From expensive houses to luxurious cars: A look at ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara’s net worth

South actress Nayanthara has been on a roll for a while now. From tying the knot with director, Vignesh Shivan, last year to making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, she’s been making headlines and how. Here’s a look at Nayanthara’s massive net worth and everything that contributes to the whopping number.

Having made her debut with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003, she became one of the biggest names and most bankable actors in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. This even made her one of the highest paid actors in South cinema, contributing to a mega net worth. Ahead of her big Bollywood release, here’s looking at ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara’s net worth.

South Indian star Nayanthara’s net worth

According to several reports, Nayanthara has a net worth of USD 22 million (INR 181 crore approx.). She was also named in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List in 2018.

Her earnings

Nayanthara’s huge net worth comes from her movie fees and brand endorsements. She reportedly charges INR 10 crore per film. She is also the face of many major Indian brands, like Kay Beauty, Tanishq, and more, for which she reportedly charges about INR 5 crore per brand.

Most expensive things owned by Nayanthara

Real estate

Nayanthara is the proud owner of four luxurious residences across India. She owns two 4 BHK houses in Chennai, whose collective cost is estimated to be INR 100 crore, according to Magic Bricks.

She also has her parental home in Kerala and two swanky apartments in the posh Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Magic Bricks stated that the cost of these two apartments are around INR 15 crore each.

She has also reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, details of which are still unknown.

Private jet

Nayanthara also owns a private jet, which she purchased shortly before her wedding. She is often seen flying in the jet along with her husband.

Luxury cars

Nayanthara lives a life of luxury and opulence, and her garage is proof. Some of the cars she owns are a BMW 5 series that’s priced at INR 74.5 lakh, Mercedes GLS 350D worth INR 88 lakh, a Toyota Innova Crysta, a Ford Endeavour and a magnificent BMW 7-series with a price tag of INR 1.76 crore.

Production house

The actress also owns a production house alongside her director husband. Titled Rowdy Pictures Banner, it has a net worth of INR 50 crore. This production house was the banner behind films like Pebbles, Rocky, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Connect, Netrikann and Koozhangal.

All Images: Courtesy nayanthara.online/Instagram