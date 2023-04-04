Miles Morales meets more Spider-people in the new ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer

If you thought that the hype around Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has dimmed, a new trailer is here to prove otherwise and explores Miles Morales’ dual life in more detail. Released on 4 April, the trailer by Sony gives more insight into the new universe and various Spider-people, and hints at why “being Spider-Man is a sacrifice.”

Adding a new chapter to the Spider-Verse franchise, this new CGI-animated Marvel project is helmed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson.

Here are all the details about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

What the new trailer shows

The new trailer opens with an older Miles Morales introducing himself as “Brooklyn’s one and only Spider-Man.” It shows just how great things are at his end in his present universe as he juggles school and swings across streets to take on the local villain, The Spot, who travels across the multiverse.

On the other hand, Miles’ parents want their son to be happy and open up to them; instead, he avoids the conversation about his superhero life. He reunites with his friend Gwen Stacy who arrives from an alternate dimension and invites Miles to come with her on an adventure across the multiverse where he finds out about an “elite crew of all the best Spider-people in it.”

The three-minute-long trailer further shows the Spider-verse and the unfathomable number of Spider-people. While the first trailer introduced the idea that while all these superheroes are on one team, they end up turning against Miles, this trailer shows why Miguel O’Hara wants to lead the force to capture him.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, swinging and hurling nets through the streets of Mumbai. It also incorporates the Spider-Man-pointing meme.

Since every hard-hitting Spider-Man film revolves around a tragic loss, in this movie, Miles has to choose between ‘saving one person and saving everyone.’



Cast and crew

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Aditya Sood, Rebecca Karch and Brian Bendis serve as executive producers.

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld voices Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson voices Peter Parker. Luna Lauren Velez comes in as the voice of Rio Morales and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. Oscar Isaac voices Miguel O’Hara, Issa Rae as Jessica Drew or Spider-Woman, Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart “Hobie” Brown or Spider-Punk and Karan Soni lends his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar. Others onboard in the voice crew include Jorma Taccone, Jason Schwartzman, Rachel Dratch and Shea Whigham.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on 2 June 2023.

(Main and feature image credit: Screengrab/ Spider-Man: Spider-Verse trailer/ YouTube)