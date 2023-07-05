Dua Lipa’s rising net worth and the expensive things she owns

She has got her fans “levitating” with her songs, hasn’t she? Since her debut album dropped in 2015, Dua Lipa has seen an astronomical rise to stardom with hit tracks, memorable fashion moments, concert tours, several awards and brand endorsements. Now, as she makes her acting debut with the 2023 movie Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, let’s look at Dua Lipa’s net worth and how she spends her millions.

Lipa never fails to stir up the air with her music and fashion choices. Be it turning heads at the 2023 Met Gala as a Chanel bride or helming the Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022, which became one of her highest-grossing tours, her success, indeed, contributes to her wealth.

In 2017, Celebrity Net Worth stated Dua Lipa’s net worth was USD 3 million. Two years later, the figure rose to 6 million. By 2020, it doubled and was estimated to be USD 16 million. It reached USD 25 million the following year and currently stands at USD 35 million.

All about Dua Lipa’s career, brand endorsement deals and the expensive things she owns

Dua Lipa’s personal life and early career

Dua Lipa was born on 22 August 1995 in London to Albanian parents. Her parents Dukagjin and Anesa Lipa lived in Kosovo but moved to the UK before she was born. However, the Lipas moved back to Kosovo in 2006.

Before her foray into the music industry, Dua uploaded Pink and Nelly Furtado covers on YouTube. She started as a waiter at Soho’s Mexican restaurant La Bodega Negra. Recalling the experience, she says, “It was awful, not very nice at all.” Along with this, Lipa also did some modelling to save money for her music career.

Dua Lipa’s music career took flight in 2014

It all goes back to 2014 when she signed with Warner Bros. Records UK and released her first single “New Love” in 2015.

Lipa launched her debut eponymous album in 2017 and “went straight in at number five to become the biggest selling week one female solo debut in the UK this [2017] year,” said Warner Music Group. It has reportedly netted over 14 million equivalent album sales (EAS).

The album features some of her hottest songs such as “New Rules,” which reached No. 11 on the Hot 100 and has over 900 million views on YouTube. With this song, Lipa became the first female artist to soar to the apex position in UK and Ireland charts since 2005. It also includes “Kiss And Make Up” (ft BLACKPINK), “Hotter Than Hell” and “Last Dance.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia

Lipa launched her second studio album Future Nostalgia in 2020, and it made her a star. The album was a major hit with over 10,480,000 EAS from streams by May 2022, according to a Chartmaster report.

The report also mentions Future Nostalgia as the most streamed album from 2020 and the third among female albums of all time. The viral track “Levitating,” from this album, is also the longest-running female song ever on the US Hot 100 chart (77 weeks) and its Top 10 chart (41 weeks).

Future Nostalgia received huge critical acclaim and garnered a score of 88 on Metacritic. “Don’t Start Now,” the album’s lead single, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard charts, making it her biggest hit in the United States.

While it might be difficult to quote a ballpark figure she pocketed from album sales, such high-ranking streaming stats have added to Dua Lipa’s net worth. As of May 2023, she has reportedly sold nearly 27.53 album units of which Future Nostalgia seems to be bringing in the bigger share and already has grossed nearly 11.5 million EAS.

Future Nostalgia Tour — a roaring success story

Dua Lipa embarked on her famous Future Nostalgia Tour in February 2022 in support of her sophomore album. The North American leg of the tour was devised by her touring business company Dua Lipa Live LLP between February and March 2022, which was followed by massive concerts across the UK, Europe, South America, New Zealand and Australia.

In all, she played 82 shows that catapulted her net worth with enormous momentum. An April 2023 report by The Sun says, “Dua, who had EUR 25 million in April 2020, has just filed new accounts to Companies House which show her touring company, Dua Lipa Live LLP, now has assets worth EUR 38.6 million, up EUR 8 million on the previous year. A separate firm, Dua Lipa Ltd, has so far raked in EUR 21.7 million. The earnings in her touring company come from the first two months of her North American Future Nostalgia Tour.”

Future Nostalgia Tour amassed over USD 44 million from the first leg itself. Billboard estimates over 394,000 were sold during this time, and the earnings per show were also massive as compared to her first concert for the self-titled album — up by almost 1,500 per cent.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that Dua Lipa was able to double her net worth during this period. Interestingly, although the tour was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she did manage to encash the delayed time by streaming live shows. One of them, called Studio 2054, held on 27 November 2020, garnered over five million views and USD 2.63 million in revenues.

Dua Lipa’s streaming earnings

The singer has shown her prowess in all media and forms of music production — be it dropping her two studio albums, a long list of hit singles or going on concert tours. The “Be The One” singer has considerable dominance over streaming platforms as well.

According to Music Industry How To, Lipa earns a fair share from both YouTube and Spotify which contributes to plumping her net worth. She has over 21.7 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and garners about 3.62 million views daily. Hence, if we are to assume that Lipa makes around USD 3 – 7 per 1,000 views, it would translate to a smooth USD 434,400 per month.

Similarly, Lipa attracts over 59 million monthly listeners on Spotify. According to the report, if she makes about USD 3 per 1,000, she would gross about USD 177,209 every month.

In addition to songs, Dua Lipa also has her podcast on Spotify, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. It is one of the highest-ranked podcasts where she looks into the different aspects of journalism. While the first two seasons saw interviews with the likes of Elton John, Russell Brand, CL, Megan Thee Stallion and Riz Ahmed, Lipa recently announced its third instalment. She also founded a newsletter platform Service95 to give fans insights into her life, cover fashion and lifestyle, and give updates about the podcast.

Dua Lipa’s awards and other collaborations

Lipa’s illustrious music career is decorated with several awards. She has bagged three Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards and two Billboard Music Awards, as of 2023. The “IDGAF” singer also has two Guinness World Records — in 2020, for the most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert by a solo female artist and in 2021 for most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist in that year.

Lipa has collaborated with several remarkable artists, but her recently noted partnership comes in 2021 with Elton John’s Lockdown Sessions album. The album has 16 songs, including John x Lipa’s “Cold Heart – PNAU” remix. The album also features Charlie Puth, the late Glenn Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder.

Earnings from Barbie

Lipa is all set to make a splash with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie as a mermaid Barbie. Although her earnings from the film are not known, given the other actors are being paid around USD 12.5 million, it is safe to assume Lipa’s paycheck is staggering as well. She has also contributed to the film’s music album and has created the “Dance The Night” song.

As part of her rising acting career, the pop star is also expected to appear in Matthew Vaughn’s 2024 directorial Argylle, starring Henry Cavill, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson and Bryan Cranston.

Dua Lipa’s brand endorsements

Luxury brand collaborations form a major part of Dua Lipa’s earnings. In May 2023, she joined Versace’s creative director Donatella Versace to create her first line of womenswear for a high-fashion label. Her creations for the brand’s La Vacanza line exude beach vibes and showcase pink silhouettes, bags, swimwear, mini skirts, tight dresses and more. Metallic shades, shimmers and polka dots make it a vibrant and chic range.

In 2019, the “UN DIA” star became the face of YSL Beauty’s fragrance line. Taking the relationship forward, she starred in the YSL Libre Eau De Parfum campaign. Her bold, unapologetic attitude and youthful feminine energy make Lipa the perfect face of the perfume line.

Besides these, Lipa’s repertoire of brand endorsements includes Jaguar, Puma, Evian, Mugler and Pepe Jeans.

In 2022, Lipa invested in the London-based cosmetic brand Dizziak. The vegan skin and hair care brand was launched in 2018 and marks the singer’s first private equity investment.

With over 88.4 million Instagram followers, there is no doubt, she earns handsomely from such collaborations and Instagram posts which significantly add to her net worth.

Expensive things owned by her

With such a whopping net worth, comes a penchant for all things fine and luxe. Dua Lipa’s home in London exudes her plush lifestyle. The mansion features vast open spaces and hedge-lined driveways. Brick and white walls with emerald tiles make up its exterior. Glass sliding doors, quirky designs, luxurious sofas, an aesthetic bathroom with an ivory marble bathtub, a patio and sunbathing spots make it a dream abode.

Dua Lipa’s car portfolio

Her busy schedule demands a fleet of luxury cars at her disposal. A BMW M4, worth about USD 90,000 and a magnificent Audi A6, worth around USD 135,000 are among her prized assets.

Electric cars are also part of her collection, and she owns two Jaguar electric models — Jaguar I-Pace, a sports vehicle worth around USD 80,000 and Jaguar F-Type, which cost approximately USD 100,000. While the former can produce a power of up to 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque combined from two electric motors, the latter is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine, which can produce 567 horsepower power and 700 NM of torque.

She also reportedly has a mighty Rolls Royce Ghost, a Range Rover Autobiography and a Range Rover Sport.

Love for fashion and beauty

Besides mega events like the Met Gala, the “Cool” singer also makes heads turn with her casual looks that include wearing baggy trousers and crop tops. However, her clothes do carry heavy price tags.

Other than Chanel and Versace, Lipa’s designer wardrobe has outfits from independent designers as well. She is reportedly fond of the Richard Quinn x Moncler collaboration, whose outfits cost between USD 2,000 and USD 2,700. She also owns trinkets and accessories from Milan-based designer Bea Bongiasca, costing about USD 500 to USD 1,250. On her birthday in 2020, Lipa wore a stunning 28-carat gold tennis bracelet worth USD 138,000.

Wearing such luxury clothes also calls for equally expensive beauty sessions, and her manicures hint at such indulgences. She is a loyal customer of celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey and shows her extravagant nail makeovers on Instagram. From gold and diamond studs to Swarovski, they showcase it all.

Charitable endeavours

Despite her global fame, she remains true to her Kosovo roots. In 2018, she donated USD 120,000 to Sun Hill Foundation, which works for the upliftment of poverty-stricken people. The organisation has since expanded with the help of donations from Miley Cyrus and Calvin Harris. Dua and her father Dukagjin launched the annual three-day Sun Hill Festival, and 25 per cent of its ticket sales go towards helping those in need.

(Hero and feature image credit: Dua Lipa/ Instagram)