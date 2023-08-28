Meet Paris Hilton in KL as she debuts her new fragrance at Sogo

O.G fans from The Simple Life era and new converts to the world of Sliving, we’ve got news for you: Paris Hilton has announced that she will officially be making her way to KL!

The socialite and heiress, who is best known for being one of the most recognisable faces from the turn of the century owing to her unapologetically lavish lifestyle, made the announcement over her account on the social media platform X earlier this morning.

Paris Hilton is coming to KL this September

According to the post, her arrival on September 13 coincides with the launch of her new fragrance, Ruby Rush, and will be held at the Sogo KL shopping centre along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

Hey #Malaysia! Can’t wait to see you Sept 11th at KL Sogo on September 13th for my https://t.co/VjAZdBWhJM Launch at 4pm!😍 pic.twitter.com/uhHgAaEZx7 — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) August 26, 2023

Of course, this is by no means Paris’ first time in Malaysia, for the 42-year-old Y2K icon had previously travelled to local shores back in 2015 as part of the headlining acts to perform at the ACV Music Festival that was held in Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach, as well as The Party of the Century’l event in Empire City, Damansara Perdana. Yes, if you’re not already aware, the blond bombshell has steadily built a career for herself as a DJ with some serious credentials over the past few years and even performed at Tomorrowland in 2019.

The meet-and-greet event is set to begin at 4.00PM, so if you’re intent on taking part to see Paris Hilton in KL, you are advised to head over ahead of time and nab a spot for yourself!

The life of Paris Hilton so far

Born Paris Whitney Hilton on February 17 1981, the media personality is no stranger to stardom from birth, what with being the great-granddaughter of famed American businessman and hotel tycoon Conrad Hilton, founder of the namesake Hilton Hotels & Resorts conglomerate.

While many who occupy such an enviable station in life will no doubt be accustomed to the occasional blurb and feature in society pages, Paris went on to make a splash for herself in the New York social scene during the 1990s after her family made the decision to trade West Coast sunbeams for East Coast metropolitan life, quickly becoming a tabloid stalwart.

She eventually cemented her place in the city upon being signed on as a professional model under T Management, the modeling agency founded by embattled former U.S President Donald Trump. But it wouldn’t be until the debut of the Fox reality television series, The Simple Life, which she starred in alongside fellow socialite Nicole Ritchie, did Paris truly gained international attention.

The premise of the show was simple: invite two airhead socialites to live in a rural Arkansas community for a month, and document their exploits. But it became an unexpected runaway success for the network, bringing in 13 million viewers wth its first episode.

Millennials will most likely remember Paris best for her personification of the bimbo Barbie stereotype from the show, appearing oblivious and completely detached from the common conventions of modern society, ostensibly owing to her insulated upbringing amid a lap of wealth.

This followed a string of other appearances on both small and big screens, such as a role on the camp horror classic House of Wax, the American teen drama The O.C, a guest role on Supernatural, and even the release of two books. Her first venture into music also resulted in a surprise smash hit, Stars Are Blind, which was released under her eponymous debut album, Paris.

In 2012, Paris made her formal debut as a DJ at the Pop Music Festival in Brazil, to positive public feedback. Signing with Cash Money Records, she has since been tapped as a resident DJ for prominent party addresses, including the annual Art Basel parties held in W Hotel Miami.

Despite how her popularity waned in the face of rising social star and former assistant Kim Kardashian, Paris remained a fixture in the public consciousness as a pop culture icon in the late 2010s, including making runway appearances at shows by The Blonds and Christian Cowan in 2019.

Interest surrounding Paris would witness a resurgence in 2020 with the release of This is Paris, a YouTube Original documentary that was lauded for chronicling her life and uncovering her experiences in dealing with emotional and verbal abuse in her adolescence, owing to her enrollment in some of America’s most prestigious boarding schools.

She continues to remain an incredibly polarising figure in American pop culture, with detractors often attributing her vapid stardom to the devaluing celebrity status. After all, it was argued that she possessed no ‘real’ talents to speak of beyond her inherited wealth, and that she was ‘famous for being famous’.

On the flip side, others credit her for being one of the earliest adopters of modern stardom and laying the groundwork for the modern-day social media influencer. From her expert navigating of public-cum-media relations to her highly curated persona of a bombshell airhead defined by platinum blond locks, baby blue Bentley Continentals and pink velvet, Paris understood personal branding as well as marketing in a way that few other celebrities from the period did.

In the words of Hilton herself, ‘That’s hot’.

Feature and hero image credits: Paris Hilton/Instagram