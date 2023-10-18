Michelle Yeoh is one of the newest members of the International Olympic Committee

Held once every four years, the Olympics are the penultimate arena where athleticism is concerned, with a history that dates back 776BC in Olympia, Greece. In the modern context, not much has changed since then under the stewardship of the International Olympic Committee, which has just recently introduced a new roster of members that includes Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

This comes shortly after the announcement of her nomination for election earlier in September, pending a final vote from existing members within the committee that was held in Mumbai, India. Her appointment was granted through a vote of 67 against nine, with one absentee.

Michelle Yeoh becomes first Malaysian on the IOC

At this point in time, Yeoh bears the distinction of being the second-ever Malaysian to be inducted into the International Olympic Committee, as well as the first Malaysian woman to hold the title.

Previously, His Royal Highness Tunku Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Imran ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja’afar of Negeri Sembilan was the last Malaysian member to hold a position in the IOC between the years 2006 to 2018. Upon reaching the age limit of 70, he relinquished the role. Prince Tunku Imran also served as the former president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia.

Seven other names were elected alongside Yeoh’s, such as Israel’s first Olympic gold medallist Yael Arad, Hungarian sports administrator and entrepreneur Balazs Furjes, as well as Peruvian politician and former Olympic medallist Cecilia Roxana Tait Villacorta.

This is in addition to German sports entrepreneur Michael Mronz, head of the International Table Tennis Federation Petra Sorling of Sweden, and president of the International Skating Union Jae Youl Kim of Korea, and finally Mahrez Boussayene of Tunisia. Each candidate was selected for their love of sports and conviction in the IOC’s values, with IOC President Thomas Bach saying that they will add further value to the organisation from their varied levels of expertise in relevant fields.

Yeoh was accompanied by her husband, Jean Todt, during the inauguration ceremony as she received her IOC member medal. Prior to that, Her Royal Highness Princess Anne of England, who serves as chair of the IOC’s member election committee, noted the 61-year-old actress’ own achievements in athleticism by crediting her as a ‘Malaysian junior squash champion’.

Feature and hero image credits: Michelle Yeoh/Instagram