dunst brought Jisoo on board in 2023 — releasing teasers of the idol sporting chic blazers with blue jeans, dresses, hoodies and more. This, towards their winter collection, 23FW Campaign. Fans across the globe noted that many of the brand’s pieces had sold out soon after she endorsed them.

