Gwyneth Paltrow is Gwynnocent: Best memes made during her ski trial
Gwyneth Paltrow is Gwynnocent: Best memes made during her ski trial
Entertainment
04 Apr 2023 12:00 PM

Gwyneth Paltrow is Gwynnocent: Best memes made during her ski trial

Lifestyle Asia

Some are saying that it was the best role Gwyneth Paltrow has played in years. Here are the best Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial memes.

It’s been a weird week on the internet. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a ski collision 7 years ago at a Utah resort has become the subject of many memes online. Whilst the celebrity won the case just yesterday evening, it didn’t stop netizens from pointing out the sheer absurdity of it all, from drawings on the courtroom white board to Gwyneth Paltrow’s impeccable (and expensive) outfits, to some of the weird questioning that happened on the trial. It sparked a greater conversation around power and celebrity, and almost immediately became an addictive breeding ground for quality memes on the matter.

Here, we’ve put together some of the highlights from the #Gwynvestigation.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Luke Barnett via Twitter]

The best memes from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial

From the get go, there was a crowd.

We all got hooked.

This was a real thing.

Like, how close are they really?

The fashion at this thing.

Amazing.

“Fight for your rights”

Let’s not forget the Goop.

Seriously, can we get the scoop?

THIS WAS REAL

THIS WAS REAL (and entirely bizarre) too!

Awkward.

Boy, bye.

Honestly? We see it.

We’re ready!

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrities News memes
