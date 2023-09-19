Piers Morgan: All about his salary, net worth and things he owns

English broadcaster Piers Morgan is counted among the richest names by net worth in the world of journalism in the United Kingdom (UK). Notwithstanding his controversial style, Morgan is certainly one of the most famous media personalities particularly because of his fame on television as a talk-show host and reality-TV judge.

Morgan has had a long career in the media, starting as a reporter for The Wimbledon News. He has been a presenter at TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored since 2022 and is a regular columnist at The Sun and the New York Post — all three are part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

The renowned journalist is widely known for his unwavering support of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, particularly when the latter was going through a difficult phase at Manchester United in late 2022. On his social media profiles, Morgan even shares his love for cricket, fitness and food.

He is married to journalist Celia Walden, his second wife, with whom he shares a daughter, Elise. He also has three sons from his first wife, Marion Shalloe.

Piers Morgan: A look at his career

Morgan’s rise as a media personality started in 1989 when he became the show-business editor at the British tabloid The Sun. At the age of 28 in 1994, media mogul Rupert Murdoch named him the editor-in-chief of the now-defunct News of the World, making Morgan the youngest national newspaper editor in the UK in 57 years.

He became the editor of The Daily Mirror, the rival tabloid of The Sun, in 1995 where his provocative style of journalism attracted both praise and controversy. Under him, The Daily Mirror won the Newspaper of the Year at the prestigious British Press Awards in 2002 for its coverage of 9/11 and several other honours.

By this time, Morgan had started a career in television. But his breakthrough on the small screen came when he appeared as one of the judges on NBC’s reality show America’s Got Talent in 2006. Morgan appeared as a judge on the show for six seasons. Subsequently, he became one of the judges on Britain’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2010.

Morgan got shows of his own, chief of which were the six-part documentary travelogue Piers Morgan On… (2008–2009) and the celebrity interview show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (2009–2019), which ran for 20 seasons in 12 years.

In 2010, he became the host of Piers Morgan Tonight on CNN. The name of the show was changed to Piers Morgan Live three years later before it came to a close in 2014.

The same year, he was named the editor-at-large of the US operation of Daily Mail’s MailOnline website. In a special section for MailOnline in December 2021, he wrote that it was his “final diary before I head off to new televisual and literary pastures with my old boss Rupert Murdoch.”

Morgan joined ITV’s Good Morning Britain as a co-host in 2015. He made headlines in 2021 when he stormed out of the set after his comments on the famous interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey caused an on-air uproar, particularly with his colleague Alex Beresford.

All about Piers Morgan’s wealth

Net worth and salary of Piers Morgan

According to celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth, the total wealth of Piers Morgan comes to around USD 20 million.

The exact salary that Morgan may have received in his roles at various media entities over the decades is not known. In 2017, when he was with Good Morning Britain, the broadcaster tweeted in response to a ‘dare’ that his salary was around USD 30 million. However, he did not specify anything more than just throwing up the number.

According to Forbes, the British press claimed at the time that his pay was around USD 1.4 million, excluding his income from the shows Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and Killer Women with Piers Morgan.

In January 2022, the British trade magazine Press Gazette reported that Morgan would be paid just over USD 60 million over three years as part of the deal with News Corp, which includes his TV show on TalkTV and his columns for The Sun and New York Post.

The report said that the earnings, originally quoted by former The Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie, “makes him almost certainly the UK’s highest-paid journalist.”

Speaking to Press Gazette over the report in April 2022, Morgan expressed surprise when he was asked if he was set to receive the figure as quoted earlier.

“You really shouldn’t believe what you read in Press Gazette!” Morgan told the publication over the phone. The Press Gazette, however, noted that he “doesn’t correct the figure.”

Assets owned by Piers Morgan

According to The Sun, the net worth of Piers Morgan includes a property empire worth around USD 11 million spread across the UK and the US.

Townhouse in London

Morgan’s townhouse serves as his principal residence. He has been living here with his wife and daughter since 2009. The Sun says that the house is located in Kensington in the heart of London and is a Grade II-listed property, which, under UK laws, makes it a historic building of special significance.

The Georgian-style house has French windows leading onto a private balcony. It has five bedrooms, a large office featuring a bookshelf, and houses some popular artworks that Morgan has collected over the years, including a monochrome painting of Fred Astaire, which the English journalist said in a post on Instagram that he bought from a flea market.

He also keeps an original Civil War-era US flag with 34 stars, which he bought for around USD 6,500. The flag was visible in one of the pictures he posted on Instagram, where he is seen holding a mug with English grammar text on it.

The property has a small but quaint English garden in its backyard and was reportedly bought by Morgan from his father-in-law, former Conservative party MP George Walden, for USD 5 million.

Sussex home

Morgan’s most beautiful residence is a large property he owns in the affluent Newick in East Sussex. The house is believed to be co-owned by his wife, Celia. They bought it for around USD 900,000.

The property is used by the family as a holiday home. They have been seen visiting the place during Christmas or whenever they need a break from their busy schedules.

It has a white exterior and looks like a quintessential English residence, with ivy climbing up the walls and doors. Furniture made of oak and pine woods are part of the dining room. There is more furniture lined up outdoors for special events such as parties. Like his London residence, Morgan has also built for himself a massive bookshelf.

There is a large swimming pool in the backyard and a larger space for the broadcaster to keep his collection of cars.

More importantly, it is the location of the property that makes it one of his finest possessions. Newick is a picturesque village where Morgan spent his childhood, and, therefore, has an emotional bond with the place.

The village offers a level of privacy that would be preferable to celebrities such as Morgan. It is also close to some of the best locations for history and nature lovers, such as the ancient woodland of Bedgebury Forest, the Wadhurst Castle, over 2,000 kilometres of nature trails and the region of South Downs. Additionally, it is close to the major highway link to all the nearby towns and cities.

Morgan has been seen enjoying a drink at the local pub, The Royal Oak, at Newick.

Beverly Hills mansion

Beverly Hills, California, is where a large number of Hollywood celebrities have their homes. The mansion Morgan has at Beverly Hills is believed to be the only property he owns outside of the UK. It is also the costliest in his portfolio, setting him back by around USD 5.2 million when he purchased it.

The property has five bedrooms and as many baths. The bedrooms and some other rooms have chaise lounges and four-poster beds. One of the bathrooms has a whirlpool bath. The house has an indoor bar with wood-panelled walls and staff quarters, too.

The estate comes with a garden, built within which is an outdoor bar and a swimming pool. It also has an al fresco dining amid tropical plants.

Cars

Morgan doesn’t own a fleet of cars, but the ones he has are British. His primary car is an Aston Martin Rapide, which has been spotted at his home in London. He uses the car to travel to his Sussex home, too. He once posted a picture of his car after it went through a wash.

The Aston Martin Rapide is a luxury sports saloon, known for its incredible speed and unparalleled comfort. A new Aston Martin Rapide, the Rapide AMR version, is fitted with a 6.0-litre V12 engine, which takes the car to an astonishing top speed of 330 km/h and acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. It has a starting price of around USD 250,000.

Morgan’s car is an older version and is black. Its exact details are not known.

The celebrity journalist appears to be particularly fond of Aston Martins. In April 2017, he revealed that an Aston Martin Rapide he had in Los Angeles met with an accident. Days after the incident, Aston Martin lent a beautiful blue DB11 to Morgan, for which the broadcaster thanked the car maker.

Thanks @astonmartin for lending me this little DB11 beauty in LA after I pranged my Rapide.

Morgan also reportedly owns a Jaguar XJ L. This was confirmed just days after his Aston Martin incident in Los Angeles when he revealed on Twitter that his car had been scratched from the side by a reckless driver of another car.

The Jaguar XJ L is part of the British automaker’s XJ series of cars. However, there has been no addition to the series since 2019. A standard 2019 model came with a 3.0-litre supercharged V-6 engine with 340hp.

(Hero and Featured images: Piers Morgan/@piersmorgan/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is Piers Morgan worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Piers Morgan has a net worth of USD 20 million.

– How does Piers Morgan make money?

Piers Morgan is one of the biggest names in the world of media. His earnings come from his journalistic career, particularly as a host of successful talk shows and judge on reality TV shows.

– What does Piers Morgan do for a living now?

Piers Morgan is currently a presenter at TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored and has been the editor-at-large of the US operation of Daily Mail’s MailOnline website since 2014. He is also a regular columnist at The Sun and the New York Post.

– What is Piers Morgan famous for?

Piers Morgan is famous in his home country as a journalist and broadcaster. In the US, he is better known for being a former judge on America’s Got Talent and a winner of Celebrity Apprentice season 7 in 2008.