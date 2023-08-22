Rihanna reportedly gives birth to her second child with A$AP Rocky

Singer, songwriter, actress, model, and business mogul, Barbadian global phenomenon Rihanna has pretty much seen it all and done it all at this point. But now, Rihanna is set to take on her latest role as mother to her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky after reportedly giving birth hours earlier.

The baby, whose gender is said to be a boy, was safely delivered into the world on 3 August in Los Angeles, as per claims made by a report on TMZ. Naturally, the superstar couple and their team have remained tight-lipped on details for the sake of maintaining the privacy of their family, but speculation suggests that their new son’s name begins with the letter ‘R’.

Rihanna reportedly gives birth to her second child

Riri had previously given birth to her first child back in 2022, with the details surrounding her second pregnancy kept under wraps until February of this year, when it was announced in a very public display as she took the stage during her now iconic Superbowl Halftime Show with a considerable baby bump wearing a custom red bralette and jacket designed by Spanish couture house LOEWE.

This later led to a clutch of other baby-bump appearances at some of the most noteworthy events and venues on this year’s social calendar, including the steps of the MET Gala, the Academy Awards, and of course, VIP row at Pharrell’s recent Louis Vuitton menswear debut on the Pont Neuf bridge, whom Rihanna also fronted the campaign for. It’s safe to say that Rihanna’s second baby has made more media appearances than the average person has even before he was born!

Over the course of both pregnancies, the star has been lauded for her reworking on traditional maternity wear, opting to dress in a number of sultry and figure-cladding ensembles that strayed away from the dowdy and drab. Some of these include a sheer baby doll dress at a Dior show and a glittery green halter top for a FENTY Beauty event.

Rihanna’s first son, RZA Athelston Mayers, was named after music producer and hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan member, RZA. He made his first debut with Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue in March of this year.

Feature and hero image credit: Rihanna/Instagram