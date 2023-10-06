Drake releases the tracklist for his upcoming album, ‘For All the Dogs’

It’s officially Drake season again. After dropping “Slime You Out” featuring SZA, and the music video for “8AM In Charlotte” starring his son Adonis, Drake now reveals the release date for his heavily anticipated album, For All the Dogs.

There’s a total of 23 songs on the album beginning with “Virginia Beach” and ending with “Polar Opposites.” The artist behind the album artwork is none other than Adonis. As explained in the “8AM In Charlotte” music video, the illustration is of a goat referring to Drake.

“Daddy’s name is next to the goat, does that mean daddy’s the goat,” asks Drake. “Yes,” Adonis replies. “So it’s Daddy Goat. That makes perfect sense to me,” Drake responds.

Leaving little time for fans to react, the album release date is set for October 6 at 6 a.m. EST. (6 p.m. HKT). The artist apologises for switching away from the usual midnight drop in advance, writing “Sorry to all my streamers.”

Drake maintains some mystique for the release itself, with no features mentioned on the tracklist. An unexpected addition to the credits, however, is Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant who’s listed as A&R. If the recent singles are any indication of how the upcoming album will turn out, we’re in for a treat as Drake carries on the momentum from Her Loss.

For All the Dogs will be uploaded on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music on October 6 at 6 a.m. EST (6 p.m. HKT).

