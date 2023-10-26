The apartment from Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ polaroids is now for sale

If karma’s gonna track you down, let it be at the loft Taylor Swift shot her 1989 polaroids in.

Three bedrooms, two and a half baths, direct view of the Union Square—this duplex is perfect if you’re looking for the opportunity to move to New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of. If you buy Taylor Swift’s 1989 apartment, you’ll fully get to enjoy the views, as the place has 18 sets of oversized windows.

[Hero and featured image credit: Carli Choi/The Agency]

The loft where Taylor Swift shot the 1989 polaroids is on the market

This isn’t an ordinary loft, as it’s the one and only place that served as the setting for Taylor Swift’s polaroids she took for her album 1989. As such, this very place captures the essence of her musicality. After all, it’s not just 1989, it’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The lyrics “If you leave me, I’m coming with you” are still written on the inside of the door Taylor scribbled and sat in front of. Needless to say, owning this duplex would be like surrounding yourself with Taylor’s lyricism immortalised.

Located on 874 Broadway, the duplex is offered up by Sarah Johnson, and is represented by Shane Boyle from The Agency New York. It can be all yours for a small sum of USD 3.7 million.

“It’s for anyone looking for that Soho loft, back to the ’70s, edgy vibe,” says Boyle.

Located inside the historic Macintyre Building, the loft went through an extensive year-long remodelling, merging two distinct units into a single space with a total of three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Notable elements of the design also include impressive 12-foot high ceilings, visible pipes, and a beautiful spiral staircase made from steel and tree branches.

You can find more information on the listing at The Agency New York.