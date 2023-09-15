Hugh Jackman & Deborah-Lee Furness announce their divorce

In a statement issued by Australian actor Hugh Jackman and actress Deborah-Lee Furness, it has been revealed that the couple will be undergoing a divorce after 27 years of marriage together.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the decision to end their marriage was a mutual and amicable one. “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” it read.

Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness announce amicable divorce

54-year-old Jackman and 67-year-old Furness first met on the set of the Australian television drama Corelli, where they were both playing as co-stars. At the time, he was merely an up-and-coming talent fresh out of acting school, while she was an already established actress within the Australian entertainment circuit, having cut her teeth on a number of feature films previously.

Romance quickly sparked in spite of their 13-year age gap and the couple wedded in April of 1996. They would later adopt two children together; Oscar, aged 23, and Ava, aged 18.

Their romance together has always been well documented, with the couple easily becoming one of Hollywood’s favourite lovebirds, especially with Jackman’s open admission of his affections to her.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” the couple added in their statement, before signing off by concluding that this will be the only statement they will ever release on the matter.

They were last seen together in the public’s eye during this year’s men’s finals at Wimbledon, after having attended the MET Gala red carpet in May.

Feature and hero image credits: Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who is Hugh Jackman married to?

Hugh Jackman was married to Deborah-Lee Furness. They wedded in 1996.

2. How long was Hugh Jackman married to Deborah-Lee Furness?

Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness were married for 26 years.

3. How many children does Hugh Jackman have?

Hugh Jackman shares two children with his ex-wife, Deborah-Lee Furness.

4. What is Hugh Jackman known for?

Australian actor Hugh Jackman is best known for playing the character Wolverine in the Marvel movies. He is also a renowned stage actor, with his most recent work being The Music Man revival which ran between 2021 to 2022.