A complete relationship timeline of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged, multiple media houses reported on 31 October.

The couple, who have been dating for the last two years, were seen at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on 28 October. It was at the party where Kravitz, 34, apparently showed off her engagement ring.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/tRGUrjrNtr — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 29, 2023

Kravitz and Tatum, 43, are working on her directorial debut Pussy Island — a movie that is yet to be released.

Kravitz, who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, was previously married to actor Karl Glusman. Their divorce was finalised in August 2021.

Tatum, on the other hand, was married to Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2019.

Here is a brief timeline of their relationship

January 2021: First meeting on set

Dating rumours started when they began working on Pussy Island. But citing a source, PEOPLE confirmed that they were not romantically involved.

“They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating,” the source told the publication.

August 2021: First public appearance

On 19 August, Kravitz and Tatum are spotted riding a BMX bicycle in New York City (NYC). This is the first time they were spotted together. Kravitz stood on the pegs of the back wheel with her arms around Tatum’s shoulders as he peddled.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz fuel dating rumors with NYC bike ride https://t.co/P6MYZIj97B pic.twitter.com/8TyzIVbdpt — Page Six (@PageSix) August 19, 2021

Some days later, they were seen on a coffee date. On 29 August, Cosmopolitan reported that Tatum had started following Kravitz on Instagram.

September 2021: Relationship confirmation, but via sources

Citing sources, PEOPLE reported on 1 September that the two were in a relationship.

“They spent the weekend in NYC, strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry,” an insider told the publication.

September 2021: The Met Gala appearance

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted together at the 2021 Met Gala on 14 September. They arrived at the event separately but were seen leaving hand in hand.

Kravitz was wearing a crystal Saint Laurent slip gown by Anthony Vaccarello.

October 2021: They display affection

On 22 October, they were seen on a lunch date in NYC where they were spotted holding hands and showing affection as they made their way to the restaurant.

The same month, on 31 October, they dressed up for Halloween. Kravitz dressed up as Iris while Tatum assumed the get-up of Travis Bickle from the 1976 Martin Scorsese movie Taxi Driver.

“They are more relaxed lately,” a source told PEOPLE. “They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It’s obvious that they are very happy.”

November 2021: Kravitz bonds with Tatum’s daughter

On 15 November, Kravitz started building a relationship with Tatum’s then eight-year-old daughter, Everly, from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

February 2022: Tatum and Kravitz praise each other and The Batman premiere support

Tatum praised Kravitz in a cover story for Variety, where he said that she is “a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

Some days later, Kravitz praised Tatum for his role as Slater King in Pussy Island.

“Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist,” Kravitz told ELLE.

On 28 February, Tatum showed his support for Kravitz at The Batman premiere. It was revealed by Jason Momoa, who was married to Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, when he shared a post on Instagram with Tatum before boarding a private flight to the premiere.

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa wrote. “Finally @thebatman premiere. I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

April 2022: An Easter Sunday well spent

On 17 April, the couple were spotted in London for an Easter Sunday walk holding hands. They wore coordinated spring fits with Kravitz in a grey turtleneck and Tatum in a dark brown coat.

August 2022: Their first anniversary

They celebrated their first year of romance together with a couple’s getaway to Italy on a yacht. Everly was with them, too.

“They are very happy,” a source told PEOPLE, adding, “Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”

November 2022: Kravitz reveals why she fell in love with Tatum

In an interview published by GQ on 15 November, Kravitz said, “He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” Kravitz said about their time working on Pussy Island. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

She admitted that their relationship officially became public with the BMX bicycle picture.

“I was sweating and he was like, ‘Get on the bike, I’ll ride you over and you can relax,'” she recalled.

January 2023: Tatum admits he follows even fan accounts of Zoe Kravitz

Tatum told Vanity Fair on 17 January that he follows multiple Zöe Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram.

“I have no chill,” the actor said. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

August 2023: Tatum and Kravitz attend Margaret Qualley’s wedding

The couple attended Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s wedding in New Jersey on 19 August. While sporting a beige suit jacket and black pants, Kravitz was the centre of attention in a black strapless dress and kitten heels.

At the wedding, they were seen chatting with Taylor Swift apart from some other celebrity attendees.

On 29 September, they were seen holding hands on a date during the Paris Fashion Week.

October 2023: Engagement news

PEOPLE reported that Kravitz was seen dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from the 1968 horror movie Rosemary’s Baby when the engagement ring was spotted in the pictures that were taken.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Channing Tatum going to marry Zoe Kravitz?

Apparently, yes. They are reportedly engaged as of October 2023.

Does Channing Tatum have children?

Yes, Channing Tatum has a daughter from his previous marriage to Jenna Dewan.