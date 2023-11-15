Can your relationship stand “The Beckham Test” TikTok challenge?

We’ve heard about unrealistic expectations, now meet whatever this is. “The Beckham Test” trend on TikTok compares your relationship to that of David and Victoria Beckham.

[Hero and featured image credit: davidbeckham/Instagram]

New TikTok challenge puts your relationship to “The Beckham Test”

As Netflix’s limited docuseries Beckham went live, many people got a glimpse into the love story of David and Victoria Beckham for the first time. It had its very relatable moments, as one talked about their significant other and viewers got to see how they interact in their day to day. The series also spawned many memes as David called out Victoria for saying she grew up “working class.” The truth is she went to school in a Rolls-Royce. In fact, we even made a playlist for it.

Working class or not, what captured the hearts of fans the most were the moments where the couple showed that they are clearly in love, especially when they spontaneously groove together to Dolly Parton and Kenny Roger’s country hit Islands in the Stream. That excerpt from the documentary currently has more than 387,00 likes on TikTok, with many strong positive reactions in the comments.

A TikTok user says, “I did not know one of my major life goals was to dance to this song in my countryside home with my future husband, but apparently it is now.”

What is The Beckham Test?

Thus, “The Beckham Test” was born, and it’s extremely simple. You put on Island in the Streams on speaker, and see your significant other’s reaction. If they join in and groove along with you, they pass the test. If they don’t, you send them to be melted down at a glue factory.

While many on TikTok are having fun putting their partners to the challenge, some have their criticisms, claiming that it may not be the most healthy thing you can do to compare your relationship to literally one of the richest power couples in the world. Meanwhile, compared to many other trends, a lot of people see The Beckham Test as very light-hearted in nature.