The complete timeline of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s rumoured relationship

Over the last seven months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have sparked romantic rumours as the two were spotted together on many occasions. While there hasn’t been an official confirmation from either, several news outlets have also reported on a possible break-up.

Rumours about their relationship began shaping shortly after Jenner called it quits with Travis Scott in January 2023. The couple, who share two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster, have been on a bumpy road for a long time, and while they are co-parenting their kids, Jenner seems to be moving on with her life, which has caught fans by surprise.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s rumoured relationship timeline

January 2023: Holidays and budding romance

Things had reached rock bottom when the beauty mogul and the “Trance” rapper spent the holidays separately. Jenner took off with sister Kendall to Aspen, Colorado. They were joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber, and the group seemed to have a fun-filled New Year’s outing.

In January, Kylie Jenner attended the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show at Paris Fashion Week with Chalamet. The two were seen laughing and having a good time — a video of which was popularly published by the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi.

April 2023: ‘New couple alert’

In early April, Deuxmoi continued to dig into the alleged “new couple” and shared a post with information confirming their relationship. Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the Dune actor remained tight-lipped about it, TMZ shared a series of images of Jenner’s black Range Rover outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills house. In between, there were reports about the two enjoying a casual date night at Santa Monica’s Tito’s Tacos.

As news of them being spotted together became increasingly frequent, PEOPLE reported that the two are “hanging out and getting to know each other.” No sooner than 17 April, Entertainment Tonight reported they were dating and said, “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.”

With Coachella right around the corner at the time, fans expected an announcement from the music festival. However, the report said, “Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends.”

May 2023: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are ‘casually seeing each other’

By now, it was clear that Kylie Jenner had moved on with her life from Scott and was reportedly with Chalamet. Entertainment Tonight stated that her former partner wasn’t too comfortable or happy about this fact and said, “Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on, but they are still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be.”

However, commenting on the alleged brewing relationship, the publication said, “Kylie and Timothée are casually seeing each other, but are trying to keep it low-key,” adding, “They are becoming more comfortable with each other, but Kylie wants to take things day by day and see where it goes.”

Chalamet appreciates the fact that Jenner is a hands-on mother and is extremely confident as an entrepreneur.

June 2023: Another Beverly Hills date

Nearly three months since the rumours took wing, June began with Jenner and Chalamet being seen in the posh neighbourhood as they headed out for a lunch date. Daily Mail posted pictures of the two arriving at the Academy Award-nominated actor’s house separately.

August 2023: Break up or not?

In early August, several media reports suggested that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had called it quits owing to their busy schedule and work commitments. However, both TMZ and Entertainment Tonight refuted these claims, with the former saying, “Our sources say everything is cool between the two, they’re still an item, and “any reports that say otherwise are false.”

However, on 24 August, The News published an article saying Kylie Jenner “seemingly confirmed” her breakup. It refers to one of her recent posts, where Jenner poses in a red cone top, a beige corset, a mini skirt and silver heels, while her hair is tied in a high ponytail. While fans leave speculating comments about her split, neither star has spoken about the matter.

Hero image: Courtesy Kylie/ @kyliejenner/Instagram; Timothée Chalamet/@tchalamet/Instagram; Feature image: Courtesy Kylie/ @kyliejenner/ Instagram