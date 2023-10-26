An itinerary for JYJ’s Kim Jae-joong in KL and Selangor, based on his songs

Renowned South Korean artist Kim Jae-joong, famously known as Jae-joong, has graced Malaysia once again with his presence. This time, he will be attending the Korea Travel Fest 2023, held at KLCC Convention Centre in KL.

As a member of the popular K-pop group JYJ and a former member of TVXQ, Jae-joong has made a name for himself as a captivating solo artist since 2013. Adding to his already impressive repertoire, he recently established his own agency, iNKODE, where he holds the esteemed position of Chief Strategy Officer.

To commemorate Jae-joong’s eagerly awaited return, we have meticulously crafted an exhilarating itinerary that draws inspiration from his very best songs. He last visited Malaysia back in 2022 to grace his adoring fans with his first-ever solo concert. It was an unprecedented success, attracting fervent supporters from various corners of the globe, including the United States, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and of course, his home country of South Korea. Witnessing his mesmerising performance firsthand, the audience was left in awe of his sheer talent and unparalleled stage presence.

Now, let us delve deeper into the intricacies of the meticulously curated itinerary we have prepared, designed to encapsulate the vibrant spirit and essence of Jae-joong’s music during his stay in the captivating locales of KL and Selangor.

An itinerary for Kim Jae-joong in KL and Selangor, based on his best songs

Pop in the ‘Back Seat’ of an AirAsia Ride and head to Jalan Alor

What better way for Kim Jae-joong to explore the diverse culinary scene of Malaysia than by visiting Jalan Alor? This vibrant street in KL, once a red-light district, has transformed into a renowned culinary destination. With its array of seafood eateries, hawker stalls, and coffee shops, Jalan Alor offers a tantalising selection of Malaysian hawker fare. From mouthwatering satay and BBQ chicken wings to delectable stir-fried noodles and tempting desserts, Jae-joong can indulge in a variety of flavours.

To complement his meal, he can enjoy ice-cold beer or the refreshing local favourite, sugarcane juice. Jalan Alor’s affordable prices and nostalgic ambiance make it a must-visit spot among budget travelers and photography enthusiasts, providing the perfect welcome to the talented South Korean singer.

To reach Jalan Alor, Jae-joong can conveniently hop into an AirAsia Ride, a popular transportation service in Malaysia. This comfortable and reliable ride service will swiftly transport him to the vibrant street, allowing him to begin his culinary adventure.

‘Run Away’ into the tranquility of KLCC Park

Without a doubt, KLCC Park is one of the best parks located in the heart of the city. It offers a peaceful retreat for nature enthusiasts and urban explorers alike, and we think Kim Jae-joong might enjoy it just as much. The park’s prime location behind the iconic Petronas Towers provides stunning views that are not to be missed. As Jae-joong strolls through the park, he will have the opportunity to appreciate the magnificent beauty of the Twin Towers. Additionally, he can immerse himself in the mesmerising Lake Symphony, an enchanting water fountain show synchronised with music and lights in the evening. This experience would surely captivate a K-pop legend like him, offering a perfect way to unwind and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of the city.

Find ‘Things To Love’ at Pasar Seni

When it comes to vibrant tourist attractions in Malaysia, Pasar Seni in KL stands out among the rest. Translating to ‘art market’ in Malay, Pasar Seni is actually an interchange train station on the KL Metro named after Central Market near Petaling Street and as a traveller himself, we think Jae-joong will totally adore this spot.

Central Market is a historical landmark in Kuala Lumpur and a must-visit location in Pasar Seni. It originated as a wet market in 1888 and has since transformed into a hub for art enthusiasts and tourists. Within the market, Jae-joong can explore a variety of shops selling handicrafts, souvenirs, and collectables. This provides him with the perfect opportunity to immerse himself in Malaysian culture and learn all about its rich history.

Savour ‘Nine’ delicious local dishes at Pavilion Damansara Heights

Pavilion Damansara Heights is the ultimate destination for Kim Jae-joong to embark on a delightful culinary journey and satisfy his cravings for authentic local flavours. This mall offers an extraordinary shopping experience that caters to his every need and desire where food enthusiasts like him will be delighted to explore the wide array of dining options available within the premises.

With its diverse range of cuisines and dining experiences, this vibrant mall is a haven for food lovers, providing a showcase of Malaysia’s rich culinary heritage. From the fragrant and spicy delights of nasi lemak and rendang to the comforting warmth of a bowl of laksa or a plate of char kway teow, there is a dish to satisfy every palate. Jae-joong can experience the authentic flavours that make Malaysian cuisine truly unique and unforgettable.

Try to ‘Get Out’ of Hauntu’s scary escape rooms

For a unique and thrilling experience, we highly recommend that Kim Jae-joong visits Hauntu. This immersive haunted house combines imagination and roleplay, allowing participants to step into the shoes of the main character in a horror film with a local twist. With interactive actors guiding the way, Jae-joong can choose from various episodes set in a creepy hotel or a mysterious dance academy, each with its own captivating storyline. Hauntu offers an unforgettable experience where he can shape his own destiny while being immersed in a spine-chilling atmosphere.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @jj_1986_jj)