Priyanka Chopra birthday special: A look at the net worth of Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’

18 July marks a big day for the fans of Priyanka Chopra as the actress celebrates her 41st birthday. The actress will be celebrating her special day with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti and her family, before she gets busy with work again. Priyanka has several interesting projects lined up for release and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her back on screen again.

Bollywood’s very own ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000. Ever since then, she has been making waves in the industry. She forayed into acting with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002 and soon she was on Bollywood’s radar. She landed her first role in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003) and then worked on box-office hits like Andaaz (2003) and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). What made everyone take note of her was her breakout role in the 2004 romantic thriller Aitraaz. This was just the beginning of an era, and the success brought great value to the net worth of Priyanka Chopra.

Post the success of Aitraaz, Priyanka Chopra was a part of more than a hundred projects and each hit film has contributed to her net worth. After becoming a bankable name in Bollywood, she moved to Hollywood in 2015. She landed her first international role in Quantico and there was no looking back for the global star after that.

The actress was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s series titled Citadel. The series starred Richard Madden alongside her as the male lead. The first two episodes of the first season of this Russo Brothers show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April 2023, and got a great response from fans. She will now be seen in another action movie titled Heads of State. So while we wait for birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra, to come back on screen with this film, let us take a look at the whopping net worth of the desi girl.

What contributes to the massive net worth of birthday girl Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, filmmaker, singer, producer and successful entrepreneur. She is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Time magazine named Priyanka Chopra among the 100 most influential people in the world. Let’s take a look at how her career has shaped her net worth so far.

Priyanka Chopra’s net worth in (2023)

Birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra has a net worth of around US $75 million (RM340 million approx.). She charges US $ 1,33,862.08 (RM6.6 million approx.) per movie. Back in Hollywood, she charges US $2,43,437 (RM1.1 million approx.) per episode when working on a show. Her monthly salary is approximately US $1,82,569.95 (RM830k approx.) and her yearly income sums up to US $21,90,839.40 (RM9.9 million approx.) estimate Priyanka reportedly charges US $3,65,201.61 (RM1.6 million approx.) per Instagram post.

Chopra’s earnings from endorsements

Apart from working in films, most of the actress’ earnings come from her brand endorsements. The global icon reportedly charges US $6,08,609.50 (RM2.7 million approx.) per endorsement. She has worked with brands like Garnier, Appy Fizz, Colgate, Schmitten, Pantene, and other prominent brands.

Properties owned by the Citadel star

The international star owns two extravagant houses in Mumbai. Birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra brought a house in the Karmayog building worth US $8,51,848.90 (RM3.8 million approx.) and another one in the Lokhandwala complex valued at US $9,73,541.60 (RM4.4 million approx.). Since she is now settled in Hollywood, PeeCee also owns a US $20 million (INR 238 crore approx.) worth Los Angeles home.

The actress currently resides in this luxurious house in Encino, California with her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter, their dogs, and their family. The estimated value of this property is US $1,75,24,195.20 (RM79 million approx.). She also has a pad in New York with spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. She also owns a beautiful leisure property in Goa close to Baga Beach worth US $24,34,396 (RM11 million approx.).

Wheels owned by the Desi Girl

Priyanka Chopra became the first Bollywood actress to own a Rolls Royce luxury car which was priced at around US $3,04,232.10 (RM1.3 million approx.). She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class worth US $1,33,862.08 (RM608k approx.). Nick Jonas also gifted her a customised Polar Generis All Terrain Vehicle with her name inscribed on it. The ATV is priced at US $26,771.98 (RM121k approx.).

She also owns a Porsche, Mercedes Benz E class, Mercedes-Maybach S650 worth US $2,43,391.60 (RM1.1 million approx.), Audi Q7, and BMW 5 series. Apart from the swanky car collection, Priyanka Chopra also has a private jet that she uses to travel between USA, UK and India.

Her expansion to other businesses

Birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra is not just ruling the acting world but has forayed into becoming a multi-tasking entrepreneur. She owns a haircare brand called Anomaly, a clothing brand named Perfect Moment, a restaurant in New York City called Sona, and a production house named Purple Pebble Pictures. She also is an investor in Bumble and has a homeware brand named Sona Home.

Other expensive things owned by the Barfi! actress

PeeCee owns a pair of 50-carat diamond studded earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. She first donned these drop earrings at the 2016 Oscar Awards and NGL. They are priced at US $26,46,644.40 (RM12 million approx). She was also gifted a US $15,576.10 (RM70k approx.) fox fur coat by designer Peter Dundas from his 2018 collection.

What is Priyanka Chopra working on next?

Post the release of Citadel and Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Love Again, she got busy with the shoot of Prime Video’s film titled Heads of State. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s movie Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and will be backing a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.

All Images: Courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram