A comprehensive look at Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth and every expensive thing he owns

While the world gushes over how young Shah Rukh Khan looks even at 57, for true blue SRK fans, he will always remain Jawan. Speaking of which, he has been creating a lot of buzz for his upcoming film. While 2023 looks like a bright year for the actor after a long hiatus, for his fans, the break never really happened. Waiting with bated breath for the rest of the year ahead, here’s a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth.

Growing up overdosing on Bollywood movies, it would be safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan has taught us everything that there is about love and romance. Be it Rahul’s undying love for his best friend Anjali that made them reunite after several years, or Aman’s unconditional love for Naina, or, how Raj who didn’t grow up in a traditional Indian family, refuses to marry the love of his life Simran until her father approves of it, Shah Rukh’s portrayal of each character

Shah Rukh Khan is not just an actor, he is an emotion for millions of Indians and his stans globally. The adulation that he has earned throughout his career has also led him to become the fourth richest actor in the world earlier this year, according to a report by World of Statistics. Here’s a detailed report on Shahrukh Khan’s net worth, his wealth, assets and much more.

All about Shah Rukh Khan’s life, the Bollywood Badshah

Early life

Shah Rukh Khan was born on 2 November 1965 into a Muslim family in New Delhi, but hails from a mixed lineage. He is part-Hyderabadi from his mother’s side, part-Pathan from his father’s side, and part-Kashmiri from his grandmother’s side. Having always been good at sports, he wanted to pursue a career in it, but suffered a setback due to an injury.

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s love for acting dates back to his school days, where he would participate in theatres and plays. Later during his college days, he studied and trained to be an actor under the guidance of theatre director Barry John.

Early career

Any Shah Rukh Khan fan will know that he started his career with television. But what many don’t know is that his debut show was supposed to be Lekh Tandon’s television series Dil Dariya, for which he began shooting in 1988, but due to several issues, that show got cancelled and he debuted with Raj Kumar Kapoor-directed series Fauji in 1989.

From here, he got several other TV soaps, like Aziz Mirza’s Circus and Mani Kaul’s miniseries Idiot. He also made guest appearances in shows like Umeed and Wagle Ki Duniya and also in the English television film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.

Initially, he had no plans of working in movies, but that notion quickly changed when his mother passed away. He moved to Bombay and signed four films, the first being Hema Malini’s directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai. Even though that was the first film he started working on, his first release was Deewana in June 1992. It went on to become a big hit and as a result SRK was born, the King Khan whom we know today.

The three other films that he had signed were Chamatkar, Dil Aashna Hai, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. All of the movies released in 1992, making SRK’s first year a blockbuster year.

The evolution of King Khan as an actor

After becoming a notable name with a series of 1992 blockbusters, the next couple of years were his villain era, quite literally. In 1993, Baazigar released, where Shah Rukh Khan played a negative role of an obscure avenger for the first time. This earned him his first first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. It was also the beginning of the much-lauded SRK-Kajol pairing.

His next negative role was that of an obsessive lover in Darr. He delivered a performance so iconically eerie that more than 30 years later, the film still gives us chills. Literally. Darr was also his first partnership with filmmaker Yash Chopra, and this would go on to become one of the highest points of SRK’s career.

There was also Anjaam with Madhuri Dixit, where he portrayed the role of an obsessed lover yet again, with the same spine-chilling performance. This won him the Filmfare Best Villain Award in 1994.

Why are these roles celebrated to this day you ask? It is because back then, playing the role of an antagonist came with its own risks. ‘Big heroes’ stayed away from these roles, for they had an image to protect. For newcomers and people who were starting out, playing negative roles meant being typecast into a particular category and never being able to break out of the mould.

The King of Romance

Looking at Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth and wealth will not be complete without a thorough look at his romantic roles, the ones which established him as the King of Romance not only in India, but across the globe.



1995 was a big year for SRK, where seven of his films released. Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), Ram Jaane, Trimurti, Guddu, Zamana Deewana, and Oh Darling Yeh Hai India. While the rest of the films performed only decently, Karan Arjun and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to become massive hits. In fact, DDLJ is the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, which ran at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai for more than 1000 weeks. The film won 10 Filmfare awards that year, including SRK’s second Best Actor award.

Thus began the string of romantic roles for Mr. Khan. Yes Boss, Pardes, Dil To Pagal Hai, Dil Se, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chalte Chalte, Veer Zaara and more.

Taking on new challenges

After the phase of romantic flicks, it was time for SRK to show us that his acting skills knew no limits. In Main Hoon Na, he played a soldier in a fictionalised story of Indo-Pak relations. In Swades, he played a NASA scientist who returns to India and stays back to rekindle his roots.

There was Amol Palekar’s Paheli, where he played a double role, one of which was a ghost. There was, of course, Farhan Akhtar’s Don, where he reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 film of the same name, and became one of the most stylishly notorious villains in Indian cinema.

Chak De India was a huge turning point in his career, as he played the coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey team, co-starring with 16 girls. There was also his home production Om Shanti Om, which went on to become the highest grossing Indian motion picture of 2007, both in India and abroad. It was also Deepika Padukone’s much-hyped bollywood debut. He played the character of a low self-esteem middle class guy with a clerical job in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, trying to win his wife’s heart.

Shah Rukh Khan’s filmography has been as rich and diverse as his fan following all around the world. He might have been off films for a while in the last few years, but he’s making a comeback and how!

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth

The fourth richest actor in the world is quite a heavy tag to have. Which is why, his bank balance speaks volumes. According to reports, currently he has a net worth of INR 6,300 crore.

This whopping net worth comes from his earnings from movies, his VFX and production house Red Chillies Entertainment, the multiple brands he endorses, his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and his many investments. Reportedly, he has an annual income of INR 280 crore.

Film fees

For a star of his stature, signing a film comes with a hefty price tag. Shah Rukh Khan is known to charge about INR 100-150 crore per film, reportedly. For his last film Pathaan, SRK did not charge any remuneration. He instead took 60 percent of the total profit earned by the movie. That led him to take home about INR 200 crore.

Businesses and production houses

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest business is his ultra-successful production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, that he co-owns with wife Gauri Khan. Reports suggest that Red Chillies has an annual turnover of INR 500 crore.

Apart from this, he has also invested and owns stakes in startups like Byju’s and Kidzania.

Brand endorsements



SRK has some of the biggest brands in his kitty. According to several reports, he charges a whopping sum of INR 3.5 to 4 crore per day for an ad shoot. He has endorsed every big brand that you can think of- Pepsi, Dish TV, Big Basket, Tag Heuer, Nokia and many more.

Most expensive things owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Mannat

Currently valued at INR 200 crores, Mannat is the most expensive thing that contributes to Shahrukh Khan’s huge net worth. Originally known as Villa Vienna, SRK purchased this swanky sea-facing bungalow in 2001 and named it Mannat, which means ‘wish’ or ‘prayer’.

London villa

SRK’s second house in London is just the right fit for the King that he is. He often travels to London to spend time with friends and family. Located at the posh neighbourhood of Park Lane in Central London, this villa costs INR 183 crore, if reports are to be believed.

Palm Jumeirah villa in Dubai

Next on the list of a major contributor to Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is his Dubai villa Jannat. Gutted to him by Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel PJSC, this villa costs a whopping INR 100 crore. It features six bedrooms, two remote-controlled garages, a private pool, and a direct connection to waterfront activities like deep-sea fishing. The interiors of this home are done by Gauri Khan Designs.

A customised Harley Davidson

A gift from Dilwale director Rohit Shetty, the Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob is one of the most prized possessions of SRK. It costs INR 17 lakh and is powered by a 1868cc BS6 engine mated to an impressive 6-speed gearbox. This engine generates a torque of 155 nm.

Vanity van

The king not only lives in style, but also works and travels in style. His vanity van is proof. This trailer worth INR 5 crore is almost a small, portable palace. The Volvo BR9 designed and customised by celebrity car designer Dilip Chhabria took about two months to get ready for the king.

Luxury cars

Mannat’s garage is a haven for every supercar lover. It is graced with a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is priced at INR 7 crore and equipped with a 6.8-litre V12 engine. The supercar generates power and torque outputs of 460 bhp and 750 Nm. He also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black worth INR 10 crores that he purchased post Pathaan’s success, Bentley Continental GT worth INR 4 crore, the latest Bugatti Veyron worth INR 14 crore, a BMW 7-Series, a BMW 6-Series Convertible, a Land Rover Range Rover Sport, a BMW i8, aToyota Land Cruiser, among many others.

All Images: Courtesy iamsrk/Instagram