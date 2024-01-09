Everything to know about Drayton House, the majestic estate from Saltburn

Emerald Fennell’s movie Saltburn has led to an increased interest in a property known as Drayton House.

Released in November 2023, Saltburn has been praised by critics for the performances of its principal cast members which include Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe, and Carey Mulligan. The film received several major award nominations, including a Golden Globe nod each for Keoghan and Pike.

The titular mansion is where most of the drama in the film unfolds. Inspired by it, a popular trend where young people can be seen dancing through their fancy homes is doing the rounds of social media.

But what is so interesting about the aristocratic residential building presented as the fictional mansion in the film and where is it located?

All about the Saltburn mansion

Fans would be delighted to know that Drayton House appears as it is seen in Saltburn. Of course, it is never mentioned by its original name and is instead given the fictional name of ‘Saltburn’ for the sake of the film.

The mansion is located in Lowick, in Northamptonshire, England, but it is not open to the public.

“A place as unreal as Saltburn always had to feel real,” writer and director Emerald Fennell told Town & Country.

“It needed to be something that hadn’t been used before. This hadn’t been photographed even, let alone put on film. We always wanted the exact sense that it is a real place,” Fennell told Architectural Digest.

Since Drayton House has never been seen on screen before Saltburn, the mystical charm of the place has got a boost.

A historic property built around six centuries ago

Drayton House is privately owned by the Stopford Sackville family. It is a Grade I-listed country house with 127 rooms. It was originally built in the 14th century on a site that dates back to the 11th century. Ornate Baroque façades were added to the mansion at the turn of the 18th century.

According to The Independent, Drayton House has been described as “one of the best-kept secrets of the English country-house world.”

How the mansion in Saltburn differs from Drayton House

Much of what is seen in Saltburn, such as the rooms, are how they originally appear in Drayton House, though some minor changes were made to the furnishings, paintings, sculptures, topiary and other artworks for filming.

One of those modifications was the addition of a specially designed bath in a scene featuring the characters played by Elrodi and Keoghan. The bath was designed specifically to fit Elordi’s 6 feet 5 inches frame.

Though the film shows that the estate has a maze garden, there is no such thing at Drayton House. According to Architecture Digest, maze designer Adrian Fisher was tasked with creating an artificial maze garden. Since it could not be built in entirety, CGI was used to bring out the final picture.

What is Saltburn about?

Saltburn revolves around Oxford University fresher Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who befriends an aristocratic fellow student named Felix Catton (Elordi). Felix invites Oliver to his family’s Saltburn mansion — a fictional country estate. Oliver meets Felix’s parents, Sir James (Grant) and Lady Elspeth (Pike), and his sister Venetia (Oliver).

As Oliver grows obsessed with Felix, unusual things start happening in the mansion leading to a fatalistic climax.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Prime – © Amazon Content Services LLC/IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions

– Who owns Drayton House seen in Saltburn?

Drayton House is privately owned by the Stopford Sackville family.

– Is Saltburn the name of a real house?

No, there is no mansion by the name of Saltburn.

– Can you visit Drayton House?

No, Drayton House is not open to the public. It is a private property.

– When was Drayton House built?

Drayton House was built sometime around 1328.