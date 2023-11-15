An Elon Musk biopic by A24 and Darren Aronofsky is in the works

The infamous Tesla CEO and owner of X Elon Musk is getting the biopic treatment from A24.

It seems that Musk’s infamy has achieved new heights, for better or for worse. Variety reported last week that the eccentric businessman and CEO is getting his very own biopic, which is currently being developed by indie entertainment company A24 and is set to be helmed by The Whale’s Darren Aronofsky.

[Hero image: Shutterstock]

A24 is working on a biopic based on Elon Musk

Elon Musk has been the talk of the town for months now. Whether the talk has been mainly good or bad is another thing entirely, but ever since his acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, Musk has become a mainstay in the zeitgeist. His many changes to the platform, which many have said made it worse, has been the talk of the internet for months. Not only did he seem erratic with his decisions regarding the platform but he also made odd proclamations like challenging Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight, even saying that the fight would be held in the Coliseum.

It’s not surprising then that a biopic would be based on the eccentric billionaire’s life. Not much is known about the project. The entertainment A24 is the one working on it, the company responsible for numerous critically lauded hits like Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and The Whale. Darren Aronofsky has also signed on to direct the film, which will be based on Musk’s authorised biography written by Walter Isaacson, who also wrote the book that the 2015 biopic Steve Jobs was based on. According to the Variety article, A24 came out on top in a bidding war to option the book.

Musk, meanwhile, seems to be somewhat glad about the news and took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to share his brief thoughts. There’s no word yet on a window for release for the film but the internet has since started speculating who might be the best person to cast as the mogul.