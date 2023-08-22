Soulmates forever: The Kevin Oh and Gong Hyo-jin relationship timeline

He composes love songs for her. She lovingly calls him ‘angel’. Korean-American musician Kevin Oh and South Korean actor Gong Hyo-jin’s fairytale romance, which started in 2020, has turned into a memorable love story — one that was sealed forever with rings, bouquets, and vows.

One of the most beloved celebrity couples in South Korea, Oh and Gong have a perfectly-balanced relationship. This is particularly evident when they take turns lovingly admiring each other at public events and on social media.

The Master’s Sun (2013) fame Gong, who married Oh in 2022, started out in the industry as a model. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the horror film Memento Mori. Since then, fans have been blessed with multiple Gong Hyo-jin movies and TV shows including Guns and Talks (2001), Door Lock (2018), and Crazy Romance (2019). More recently, the actor shares screen space with Korea’s heartthrob Lee Min-ho in the sci-fi series, Ask The Stars (2023).

Oh, meanwhile, found his footing in the music industry after winning the Korean talent show Superstar K7 in November 2015. The vocalist and guitarist of the South Korean rock band AfterMoon made his solo debut in 2016. He’s behind the official soundtracks of hit K-dramas like Chicago Typewriter (2017), D.P. (2021) and Snowdrop (2021).

Retracing Kevin Oh and Gong Hyo-jin’s love story

When Kevin Oh first met Gong Hyo-jin

Despite all the attention due to their 10-year age gap, celebrity couple Oh and Hong managed to keep their relationship details under wraps for the most part. It was only in August 2022 that Oh took to his Instagram and revealed about his then-girlfriend Gong. Oh said that he first met her in 2020.

While there were no other details about their initial meeting and budding romance, sources claimed the duo fell in love and started dating the same year.

It’s official: Kevin Oh and Gong Hyo-jin are in a relationship

It was on 1 April 2022 that the Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported about Oh and Gong’s relationship and their probable marriage. The report read, “Gong Hyo-jin will have a wedding within the year. The prospective groom is Korean-American singer Kevin Oh, who is 10 years younger than her.”

Following this, the “Crazy” singer penned a heartfelt note to his fans about the sudden revelation revolving around his relationship with Gong. He thanked his fans for being supportive and said, “Since I couldn’t tell you first, I’d like to be completely honest with you. I’ve met a wonderful person who I’m dating sincerely. I know the news may seem sudden to some of you, but I ask you [to] look on us kindly. Thank you for trusting in me and giving me strength. I’ll meet you with good music soon.”

Meanwhile, the When The Camellia Blooms (2019) actor made the news public via her management agency SOOP. While her relationship with Oh was confirmed, the agency was vague about their wedding plans and said, “It is difficult to say yet. We will share another announcement if there is good news in the future.”

Wedding rumours start spreading

Following their public love declaration, Oh and Gong became the talk of K-town; with every other headline reading, “Rumour has it! Kevin Oh and Gong Hyo-jin to get married in an intimate ceremony.”

Not to mention, Gong catching the lucky bouquet at Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s 2022 wedding further prompted rumours about Gong’s upcoming marriage with her then-beau Oh.

Wedding prep begins

Confirming the speculations, Gong’s talent agency released a statement about her fall wedding with the “Baby Blue” singer on 17 August 2022.

Speaking to various South Korean media outlets, the agency stated, “Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh are about to start a new part of their lives together. As it is what the two wish for, they will be getting married in October in a private ceremony with only their close relatives and acquaintances present.”

Oh also took to his Instagram account and called his love for Gong “daunting at times” but “full”. He added, “We proved to each other that we need each other. In her, I’ve met my best friend for life, my soulmate. And soon, I’ll be able to call her my wife.”

The letter also revealed that the couple will be getting married in Oh’s hometown in the USA, in the presence of his family.

Though Gong kept most of the event’s details under wraps, in October 2022 she teased fans with a glimpse of her wedding dress — a Valentino net gown. She captioned the post, “my one and only..i’m ready! [sic],” hinting at Oh.

Kevin Oh’s song for Gong Hyo-jin

With marriage on the cards, the celebrity couple began acknowledging each other on social media quite frequently.

While Oh shared the news of their wedding via Instagram, he also uploaded a music sheet of a song called, “Dawn when you and I were asleep” in Korean. Composed by Oh with lyrics by Gong, the song was later released with the title “Dawn” as a part of the former’s November 2022 album, Pieces of _.

Finally hitched

The celeb couple exchanged vows in a beautiful resort in New York on 11 October 2022 in the presence of family and close friends.

The It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) actor announced the special news by uploading a lovely picture of their wedding rings and matching couple Piaget watches on Instagram with the caption, “J U S T M A RR I E D.”

Not just that. The new bride shared multiple other behind-the-scenes glimpses from the ceremony. While a box of Stick With Me Sweets — known for their handmade bonbons — made for a special wedding gift, Gong also included pictures of two elegant gowns from the Kayla Bennet bridal shop, a pair of embellished stilettos from Manolo Blahnik, and the most gorgeous flower decor from Oh Fleur.

Their love grows deeper

Following marriage, the duo has made sure to acknowledge and appreciate each other and their bond on multiple public platforms.

Expressing his affection for Gong in a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, Oh said, “I get a lot of inspiration from my wife, but I don’t want to describe her simply as a muse. It’s reassuring to have someone who loves and trusts you.”

In a 2023 appearance on TV host Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube show, Fairy Table, Gong opened up about her personal life and shared, “I’m quite cautious when it comes to dating, so I don’t have many actual dating experiences. I don’t easily fall for someone. Through my relationships, I thought marriage and I were incompatible, leading to my decision to not get married. But my feelings changed. He’s (Kevin Oh) an angel. Even now, I still think he seems like an angel. That’s why he’s saved as ‘Angel’ on my phone. He’s a kind person.”

(Hero and featured image courtesy: Gong Hyo-jin/Kevin Oh/Instagram)