Florence Pugh’s net worth and other facts about the Oppenheimer star

An Oscar nomination, a recurring spot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and a memorable role in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biopic, Oppenheimer, have snowballed Florence Pugh’s net worth into a sizeable figure.

A big name in the new generation of Hollywood actors, Pugh’s movies prove the star is here to stay. Right from The Falling (2014) to Lady Macbeth (2016) Midsommar (2019), Little Women (2019) and Black Widow (2021), the English actress has proven her mettle with a diverse set of roles.

With Oppenheimer being a force majeure at the box office, it is safe to assume that she will take home a big slice of the pie for her iconic portrayal of Jean Tatlock. While reports say it could be around USD 1 million, no confirmation is available yet.

Florence Pugh’s net worth

According to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, Florence Pugh has a fortune of USD 8 million. An oeuvre of acclaimed films and several others, like Dune: Part Two, in the pipeline, a repertoire of prominent television productions and a slew of luxury brand endorsements have sent the actresses’ net worth sky-high.

Complementing her earnings, her array of expensive assets also shows she has the sophisticated taste of a star.

All about Florence Pugh: Career, earnings and other interesting facts

Florence Pugh made her big screen debut at 17

Florence Pugh stepped into the world of celluloid with the 2014 film, The Falling, co-starring Game of Thrones (2011-2019) fame Maisie Williams. Pugh played Abbie Mortimer, who is best friends with Williams’ Lydia Lamont. Despite it being her professional acting debut, the role earned positive reviews and a young Pugh was nominated for Best British Newcomer at BFI London Film Festival. This was also her first audition at the age of 16.

Two years later, Pugh followed it up with her breakthrough role in the movie Lady Macbeth in which she starred as the protagonist, Katherine. Stuck in a loveless marriage, she begins an illicit relationship with a young worker on her husband’s estate. Pugh won Best Actress at the British Independent Film Awards (BIF Awards). The movie also bagged two BAFTA nominations. The same year, she also starred in the detective series Marcella, directed by Swedish screenwriter, Hans Rosenfeldt.

The year 2018 turned out to be fruitful for the British actor. Pugh portrayed Elizabeth de Burgh in the Netflix historical drama, Outlaw King; appeared as Cordelia in the television production of King Lear; and starred in the AMC mini-series, The Little Drummer Girl. Additionally, she was nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award at the 71st British Academy Film Awards that year.

The following year, Pugh saw more critical acclaim when she played English professional wrestler Paige Saraya Knight in Fighting with My Family (2019). The biographical sports dramedy film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It starred Jack Lowden, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson.

While the earnings from these projects are not known, one can be sure they paved the way for a burgeoning net worth.

Florence Pugh’s Midsommar role made her a household name

Ari Aster’s horror film Midsommar (2019) was a groundbreaking project in the genre as it broke away from the convention of danger lurking in the darkness and showed that nightmares can exist in broad daylight, too. In the movie, Florence Pugh’s character, Dani, travels to a far-flung Swedish town with her partner Christian (Jack Reynor) to rekindle their romance. However, what begins as a midsummer festival soon spirals into the terrifying unravelling of a Pagan cult.

The A24 film, made on a rather shoestring budget of USD 9 million, grossed nearly USD 49 million. Hence, it can be deduced that Pugh made a considerable earning as well — in the hundreds of thousands bracket — but garnered applause from both audiences and critics.

Little Women earned her an Academy Award nomination

Another career milestone for Pugh in 2019 came in the form of Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age novel Little Women. Pugh appeared as Amy March alongside Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Laura Dern. Her nuanced portrayal of the March sister thrust the English actress into the limelight.

Little Women earned six Oscar nominations. Among these was Pugh’s first Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. She also bagged a BAFTA nomination in the same category. A box-office and critical hit, the movie had a budget of around USD 42 million and grossed USD 206 million — a solid boost to Pugh’s net worth, presumably. At that time, her fortune was around USD 700,000 reportedly.

Florence Pugh’s foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After rave reviews and appreciation, it was time for some box-office domination. In 2021, Pugh entered the MCU with Black Widow where she plays Yelena Belova alongside Scarlett Johansson. Yelena became such a beloved character that Pugh reprised the part in the Disney+ series Hawkeye (2021), starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

But how much did she make from the Marvel outing? Although the figure is not publicly revealed, Black Widow surely got Pugh a colossal paycheck as many Marvel debuts have famously pocketed some handsome amounts — Captain America: The Frist Avenger (2011) earned Chris Evans around USD 300,000, while Chris Hemsworth made USD 150,000 from Thor (2012), according to Screenrant. Plus, her estimated net worth in 2021 was around USD 1.4 million.

Pugh’s Yelena is also slated to lead the villain-centric cast of MCU’s phase 5 film Thunderbolts, releasing on 26 July 2024. The Hollywood Reporter hints at an eight-figure salary from two upcoming Marvel films that is sure to catapult her net worth further.

Trivia: According to IMDb, Pugh’s Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan was also contesting to play Yelena Belova. But, with praises pouring in from previous projects, especially Fighting With My Family, Marvel decided to go with Pugh.

Earnings from the star-studded Don’t Worry Darling

With a phenomenal 2019 and an MCU debut in 2021, Florence Pugh saw immense stardom and a soaring net worth. Naturally, her salary from the 2022 drama Don’t Worry Darling, helmed by Olivia Wilde, aroused much curiosity.

A 2022 report by Variety states the Malevolent (2018) actress was reportedly paid around USD 700,000, which was a major salary cut as her co-star Harry Styles was paid around USD 2.5 million. However, Wilde went on record to refute these claims and said, “There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Wilde added, “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

And all this without attending acting school

Yes, that’s right. Pugh achieved all the success and has minted such iconic movie credits with no formal acting training. Parade quotes her saying, “I wanted to go to drama school, but when I got the part in [The] Falling, I got an agent, so it seemed a good idea to work. I always did a lot of singing and dancing, so I am glad it worked out that way. I would like to study stage acting at some point, though.”

Florence Pugh’s brand endorsements

Luxury brand endorsements and campaigns amplify Florence Pugh’s net worth as well. In April 2023, The Wonder (2022) actress was named the new face of Maison Valentino as she posed with the luxury brand’s Rockstud handbag.

Calling the actress a “DI.VA,” the brand, reportedly, gave a new dimension to the word — “DI.fferent VA.lues.” In line with the Italian label’s creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli’s vision, a contemporary DI.VA is a multifaceted person with individual values and codes, which celebrate the Valentino essence.

Pugh teased the collaboration ahead of her 2023 Met Gala appearance where she wore a white Valentino gown and was accompanied by Piccioli.

Additionally, the relationship was further strengthened in May, when Pugh was roped in as the brand ambassador of Valentino Beauty. Announcing the news, the brand released a video showing Pugh in different looks and tailored outfits.

In 2022, Pugh landed her first fashion campaign with J.Crew. The relatable designs, coupled with her effortless style and chic demeanour, elevated the whole campaign.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh said, “I think one of the most beautiful things I learned about the brand was that pretty much every American woman I know has one if not multiple items of J.Crew in their wardrobe, that they have used for decades. And to me, that is such a beautiful sentiment: We all have that one jumper, that one top, those jeans, that jacket, that Christmas cashmere — we all have these items that we keep forever.”

While the earnings from these brand endorsements are not known, considering the value of these vehicles of high fashion, Florence Pugh is sure to have received a substantial amount that boosted her net worth.

She is also a talented musician

Skilled at playing the acoustic guitar, Pugh often spent her leisure time recording covers of some of her favourite artists such as Tracy Chapman and Damien Rice. She posted them on YouTube under the nickname Flossie Rose.

She has lent her voice to many of her films, including Fighting With My Family and Don’t Worry Darling, and even collaborated with her brother Toby Sebastian for a 2021 single “Midnight.”

In March 2023, Pugh released her first series of songs as a singer-songwriter for her film A Good Person, directed by her ex-partner Zach Braff. Her character Allison performs two of them on screen as well — “The Best Part” and “I Hate Myself.”

“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” the actress told The Guardian.

She has a lavish LA residence

Due to her work commitments, Pugh divides her time between the UK and the USA. Her Los Angeles home is a luxury abode with a very casual air, fitting the young actor’s persona.

Reports suggest it has five bedrooms, three other rooms and a powder room. A garden swimming pool and a cosy home theatre are also present. The property offers mesmerising views of the ocean and hills. Following a neutral colour scheme, the living room has beige sofas matching the lampshades. While the sitting room has plush brown leather sofas, wooden furniture and grey carpet, the kitchen is fitted with modern fixtures. A piano sits in her relaxing den and the dressing room features a few artworks and large mirrors.

In an Instagram post by Pugh, fans could spot the mint blue walls and wooden panels of her home. The rustic aesthetics of the interior show her eye for home decor.

Florence Pugh’s car collection

Reportedly, Pugh’s car collection includes three swanky beasts. One is an Aston Martin Vintage worth USD 150,000. Reflecting her British heritage, the car is a symbol of tasteful luxury. It has a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with over 500 hp and a manual transmission.

The second is an Audi R8, worth USD 142,000. Fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a 562 hp naturally aspirated V10 engine, it offers performance and power.

A Mercedes-Benz S Class, worth USD 105,000, completes Pugh’s fleet. Noted for its sedans and spacious interiors, a Mercedes is a star staple. This vehicle, powered by a V8 engine that can generate 470 horsepower, exudes an unmissable charm with fine upholstery and a smooth driving experience.

Family and personal life

Pugh was born on 3 January 1996 in Oxfordshire, England to working parents. Her father Clinton Pugh is a restaurateur while her mother Deborah is a dancer and teacher. She also grew up in Spain for some time. Pugh has three siblings — Arabella Gibbins, Toby Sebastian and Rafaela Pugh. Arabella and Toby are also in the acting profession. The latter starred in Game of Thrones as Trystane Martell.

Pugh expressed her love for the stage and performing arts at a very young age and has appeared in a number of school plays. Speaking to The New York Times in 2020, Pugh said, “I don’t think I was built for school. I just wanted to perform and make music and make pots.”

