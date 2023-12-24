Ye’s Yecosystem: Kanye West to build his own city, dubbed ‘YZY DROAM’, in Middle East

Building one’s own city may be a dream for many but popular American rapper and singer-songwriter Ye, professionally known as Kanye West, is building his own city, YZY DROAM, in the Middle East, which he refers to as his ‘Yecosystem’.

If reports are to be believed, Ye’s city will be bigger than that of Paris.

YZY DROAM: Everything to know about Kanye West’s upcoming ‘Yecosystem’ city

West shared a graphic post on X (formerly Twitter) mentioning that recruitment is ongoing for project managers, engineers, architects, contractors and builders. The graphic reads, “YZY DROAM PHASE 1 100,000 ACRE V1 CITY PILOTING IN MIDDLE EAST RECRUITING”.

Previously, Ye wanted to build his own city in Wyoming in 2020, but the project wasn’t given a green signal by the state.

Reportedly, Ye had filed trademark applications last year for creating his own mini-community or ‘Yecosystem’.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, a source close to the artist said, “He’s trying to do s**t that people couldn’t even conceive of and he’s trying to make it happen”.

The source adds, “He comes from a good place. It’s definitely his goal that everything that people touch that’s his is a good thing and has a good impact on the world.”

Other sources close to Ye say that he plans to have his own little universe with his own branded products, taking the self-sustained approach.

(Feature image credit: Anngela Weiss/ AFP)

