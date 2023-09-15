Drama, dresses, Doja Cat: Best dressed women at the MTV VMAs 2023

Earlier today, entertainment’s elite swapped their front-row seats at the New York Fashion Week to strike a pose on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. In the 40 years that the VMAs have been around, unapologetic maximalism has taken centre stage — and the most recent edition was no exception. With our attention strictly sartorial, we take a look at the best dressed women who left a dent on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet with their impeccable style.

If drama was a prerequisite for entry to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the ceremony on 12 September at 8 pm EST (13 September at 8am MYT), then our celebs certainly understood the assignment. Uniting for the first time in a decade, ’90s boy band *NSYNC caused a frenzy on social media when they showed up to present the Best Pop Award to Taylor Swift. Even Swift seemed starstruck. “I had your dolls,” she exclaimed. “What’s going to happen now? They’re doing something and I need to know what it is. You’re pop personified.”

Nostalgic throwback aside, Doja Cat too, made waves at the event by arriving in a barely-there dress that could easily credit Spiderman as its designer. If the cat was giving spider, then our regulars — Swift, Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion, and then some, were serving dark, daring, and dominatrix — and we are completely here for it.

Let’s not forget, this is the same red carpet that gave us Madonna’s white lace boy toy look in 1984, Lil Kim’s lilac jumpsuit and matching pasty in 1999, and Lady Gaga’s meat dress in 2010. Thirteen years on, it continues to be a breeding ground for some truly showstopping fashion moments. Below, we look at the best dressed female celebrities at the MTV VMAs 2023.

All the best dressed women at the MTV VMAs 2023

1. Doja Cat

Doja Cat wore a naked, white Monse dress that closely resembled spider webs strewn across her body. The look featured white web-like fabric that might’ve caused a stir for the flashing cameras but was cleverly disguised with a pair of nude underwear beneath. She paired her OOTD with see-through heels, diamond drop earrings, and silver bracelets. Her buzz cut, Y2K-inspired metallic eye-shadow and hard-to-miss lashes upped the ante and left us down with envy.

2. Taylor Swift

Taking a short break from her wildly successful Eras tour for the evening, Taylor Swift brought her A-game with a black Versace dress that cleverly complemented the silvery Spaceman award she was sure to win. After all, coming in with 11 strong nominations — the highest of the night — needed an equally impressive outfit that’d guarantee a spot on the MTV VMAs best dressed list. The high-slit dress featured a buttoned hemline, asymmetric sleeves, and a cut-out back. The metallics were introduced through her accessories — a multilayered necklace, rings, bracelets, and earrings.

3. Nicki Minaj Hosting the ceremony for the second consecutive year, Nicki was ready to take her VMAs commitment to the next level in a bridal-esque ensemble. She arrived on the red carpet in a pastel pink corseted lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana, complete with a veil and a mermaid silhouette. With Nicki, there’s no denying her nails — matched to perfection and kept long, blingy, and unmissable — helped pull the whole look together. Her purple-pink eyeshadow and silver accessories might’ve been ancillary additions but were a quiet nod to Barbiecore.

4. Meghan Thee Stallion

Bringing more nakedness to the red carpet, Meghan Thee Stallion ensured all eyes were on her in a black corseted dress by Brandon Blackwood. The sheer dress with prominent boning was accentuated with bursts of silver generously contributed by her arresting choker, chunky bracelet, and a single ring. Not to forget the singer’s snatched makeup — a mix between glossy, brown lips, and strong arched eyebrows with a hint of black eyeshadow.

5. Selena Gomez

If flower power was at play at NYFW Spring-Summer 2024, Selena Gomez brought it to the VMAs with her Oscar De La Renta gown. Red, lustrous chord leaves enveloped the multiplatinum singer and created an unconventional, tendril-like train. The plunging neckline was held upright with a similar, leaf-like strap as Gomez packed in her silver earrings and wrist accessories. She wore matching strappy stilettos, left her red manicure intact, and added a smoky eyeshadow for effect. Easily one of the best dressed women at the MTV VMAs for sure.

6. Cardi B

Sticks and stones would not break Cardi B’s bones because her Dilara Findikoglu gown acted as a protective shield. Bringing metalcore to the red carpet, the 4-time VMAs winner let her outfit do all the talking. While her dress was packed with pearls, hardware bits, and tons of lustre, the rapper amplified the look with matching wristbands that looked half-way between arm cuffs and the oh-so-trendy sleeves. Always down for a maximalist manicure, she added her infamous silver nails to the mix and kept her hair parted and straight for the night — a contrast to the numerous hair clips on her body.

7. Olivia Rodrigo

Also among the best dressed women was Olivia Rodrigo, who turned heads at the 2023 MTV VMAs in a bedazzling Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown. While her darkened nails and matching ring kept her company, Olivia decided to channel her inner Cher with her jet black hair left untethered with a distinctive middle part. Although versions of the dress have previously graced many red carpets, we do appreciate a good metallic bodycon to remind us that style doesn’t always have to be experimentation.

8. Sofia Carson

For the Purple Hearts actress, blue was the state of mind for the VMAs 2023 red carpet. To pick up her award, Sofia opted for head-to-toe sparkle in a cobalt ensemble from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2022 couture collection. The shimmery outfit took the form of a long sleeved dress with exaggerated shoulders, embellished with increasingly larger paillettes, and intentionally matching her pair of pointy sock boots. For the hair and makeup, the singer kept her short bob side swept and punched it in with dark, kohl-lined eyes for a riveting, on-camera gaze.

9. Sabrina Carpenter

If Doja Cat brought the webs to the red carpet, then Sabrina Carpenter put a spin on it. The 24-year-old singer impressed with a corseted Vera Wang dress that draped her waistline but also brought in a much-needed train moment. While we loved the minimal styling, the interplay of sheer and rhinestones, and the voluminous astray locks, we did wish her strappy heels matched her silvery undertones, rather than the muted gold that she finally went for.

10. Saweetie

Saweetie had a bone to pick (or two) at the VMAs this year with her Stone Age-cum-Flintsones-inspired gown. Mixing cavewoman with Barbiecore, the rapper arrived in a bejewelled dress with two prominent bony instillations, designed by AREA for their Fall-Winter 2023 collection. Saweetie even gave bystanders something to remember when she caressed the bone mid-red carpet. Her monolithic nails, perfectly-gelled ponytail and cherry blossom makeup ensured the world was watching… and taking notes!

For all the best dressed men at the MTV VMAs 2023, click here.

(Main image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Featured image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)