BigHit Music confirms four more BTS members are initiating military enlistment process

It is going to be another spell of hiatus for BTS in 2024, which is likely to extend into 2025. The world’s biggest K-pop act will continue with their break after BigHit Music, their agency, announced that four remaining members — RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are beginning their military service.

The septet announced in June 2022 that each of the members will prioritise their solo careers before their enlistment into military service. The members will start their group activities once again, starting in 2025.

Here’s more about BTS members’ military enlistment and what’s in store for fans

Announcement from BigHit Music

Korean entertainment agency BigHit Music announced the news via social media on 22 November 2023.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in the due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

Other members of the boy band, Jin, Suga and J-Hope, have already begun their military enlistment. Jin began his military service in December 2022 and was followed by J-Hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023.

Compulsory military service in South Korea

The South Korean law mandates that all able-bodied men must serve in the military for at least 18 months. According to Variety, the local media reported that the four were allowed to delay their conscription to the end of 2023 to turn 30. This comes under the revised conscription law of 2020.

However, the four BTS idols began early, so that they could finish their military service by the end of 2023 or early 2024 and reunite with the group in 2025.

There have been times when the government has exempted certain people, such as athletes and Olympic medalists, from this service. But, that doesn’t apply to K-pop stars.

The future of BTS

Fans need not worry as BTS members renewed their contracts with BigHit Music in September 2023. This phase marks a transition for seven musicians as they focus on growing individually.

Each member has released their solo albums, performed concerts and entered the Billboard charts on their own.

Frequently Answered Questions (FAQs)

-Is BTS in military service?

BTS members Jin, J-Hope and Suga have already started their military service. Now, the remaining four members, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have also initiated the process.

-Will Jungkook go to the military?

BigHit Music, the agency that manages BTS, announced on 22 November 2023 that Jungkook started his military enlistment procedure.

-How long will BTS be in the military?

Since the four remaining members, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have started their military enlistment process, it is likely that they will continue their service until the end of 2024 or 2025.

-Why is BTS taking a break?

BTS members have taken a hiatus since 2022 for their military enlistment and to focus on their respective solo music careers.