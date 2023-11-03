Remember when Malaysian DJ Asha Gill defended Britney Spears during a fan meet?

In the wake of the global release of Britney Spears’ latest memoir, The Woman in Me, the Y2K pop darling has once again made a triumphant return into the general public’s consciousness with bombshell allegations of her tumultuous past.

The bestselling autobiography, which has already reached staggering sale figures amounting to 1.1 million copies and counting, has understandably led to much sympathy for the duress that the singer has endured throughout the many years spent under the harsh glare of public scrutiny.

Remember when Asha Gill fiercely defended Britney Spears?

Inevitably, this has also led to a resurgence in support for Britney Spears in light of the new revelations revealed through her book, with a new generation of fans flocking to her defense as she moves beyond her recent divorce with ex-husband Sam Asghari and the end of her conservatorship back in November 2021.

But that isn’t to say that Britney has always had to fight her battles on her own, as there have been more than just a few prominent names across global entertainment who have remained fiercely staunch in their advocacy for her cause. From within the local space, British-born Malaysian model, DJ, writer, and activist Asha Gill is perhaps one of the most notable.

This comes after a recent video clip has been widely circulated over social media of an interview session that was hosted by Gill with Spears at the height of the Mississippi native’s career during the turn of the new millennium.

In a short excerpt from the event, which appears to have also served as a fan meet opportunity, a young woman could be seen directing an unabashedly intrusive question at the star. “Britney, my question to you is, I really want to know whether you are a virgin?”, she asked.

Without so much as a flicker of hesitation, Asha was quick to sense Britney’s discomfort and immediately stepped in to ask if she could respond to the query on her behalf, telling the fan “Can I just say, can you go back to school, can you go talk to your parents, learn some manners then come back and ask a question because you’re wasting our time,”.

Visibly relieved and grateful for the support during the interaction, Britney thanked Asha not once, but twice on stage, for her timely intervention. This is made all the more heartwarming when one takes into account the battery of salacious and negative press that had surrounded the star during this time.

Britney’s memoir can now be purchased globally in leading bookstores, as well as online in both physical and digital copies including an audiobook voiced by Emmy-award-winning actress Michelle Williams.

Feature and hero image credits: Asha Gill/Instagram, Britney Spears/Instagram