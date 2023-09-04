A look at Bobby Deol’s enormous net worth: Luxury cars, sneaker collections and more

The younger son of superstar Dharmendra, Bobby Deol has been in the industry for several decades and has carved out a name for himself. One of the biggest stars of the 90s, Bobby Deol has delivered several hits throughout his career, which has led him to garner a huge wealth. Here’s a closer look at Bobby Deol’s net worth.

A superstar of the 90s, Bobby Deol had taken a break from acting for many years, but never forgotten. That was until the news of his stint as a DJ for one night at a Delhi club broke the internet. While there were hundreds of memes being shared on the internet, Bobby Deol’s acting career got a whole new boost and he made a comeback and how! Not new to fame or luxury, Bobby Deol’s career might have started as Dharmendra’s son and Sunny Deol’s younger brother, but he carved out his own niche. Let’s take a look at Bobby Deol’s net worth and assets he owns.

All about Bobby Deol’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 27 January 1969, Bobby Deol is the second son of Bollywood star Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur. In 1996, he married Tanya Ahuja and together they have two sons.

Bobby Deol started his acting career at the age of 10 in the 1977 movie Dharam Veer. In 1995, he made his Bollywood debut with Twinkle Khanna in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Barsaat, which won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. In 1997, he starred in what is considered his breakthrough role in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

From there on, he starred in a string of films like Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kareeb, Soldier, Dillagi, Shaheed, Apne, Badal, Hum To Mohabbat Karega, Bichhoo, Tango Charlie and more. After these, he took a sabbatical from acting.

In 2017, he made his comeback in Shreyas Talpade’s directorial venture Poster Boys. He also starred alongside Salman Khan in Race 3 in 2016 and Housefull 4 in 2019. That was until he made his OTT debut with Class of ’83 on Netflix. His web series Aashram in 2020 made a lot of news for his portrayal of a godman, which put him back on the acting radar.

Bobby Deol’s net worth

According to several reports, Bobby Deol has a net worth of USD 8 million (INR 66.1 crore approx.) His major income comes from movies, for which he charges around INR 4 to 6 crore per film, plus a share in the profits of the films. He also does a lot of brand endorsements, for which he charges around INR 1 crore per brand.

Most expensive things owned by Bobby Deol

Mumbai house

Bobby Deol lives in an uber-luxurious house in the plush neighbourhood of Vile Parle in Mumbai. He lives with his wife and two sons in the house that reportedly costs a whopping INR 6 crore. The house is done up in wooden panels, which adds a touch of class to the interiors. Some of the other features that makes his house stand out are floor-to-wall wardrobes, vibrant vases, exquisite chandeliers, statement artworks, paintings and more.

Luxury cars

The younger Deol is known to have a penchant for cars. The luxurious wheels in his garage is proof. He owns a Range Rover Sport whose price starts at INR 1.64 crores and goes up to INR 1.84 crore, a Land Rover Freelander 2 worth INR 44.41 lakh, a Range Rover Vogue in the price range of INR 2.39 to 4.17 crore, W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with a starting price of INR 1.71 crore, a Porsche Cayenne whose price starts at INR 1.34 crore, and many others. All these cars contribute a great deal to Bobby Deol’s net worth.

Sneakers

If there’s one thing you should know about Bobby Deol, it is his love for sneakers. Among his enviable sneaker collection is a Gucci Ultrapace worth INR 90,000 and a Golden Goose Francy worth INR 51,540. He also owns several other sneakers from Gucci, Balenciaga and Christian Louboutin.

All Images: Courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the net worth of Bobby Deol in rupees?

Bobby Deol’s net worth in rupees INR 66.1 crore.

– Is Bobby Deol a vegetarian?

Even though Bobby Deol has always been vegetarian, he reportedly got on a protein-rich non-vegetarian diet for his film Race 3.

– What is the last film of Bobby Deol?

Bobby Deol’s last film was Love Hostel which released in 2022.

– Who did Bobby Deol marry?

Bobby Deol maried Tanya Ahuja in 1996.