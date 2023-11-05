Britney Spears’ best movie and TV show appearances so far

Britney Spears’s new memoir The Woman in Me is already topping the charts, with 1.1 million copies sold in its first week of release in the US. Apart from shocking revelations about her controversial conservatorship and rocky romantic relationships, the memoir also addressed some of her TV show appearances — including her time as a judge on The X Factor in 2012, which she said she “hated”. Today, we take a closer look at Britney Spears and her most memorable appearances in movies and TV shows.

Britney Spears’ career started with her first TV show debut in 1992, at the age of 10, on the talent show Star Search. She didn’t win the show, but it was the beginning of something huge. A year later, in 1993, she was cast in the Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club, with future stars such as Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Ryan Gosling.

Her two-season experience on the show gave her the opportunity to display her singing and dancing skills, giving viewers a taste of the superstar she would become. Unfortunately, like all good things, the show was cancelled in 1995.

Britney made guest appearances on different TV shows after breaking onto the music scene with her successful debut single “Baby One More Time” in 1998. While her film and TV career did not shine as brightly as her singing career, it did play an important role in her path to become the legendary pop princess she is today. So, despite her career’s ups and downs, there’s no denying Britney Spears’ impact on both the stage and the screen.

Britney Spears: Crossroads and other movie opportunities

Britney Spears’ film career began with Crossroads in 2002. The movie received little critical recognition but garnered its own fan base and achieved an impressive USD 61 million at the box office.

It was re-released as a part of a global fan event on October 23 and 25 in conjunction with her memoir launch on October 24. This was organised by Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records, and saw the film screened in 875 venues across 24 countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Audiences were treated to two bonus singalongs of Britney’s songs in the movie. Select locales also sold Crossroads-themed merchandise such as jackets and replicas of clothing items worn by the characters.

In the years that followed, Britney auditioned for other movies, including the starring role of Allie Hamilton in The Notebook, which went to Rachel McAdams.

She was also offered a part in the Academy Award-winning musical Chicago (2002), but turned it down — a decision she later regretted and wrote about in her memoir. She didn’t reveal which character she could have played, but it’s rumoured that it was the role of “Go to Hell” Kitty. Lucy Liu was later chosen for the part.

“When it came to Chicago, I should’ve done it. I had power back then; I wish I’d used it more thoughtfully, been more rebellious. Chicago would have been fun. It’s all dance pieces – my favourite kind: prissy, girly follies, Pussycat Doll-like, serve-off your-corset moves. I wish I had taken that offer,” said Britney. “I would have gotten to play a villain who kills a man, and sings and dances while doing it, too.”

Britney Spears’ best appearances in TV shows and movies

Sabrina the Teenage Witch (1999)

Genre: Fantasy, Supernatural, Sitcom

Runtime: About 30 minutes per episode

Seasons: 7

Director: Linda Day

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Britney Spears appeared as a guest star on the TV show Sabrina the Teenage Witch in the 1999 episode “The Great Mistake.” She played herself in this episode, and the plot included Sabrina considering moving to Paris with her father, which would mean missing a Britney Spears concert. However, Britney arrives suddenly in Sabrina’s hotel room for a private performance.

This wasn’t the first time the two stars were working together. Earlier that year, Sabrina actress Melissa Joan Hart had a cameo in Britney’s music video for “(You Drive Me) Crazy.” This song was part of the soundtrack of the film Drive Me Crazy (1999), starring Hart and Adrian Grenier. The cross-promotion between the two friends and artists was a wonderful late-’90s pop culture moment.

Kenan & Kel (1999)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: About 30 minutes per episode

Seasons: 4

Creator: Kim Bass

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Britney Spears appeared as a surprise guest on Kenan & Kel in 1999. Kenan and Kel have an amusing and comical meeting with the pop icon, with Kel pretending to be her hairstylist and giving her green highlights, much to her dismay. The duo make their escape as she sees her reflection and screams.

The Famous Jett Jackson (1999)

Genre: Action-adventure, Comedy-drama

Runtime: About 30 minutes per episode

Seasons: 3

Creator: Fracaswell Hyman

IMDb ratings: 7.2/10

Britney Spears made a delightful cameo appearance in 1999 on Disney Channel’s The Famous Jett Jackson. She played herself in this guest role, staying loyal to her roots as she began her career on the Disney Channel.

In this episode, Britney’s character, who is also a friend of the show’s main character, Jett Jackson, intends to surprise him at his school dance. It’s not every day that a teen singing sensation shows up to your school dance, but in the world of TV, anything can happen.

Also, Britney sang two of her earliest and most recognisable hits, “…Baby One More Time” and “Sometimes” on stage.

The Simpsons (2000)

Genre: Sitcom, Satire

Runtime: About 22 minutes per episode

Seasons: 35

Creator: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Sam Simon

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

In addition to its seemingly prophetic ability to predict future events, the TV show The Simpsons is also famous for featuring numerous A-list celebrities as guest stars throughout its long run. Britney Spears made a cameo appearance in the episode titled “The Mansion Family,” which is the twelfth episode of the eleventh season, originally airing in 2000.

Britney Spears visits Springfield and stays at the Simpson family’s house, the titular mansion, in this episode. The episode has some amusing interactions and situations featuring Britney Spears and members of the Simpson family.

Her cameo had a touch of typical “Simpsons” humour, as she co-hosted the Springfield Pride Awards with Kent Brockman and caused the death of the town’s longest-living citizen with a kiss on the cheek, which ultimately benefited the malevolent Mr. Burns.

Longshot (2001)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hr 33 min

Creator: Lionel C. Martin

IMDb rating: 2.6/10

Britney Spears made a brief cameo as a flight attendant in the film Longshot, which was never released in theatres and went straight to TV on the Disney Channel. This role, interestingly, happened before her famous portrayal of a seductive air hostess in the music video for “Toxic.” While Longshot garnered negative reviews, it was a hit with fans of ’90s boybands and girl groups. It featured several significant guest appearance by the likes of O-Town, Innosense, LFO and all of the members of *NSYNC. The movie was scripted by former talent manager Lou Pearlman, who was famed for the success of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC, and used as a promotion opportunity for the artists under his wing.

Crossroads (2002)

Genre: Comedy/drama

Runtime: 1 hr 33 min

Creator: Tamra Davis, Shonda Rhimes

IMDb ratings: 3.6/10

Crossroads was important for Britney Spears since it marked her feature film debut as a leading actress. She plays Lucy. a small-town girl who embarks on a cross-country road trip with her two childhood friends, Kit and Mimi, played by Zoë Saldana and Taryn Manning, respectively. Each of the girls has her own set of personal issues and goals, and the road trip acts as an adventure of self-discovery and camaraderie for them. While the film earned mixed reviews from reviewers, it drew a devoted following and demonstrated Britney’s ability to shift from her music career to the big screen. Some of Britney’s songs were also featured in the film, notably the title track “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” which became a hit.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Genre: Comedy/spy thriller

Runtime: 1 hr 34 min

Creator: Jay Roach

IMDb ratings: 6.2/10

Britney Spears appeared briefly in the comedy movie Austin Powers in Goldmember. This is the third entry in Mike Myers’ Austin Powers film series.

Britney Spears plays herself in the film during a fictitious film-within-a-film scenario. She and Austin Powers start a dance-off but things take a different turn when he realises she is a fembot and vows to take her down.

Pauly Shore Is Dead (2003)

Genre: Dark comedy

Runtime: 1 hr 22 min

Creator: Adam Freeman, Pauly Shore

IMDb ratings: 4.4/10

Britney Spears made a quick cameo in Pauly Shore’s mockumentary Pauly Shore Is Dead, in which the comedian faked his death as part of a satirical plot to cement his legacy. Her participation creates a humorous parody of her MTV roots as well as her own pop-cultural stardom.

Will & Grace (2006)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: About 22 minutes per episode

Seasons: 11

Creator: David Kohan, Max Mutchnick

IMDb ratings: 7.4/10

Britney Spears made an impressive cameo on the hit television show Will & Grace. She appears in the sixth season of the show, in the episode “Buy, Buy Baby,” which aired in 2006.

Britney Spears portrayed Amber-Louise, a conservative and religious woman who became a close friend and ultimately fiancée to Karen Walker’s on-screen husband, Stan, in this episode. Megan Mullally’s character, Karen, is outraged and tries to stop Stan from marrying Amber-Louise. However, it was eventually revealed that she is not the conservative woman she claims to be. Furthermore, her real name is Peg, and she describes herself as a “hardcore lesbian.”

How I Met Your Mother (2008)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: About 22 minutes per episode

Seasons: 9

Creator: Carter Bays, Craig Thomas

IMDb ratings: 8.3/10

Spears appeared in two episodes of the iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She featured in the third season of the show in the episodes “Ten Sessions” and “Everything Must Go”.

In “Ten Sessions,” Britney Spears plays Abby, a receptionist at a dermatologist’s office. Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) meets Abby when he undergoes 10 tattoo removal procedures after getting an ill-advised butterfly tattoo on his lower back. Abby falls hopelessly in love with him.

A few episodes later, in “Everything Must Go,” Abby returns determined to prove she’s over Ted. And to prove that, she gets involved with none other than the ultimate playboy Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

Glee (2010)

Genre: Musical/drama

Runtime: About 44 minutes per episode

Seasons: 6

Creator: Ian Brennan, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy

IMDb ratings: 6.8/10

Britney Spears made a brilliant cameo in the episode “Britney/Brittany” in the hit musical TV show Glee in 2010.

Students at McKinley High School are inspired by Britney Spears’ music and decide to honour her by playing her songs in this special episode. Britney Spears herself appears as a hallucination and interacts with the key characters, especially Brittany S. Pierce (Heather Morris), who is famous for her dance abilities.

The X Factor (2012)

Genre: Talent show

Runtime: About 40 minutes per episode

Seasons: 3

Creator: Fox network

IMDb ratings: 5/10

Britney Spears joined the judges’ panel of The X Factor in 2012, during the show’s second season. She was accompanied by fellow judges Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, and LA Reid. Her time on the show, however, was not as enjoyable as one might assume, as she reveals in her memoir The Woman in Me.

In her book, Britney Spears expressed her dissatisfaction with the role, as she found it challenging to maintain a critical persona throughout each episode. She wrote “Now, if you’ve got me a cute cameo on a fun TV show where I’m in and out in a day, that’s one thing, but to act skeptical for eight straight hours while judging on TV? Uh, no thank you. I absolutely hated it.”

As a result, Britney Spears lasted as a judge on The X Factor for one season and did not return for the following season. Despite her brief tenure, she was reportedly paid USD 15 million for her participation, making her the highest-paid panellist in the show’s history.

Jane the Virgin (2015)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: About 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 5

Creator: Jennie Snyder Urman

IMDb ratings: 7.9/10

In 2015, Britney Spears made a guest appearance on the TV series Jane the Virgin during its second season episode, titled “Chapter Twenty-Seven”. In this episode, Britney Spears plays herself and meets with Gina Rodriguez’s character, Jane Villanueva. Alba, Jane’s grandmother, is a huge Britney Spears fan. So, Jane decides to surprise her by taking her to see her idol in concert.

Britney Spears has a hilarious and endearing connection with Jane and Alba during the episode. She even participates in a memorable dance-off with Jane. Moreover, The subplot involving her rivalry with Rogelio de la Vega (Jaime Camil), added an extra dose of humour to the show.

Britney vs Spears (2021)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hr 33 min

Creator: Erin Lee Carr

IMDb ratings: 6.4/10

The 2021 Netflix documentary Britney vs. Spears sheds light on Britney Spears’ battle to be released from the conservatorship that had controlled her life for over a decade. This documentary dives into Britney’s legal and personal issues, as well as the #FreeBritney movement and public criticism of her conservatorship, which finally ended in November 2021. It’s a fascinating watch, though some critics have lambasted it for portraying controversial personalities such as her former manager Sam Lufti — whom Britney had previously filed a five-year restraining order against — in a positive light.

Which of these Britney Spears movies and TV shows have you watched?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Was Britney Spears in any TV shows?

Britney was in several TV shows including The Mickey Mouse Club, How I Met Your Mother, Glee, Jane the Virgin and more.

What show made Britney Spears famous?

Britney became a famous child star after appearing on The Mickey Mouse Club (MMC) on Disney Channel from 1993 to 1994. Her star-making turn on it led to her getting signed as a Jive recording artist at the age of 15. Prior to that, she had already caught audiences’ attention while competing on the 1992 talent show Star Search.

Why is Britney Spears so special?

Britney Spears is widely recognised as one of the biggest pop princesses of the late ’90s and early ’00s, due to her catchy, upbeat tunes and visually captivating music videos. She is also famed for her magnetic stage presence and performances. While she hasn’t released new music in a while, she remains among the most iconic names in the industry today, thanks to her legacy.

Why is Britney Spears in How I Met Your Mother?

Britney guest stars in HIMYM as Abby, a dermatologist’s receptionist, who’s in love with Ted (Josh Radnor).

Where can I watch the Britney Spears documentary?

The documentary on her conservatorship and #freebritney movement Britney vs. Spears is available on Netflix.

What movies has Britney Spears acted in?

Britney Spears played a major role in the movie Crossroads (2002). She also guest starred in Austin Powers in Goldmember and Longshot.

What are the movies about Britney Spears’ life?

There are a few movies and documentaries that shed light on Britney Spears’ personal life and struggles. These include the MTV-produced Britney: For the Record (2008), Framing Britney Spears (2021) on Hulu, and Britney vs Spears on Netflix.