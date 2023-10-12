A complete timeline of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for over 20 years, but their relationship timeline has seen its share of ups and downs.

The most recent is Jada’s revelation that she and Will have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

A clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, Jada said they chose not to go public with their separation because they were not “ready yet.”

She said that they were “still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership” but added that they are legally divorced.

Jada, who is 52 years old, and Smith, who is 55, have been married since 1997. They share two children, son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith.

Even though they have been together for a very long time, their marriage has been a constant centre of scrutiny.

The separation news comes about six days before Jada’s new memoir, Worthy, hits the stands. The book is about her life from her difficult childhood to her complicated marriage.

Timeline of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith relationship

1994: First meeting on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith meet on the set of the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990–1996). At the time, Jada auditioned for the role of Lisa Wilkes, Will’s on-screen girlfriend, ahead of Season 5 of the show. The role went to Nia Long, but Jada and Will connected.

At the time, Will was married to Sheree Zampino and had a son, Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III.

Years later in 2018, Will said on the Red Table Talk, “I had a realisation I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with. I was sitting in a [bathroom] stall and I was crying and laughing uncontrollably, and I knew [Jada] was the woman I was supposed to be with.”

1995: First appearance as a couple

On 22 September 1995, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made one of their first appearances as a couple when they walked hand-in-hand down the red carpet at the premiere of the Denzel Washington-starrer Devil in a Blue Dress (1995).

By this point, Will had divorced Zampino. According to Us Weekly, when Jada told him she wasn’t “seeing anyone”, he said, “Cool. You’re seeing me now.”

The following year, he told PEOPLE about his connection with Jada.

“You don’t know about all the walls you build up in your mind and heart until someone comes along and tears them down. Outside of my mother, Jada’s the first person with whom I can share what I think and what I feel so freely,” he said.

December 1997: The marriage

Will Smith proposed to Jada Pinkett Smith in November 1997. She accepted and they got married on 31 December in a private wedding at a hotel in Jada’s native Baltimore, Maryland.

According to PEOPLE, no one had an idea of their wedding or the location. Guests were put up in the posh Harbor Court Hotel and the Tremont Plaza. The location of the wedding venue was shared with them on the morning of the ceremony.

July 1998: First child born

On 8 July, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith became parents to son Jaden. The couple had known of the pregnancy three months before their marriage.

October 2000: Second child is born

On 31 October, the couple welcomed Willow. Both Jaden and Willow are musicians and actors.

Jaden has also acted alongside his father in the critically acclaimed biographical film The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and the sci-fi action After Earth (2013).

Willow, on the other hand, appeared alongside Will in the blockbuster film I Am Legend (2007) and co-hosted the talk show Red Table Talk (2018–2022) with Jada.

2005-2008: The couple share details of their life with PEOPLE

Will Smith spoke about their romance in an interview with PEOPLE in 2005. He said that they spent their first date talking to each other and that the place was not important to them.

“There wasn’t a lot of research to do because I’d seen her TV shows and movies. And we had two mutual friends sort of brokering our relationship,” he said about their dating.

Jada, on the other hand, spoke about how they functioned as parents to their two children in an interview in 2008.

“We’re not strict but we definitely believe [boundaries are] a very important component for rearing children. It creates safety for them. They understand that they need guidance,” she said.

April 2013: Jada Pinkett Smith talks about the ‘open marriage’ with Will Smith

Some fans of Will and Jada were of the view that they had an open marriage.

In an interview with HuffPost Live, Jada Pinkett Smith addressed it saying, “I think that people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another.”

She said that she told Will that he can do whatever he wants as long as he can look himself in the mirror and be alright.

“Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa,” she said.

Jada then took to Facebook for a further explanation.

“Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE…for us??? Here is how I will change my statement…Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one,” she wrote.

August 2015: Will Smith addresses divorce rumours

When rumours of their divorce started circulating, Will Smith took to Facebook to clear the air.

“Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness. (Because it’s contagious) But, so many people have extended me their ‘deepest condolences’ that I figured – “What the hell… I can be foolish, too!” he wrote.

“So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are…NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!! : -) I promise you all – if I ever decide to divorce my Queen – I SWEAR I’ll tell you myself! #‎Dumb People Should Have to Wear Scarlet D’s,” added Will.

December 2017: 20th anniversary celebration

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated their 20th marriage anniversary on 31 December.

“20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since,” he wrote in a long post on Instagram which included a throwback photo from their wedding day.

“Love is Like Gardening. I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

July 2018: Will Smith reveals the couple don’t say ‘married anymore’

Appearing on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, Will Smith said that do not say they’re “married” anymore.

He explained that he sees their relationship as more than just marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he explained on the show. “Where you get into that space where you realise you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

“This right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier,” he added.

July 2020: Jada talks about ‘separation’ and August Alsina affair

In June 2020, American rapper August Alsina claimed that he had a romantic affair with Jada with Will’s blessing.

The following month, Jada addressed Alsina’s claims in an episode of Red Table Talk which also featured Will.

“Four and a half years ago… I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state,” she said, adding that the singer “was really sick” at the time.

She explained how it developed into a “different kind of entanglement” with Alsina as she was briefly separated from Will.

When Smith asked her to explain “entanglement,” Jada said, “Yes, it was a relationship absolutely.”

The couple said on the episode that they reconciled and “really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”

“I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again,” Will said on the episode. “Like the fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles.”

In September 2021, GQ‘s Wesley Lowery conducted an interview with Will.

He wrote, “Because the impetus for the Red Table Talk was Alsina’s disclosures, a viewer could have walked away thinking that Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, when that was not, Smith delicately explained to me, in fact the case.”

November 2021: Rough patch in 2011

In November 2021, Will Smith had an interview with Oprah Winfrey. He revealed that there was a rough patch in his married life in September 2011 following a particularly intense argument at Jada’s 40th birthday party.

Will said he spent years planning it but Jada dismissed his efforts as a “ridiculous display of [his] ego.”

“We realised that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy,” Smith said. “We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy — versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup.”

Will had spoken about how he had planned the party and how Jada reacted to it on an October 2018 episode of Red Table Talk.

March 2022: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock

Perhaps no single incident in recent memory generated as much buzz in Will Smith’s life as his violent reaction on 27 March 2022 during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Will was attending the ceremony with Jada and was in the running for Best Actor for playing Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King Richard (2021). He eventually won the award, but that was not to be the headlines.

Instead, it was the infamous photo of him slapping comedian Chris Rock on the stage that were on the pages.

It happened when Chris made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, which was insensitive because Jada lives with alopecia and has been open about her hair loss.

“Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya,” Chris joked.

As everyone looked on, Smith walked up to the stage and landed a slap right across Chris’ face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” Smith yelled at Chris after getting back in his seat.

When he received his Best Actor award later that night, a visibly emotional Will said, “I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. Love will make you do crazy things.”

March 2022: Will Smith issues official apology

The day after the incident, Will posted an apology to Chris, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and his fans on Instagram.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he continued. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

He subsequently resigned from AMPAS membership and the organisation banned him from attending any AMPAS-related events for ten years.

“The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement on 8 April, seven days after Will’s resignation.

June 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the Oscars slap

On the 1 June episode of Red Table Talk, Jada commented on the infamous slap.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever,” she said.

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening,” Jada concluded.

October 2023: Jada speaks about slap, separation and Chris Rock asking her for a date

PEOPLE published an interview with Jada on 11 October in which she said that she thought the slap was part of a skit.

“I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him,’” Jada said. “It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

She said that the first words she asked Will were, “Are you okay?”

According to another interview of Jada by PEOPLE published on the same day, she has revealed in the book that Chris once asked her out on a date.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumors.’ He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that,” she told PEOPLE.

The report also said that Chris did not respond to PEOPLE‘s request for a comment.

Again, on the same day, NBC aired the clip in which Jada spoke of the separation.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were both just exhausted with trying,” she told Kotb. “I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

She said she “made a promise” that there would never be a reason for her and Smith to divorce “and I just haven’t been able to break that promise,” she said.

(Hero and Featured images: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)