Khloé Kardashian’s dating history: Unraveling the thrills and scandals of her love life

The Kardashians need no introduction. They are an iconic lot living in a world where fame and controversy are constant companions. They are also known for their whirlwind of romances and one Kardashian sister whose love life has kept us all on the edge of our seats is Khloé Kardashian.

Known for her magnetic personality and angelic charm, Khloé’s dating history has been nothing short of iconic, filled with headline-worthy moments and a star-studded lineup of ex-boyfriends, including some of the most famous athletes in America.

Her controversial love saga began with an intense romance with former NBA player Lamar Odom. Engaged just weeks after meeting, their love story took a dramatic turn when Odom’s struggles with substance abuse cast a shadow over their marriage, ultimately leading to its downfall four years later.

Fast forward to 2016, and another NBA player – Tristan Thompson – found his way into Khloé Kardashian’s dating history. What followed was a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, riddled with cheating scandals and headlines. However, despite the rough patch, the couple has already welcomed two children, True in 2018 and another son in 2022.

But wait! Just as the Kardashians like it, there’s more. Following her breakup with Thompson, Khloé briefly shrouded her love life with mystery as she was rumoured to be dating a private equity investor introduced to her by sister Kim Kardashian. Alas, the flame fizzled out by August 2022.

Facing public scrutiny over her romantic escapades, Khloé decided to hit pause and focus on herself throughout 2022, rubbishing any dating rumours that came her way. But the plot thickened in a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, where Khloé reflected on her past relationships, expressing remorse for Lamar Odom’s struggles and concern for Tristan Thompson’s career.

And if that’s not enough drama for you, the most recent episode of The Kardashians had Thompson addressing his past infidelity. Accused of cheating on Khloé just days before the birth of their daughter in 2018, the NBA player’s tangled web of relationships also includes a secret child with model Maralee Nichols. On the hot seat, Thompson confessed that his infidelity issues trace back to a wrecked childhood and growing up with an abusive father.

Amidst the chaos, Kourtney Kardashian delivers a straightforward verdict: Thompson doesn’t deserve Khloé.

Well, with the dating drama unfolding like a reality TV show, it’s the perfect time to dive into Khloé Kardashian’s dating history.

Decoding Khloé Kardashian’s dating history, boyfriends and relationship timelines

Join us as we deconstruct the highs, lows and scandals that have defined Khloé love life, from the earliest boyfriends to the long-term relationships that have shaped the Kardashian narrative.

Rashad McCants (2008-2009): First public stroke of love

Former NBA player Rashad McCants was Khloé Kardashian’s first high-profile boyfriend after Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. They began dating at the end of 2008 and Khloé announced their breakup in 2009 citing their hectic and mismanaged schedules as the reason for their split.

“He’s in a different city every day for games,” Kardashian, who was in her early 20s at the time, shared on her blog. She also said that the breakup was mutual, but later claimed McCants had cheated on her. The infamous hacking into McCants’ voicemail on their E! Reality show Kourtney and Kim Take Miami added a spicy twist, though McCants clarified they were already history by then.

Derrick Ward (2009): A big 30th birthday and a brief romance

Following the McCants chapter, Khloé found herself in a fleeting romance with football player Derrick Ward. The two went on a few dates and Ward even accompanied Khloé to Mexico to celebrate her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 30th birthday, but that was all there was in their short-term relationship.

Lamar Odom (2009-2016): Fast love, hard fall

The next name on the list of Khloé’s exes is NBA player Lamar Odom. The two first met at a party for fellow NBA player Ron Artest in August 2009 (when the social media star was already dating Rashad McCants).

Kardashian and Odom went in too quickly too soon and got engaged just a few weeks later. Nine days after their engagement, the love birds got married in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony.

The whirlwind romance, immortalised in two seasons of Khloe & Lamar, hit a rocky patch in 2013, with Khloé filing for divorce amidst speculation about Odom’s substance abuse.

Yet, love’s enduring power made her halt the proceedings when Odom faced a life-threatening situation and was found unconscious at a brothel with drugs in his system. The divorce saga concluded in December 2016, marking the end of a compelling chapter in Khloé Kardashian’s dating history.

French Montana (2014): A summer fling

While the Kardashian heiress was dealing with her separation from Odom, she found solace in the arms of rapper French Montana. Their summer romance, filled with Khloé’s big 30th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, took a brief hiatus in September 2014 before fizzling out for good in December.

In 2019, the rapper opened up about being friends with the reality star in a cover story interview with Haute Living.

“I feel like we had a real dope relationship ― there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

Rick Fox (May 2015): Another year, another player

Another year, another love saga with an athlete.

Khloé Kardashian’s late-night dinner with former Lakers player Rick Fox sparked rumours about their budding romance in May 2015, but this potential relationship never saw the light of day beyond the tabloid headlines.

James Harden (2015-2016): Love interrupted

Khloé’s tryst with another NBA star, this time James Harden, began in July 2015, a relationship tested by the strains of her commitment to Lamar Odom’s health recovery after a drug overdose.

The same year in January, Khloé credited her multi-tasking skills with helping the couple find time for each other amid their busy schedules. “I mean, we make it work,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. “We do make it work. … I do like to put my relationships as a priority and I really try to make that work. As long as people are making the effort to do so, I think anything can work.”

Despite their best efforts, the couple parted ways in February 2016, illustrating the challenges of balancing love and family obligations.

Matt Kemp (2016): The rebound

The same month that Kardashian filed for divorce from Lamar Odom, she began spending time with American baseball outfielder Matt Kemp, who had previously dated Rihanna. Rumours about their budding romance swirled after Kemp shared an Instagram post of Kris Jenner’s Christmas tree. Though never confirmed, their time together hinted at a friendship blossoming during a challenging period.

Trey Songz (2016): The famous kiss at the club

As we further dissect the chapters of Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriends and dating history, the next celebrity to mention is American singer and actor Trey Songz.

In July 2016, Khloé and Trey shared a fleeting kiss at a Las Vegas nightclub. They were even spotted attending events together before their romance faded. While their love story was short-lived, their friendship endured, with recent sightings at Justin Bieber’s birthday party in 2022.

Tristan Thompson (2016 to 2022): Love, betrayal and redemption

Over the years, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s on-and-off love life has become a spectacle in the public eye, marked by drama, forgiveness, cheating scandals and a series of headline-making moments.

The two kicked off their romantic journey in September 2016, amid rumours of his impending fatherhood with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Despite the initial cloud of controversy, the couple embraced their romance, making it Insta-official in January 2017 and confirming that they were expecting their first child later that year.

The first major storm hit their relationship in April 2018 when Thompson was caught in the company of another woman shortly after Kardashian gave birth to True, their first child. Cheating allegations swirled, but amid the scandal, Kardashian prioritised their newborn daughter’s well-being, demonstrating a commitment to co-parenting. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby,” a source told People magazine in 2018.

Weathering the storm, Kardashian decided to give Thompson a second chance for the sake of their family.

However, lightning struck their relationship again in February 2019, as Thompson, once again, faced accusations of cheating, this time with Kardashian’s friend Jordyn Woods. Twitter erupted when news of the cheating scandal broke, accusing Woods of breaking up Khloé’s family. Yet, in a surprising turn of events, Khloé later made it clear that “This was Tristan’s fault.”

Navigating the stormy waters, the couple shifted gears to focus on co-parenting, putting their romantic relationship on hold. Despite this, reports were circulating in July 2020 that they were “giving their relationship another try,” and by August of that year, the two had officially rekindled their romance.

The rollercoaster took another dip in June 2021 when Thompson’s partying escapades led to another split, but the couple remained committed co-parents. Things intensified in December 2021 with revelations of Thompson’s involvement with Maralee Nichols, leading to a public apology and acknowledgement of infidelity.

In a surprising twist, July 2022 brought the announcement that Khloé and Tristan were expecting their second child via surrogacy. The birth of their son in August marked a new chapter for the couple, with Kardashian expressing relief during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, stating her eagerness to “close that chapter and be done with this trauma.”

Now in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson has addressed his philandering attitude in the past. Apologising for his actions, he admitted to being a “f***ing idiot” and attributed his behaviour to youthful mistakes and troubled upbringing. Kylie Jenner, once Woods’ best friend, expressed the emotional toll the situation took on their friendship, while also acknowledging Thompson’s positive qualities.

However, in the tense moment, Kourtney Kardashian, armed with a notepad, grilled Thompson about his decisions, questioning the emotional aftermath of his actions. As the episode unfolded, Khloé made her appearance, addressing Thompson’s affair with Nichols and the subsequent revelation of their secret child. While stating that her emotions are not forgotten or forgiven, she emphasised a sense of settling down with the arrival of their son.

Well, the NBA player’s love life with Khloé has been a series of highs and lows, a rollercoaster of emotions that continues to captivate audiences, leaving us wondering if this chapter is truly closed or if more twists lie ahead for Khloé Kardashian’s dating life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How long did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson date?

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on-and-off relationship spanned from September 2016 till their official breakup in 2022.

– How long did Khloé Kardashian and LeBron James date?

Khloé Kardashian and LeBron James did not date. James, however, is also a professional basketball player and had gone out on a double date with Khloé, Tristan and his wife Savannah Brinson.

– Who is Khloé Kardashian dating recently?

As of the latest available information, Khloé Kardashian’s recent dating status is not publicly disclosed.