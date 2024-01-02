Michelle Yeoh becomes grandmum at 61, announces birth of baby grandchild on Instagram

Ipoh-born silver screen legend Michelle Yeoh holds an enviable number of accolades to her name, whether it being the first Malaysian woman to nab an Academy Award for Best Actress, or being the first Malaysian woman to sit on the International Olympic Committee. Now, she can add ‘grandmother’ to her list of achievements, after revealing the birth of her first baby grandchild.

The 61-year-old star of 2022’s blockbuster hit Everything, Everywhere, All At Once broke the incredible announcement over her official Instagram page earlier today (January 2nd, 2023). Sharing a precious first glimpse of the infant’s leg cradled in her hand, the star wrote “A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed. Can’t tell you how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.”, in referring to the child’s birth.

Michelle Yeoh reveals the birth of her baby grandchild

According to Taiwan’s Apple Next News, the infant was purportedly born to Yeoh’s stepson, 46-year-old Nicolas Todt and his wife Darina. This was confirmed by the actress in a subsequent post on the matter.

This marks yet another incredible chapter in Yeoh’s whirlwind period of momentous highs that began with some of the global entertainment industry’s most historic award milestones for East Asian women, as well as that for her fellow Malaysians in the field, ranging from the Oscars to the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

On a personal note, the birth of the child also comes shortly after both Yeoh and her long-time partner, French motor racing executive and former CEO of Ferrari Jean Todt, tied the knot back in July of 2023 in Geneva, marking a double-bundle of joy for the couple.

Credited for being one of Malaysia’s most recognisable names, Yeoh is one of the few actresses to have successfully minted a name for herself in Hong Kong cinema where she first found her roots, before transitioning into an equally successful career in Western entertainment through a string of critically celebrated roles such as Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies, Eleanor Young in Crazy Rich Asians, and Evelyn Wang in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, among others.

We would like to congratulate Yeoh’s family on the auspicious addition of a new member to their family.

Feature and hero image credit: Michelle Yeoh/Instagram