Shows starring The Witcher actress Anya Chalotra that you have to watch

Wildly-popular fantasy show The Witcher sees young actress Anya Chalotra step into the shoes of a bold, glamorous mage. And while the role shot her straight to the top of global headlines, her career began with theatrical performances. Over the course of her journey from the stage to the screen, she has voiced animated characters and shared space with the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry. Here’s a look at a few of them.

27-year-old British actress Anya Chalotra sent social media into a flurry in 2019 with her stellar portrayal of sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in the Netflix show The Witcher. Currently in its third season, the fantasy feature has captured the attention of millions around the globe. She is also a part of the highly-anticipated 2023 3D-animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – the line-up for which also includes the likes of Monic Barbaro and Joe Manganiello. These titles spotlight the young star’s acting prowess – shaped by her childhood, educational institutions, and theatre journey.

In an interview with The Guardian, she revealed that she’d always been interested in performing, often putting on a show for her family in Staffordshire. At 18, she joined the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). This, she reflected was the point at which she considered a career in acting. “I had to get into a drama school…because in my family – I’m very heavily influenced by my Indian culture – my dad typically wanted me to be a doctor or a dentist or a pharmacist or a journalist or…Anything that was more academic than, you know, prancing about in costume for a living.” She further added, “So that was what I focused on throughout that whole process: treating it like exams.” She later went on to enrol in a three-year degree at Guildhall School whose alumni includes Daniel Craig, Lily James, and Ewan McGregor.

She starred in several stage productions including The Merchant of Venice, Great Expectations, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Village and was nominated for The Stage Awards and the BroadwayWorld UK Awards. Soon enough, she’d dipped her toes in the world of television, going from strength to strength over the course of the years that followed. This included an animated series as well as short roles in popular series. We list out a few that are worth the watch.

TV shows starring Anya Chalotra that make for a fun watch

Wanderlust

Directed by: Luke Snellin, Lucy Tcherniak

Cast: Toni Collette, Steven Mackintosh, Zawe Ashton, Sophie Okonedo, Anya Chalotra

Episodes: 6

Release date: 4 September, 2018

Synopsis: Therapist Joy Richards (played by Toni Collette) gets into a cycling accident. Her injuries and recovery period trigger challenges in her marriage with English teacher Alan Richards (played by Steven Mackintosh). Caught in the middle as the two navigate these difficulties are their children 16-year-old Tom Richards (played by Joe Hurst), 18-year-old Naomi Richards (played by Emma D’Arcy), and 25-year-old Laura Richards (played by Celeste Dring). Also in the picture? Jennifer Ashman (played by Anya Chalotra), an older student at Tom’s school.

Fresh out of LAMDA, this show marked Chalotra’s first rodeo on the television screen. Although small, it placed her name right alongside the who’s who of the industry like Toni Collette.

The ABC Murders

Directed by: Alex Gabassi

Cast: John Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Andrew Buchan, Eamon Farren, Jack Farthing, Gregor Fisher, Tara Fitzgerald, Henry Goodman, Shirley Henderson, Bronwyn James, Freya Mavor, Kevin McNally, Anya Chalotra

Episodes: 3

Release date: 26 December, 2018

Synopsis: Based on the eponymous novel by British author Agatha Christie, the show is set in the 1930s. It follows Belgian detective Hercule Poirot (played by John Malkovich) who’s on the hunt for a serial killer – known as A.B.C – who murders people with alliterative names. He leaves behind letters for Poirot signed ‘ABC.’

The series was received well by critics. In it, Chalotra plays the daughter of landlady Mrs. Marbury – whose home a prime suspect Alexander Bonaparte Cust (played by Eamo Farren) lives in. While the role was small – it gave the actress the opportunity to work alongside renowned names like Rupert Grint and John Malkovich.

Sherwood

Created by: Diana Manson, Megan Laughton

Cast (voices): Anya Chalotra, Tyler Posey, Aneurin Barnard, Jamie Chung, Rachel House, Adetokumboh M’Cormack, Joseph Fiennes

Episodes: 10

Release date: March 6, 2019

Synopsis: This dystopian animated series is set in the year 2270, with Britain reeling from an environmental disaster. Front and centre is 14-year-old hacker Robin Loxley (voiced by Anya Chalotra) who takes on the sheriff of Nottingham (voiced by Joseph Fiennes) – the ruler of the Upper City – along with her friends to save Sherwood.

The series was well received by viewers and critics alike and put Chalotra in the spotlight as the voice of the protagonist.

The Witcher

Created by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Cast: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Royce Pierreson

Release date: 20 December, 2019

Episodes: 21 (3 seasons)

Synopsis: In a world of poverty and violence – full of monsters, corrupt kings and mages, and humans who’ve lost all morality – magically-enhanced monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (played by Henry Cavill) struggles to find his place. He protects the crown princess of Cintra Ciri (played by Freya Allan) who’s tied to him by destiny. Also in the picture is quarter-elf sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (played by Anya Chalotra).

It’s safe to state that this character put Chalotra in global headlines. Crucial to the plot, Yennefer goes from being sold to a witch for peanuts to being the dark advisor to kings, double crossing the most powerful names in the land. The actress does justice to this growth, being hailed by critics for her versatility despite being quite young. Reflecting on her character’s role in helping her grow as an actor in an interview with The Guardian, she noted, “I really have shown so much of myself to the world, and being a perfectionist I’m like: well, I’ve done that bit now. I’ve done the ‘learning in public’. Am I better now? I dunno. We’ll see.”

Which of these TV shows of Anya Chalotra’s are you adding to your watchlist?

All images: Courtesy Netlflix