Highest-grossing horror movies of all time and where to watch them

Thrill, suspense, despair, heroism and the age-old concept of good vs evil — the highest-grossing horror movies of all time have these ingredients. But what makes them stand out from other genres is their profitability.

The first horror movie ever made was Georges Méliès’s three-minute short film Le Manoir du Diable (The Haunted Castle) in 1896. Captivating moviegoers since then, the best horror movies of today are known for their special effects as well as engrossing storytelling.

This also indicates that the budget of some horror movies has grown. But a quick look at the numbers reveals that the box office returns on horror movies are much better when compared to other genres.

For instance, It (2017), the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, was made on a budget of just USD 35 million. It ended up earning more than USD 700 million.

The Sixth Sense (1999), which is hailed universally as one of the greatest supernatural horror movies ever made, was made on a budget of USD 40 million, with lead actor Bruce Willis’s salary alone comprising half of it. The movie earned over USD 670 million worldwide, with producer Spyglass Entertainment and distributor Walt Disney Co. each making close to USD 100 million in profit. Willis went home richer by another USD 50 million.

By comparison, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), was made on a budget of close to USD 1 billion and needed around USD 1.4 billion in worldwide gross just to break even (the point where the total cost and total revenue are the same). Its worldwide gross of USD 2.3 billion is certainly outstanding, but not as high a return in terms of box office percentage of horror movies as It or The Sixth Sense.

How to define horror movies

Even though everyone understands horror as a genre, a problem is defining what exactly it constitutes. ‘Horror’ is today an umbrella term, with sub-genres, including slasher, supernatural, torture and even comedy movies.

Typically, horror films should trigger a sense of dread or fear among viewers. There may be jump scares and frightening, sometimes grotesque, characters depicted as pure evil or demonic entities.

Most of the earlier horror films were about malevolent entities coming back to life and causing havoc. Examples of such movies are Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932) and The Werewolf of London (1935). These spawned retellings or movies with similar themes.

But at the same time, movies such as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) and The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923), both of which were based on acclaimed literary works of the same names, were also seen as horror movies even though their stories are more of mystery and tragedy than horror.

In later years, films such as Alfred Hitchcock’s crime thriller Psycho (1960) and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece Alien (1979) also came to be counted among horror films. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975), a landmark film about a killer shark, is also seen in some quarters as a horror movie.

Thus, because of the absence of a definitive outline within which the genre can be described, there is no specific agreement to rank the best horror movies. So, while some believe that The Sixth Sense or Jaws do not necessarily fall in the horror genre, others believe that they do.

But a general list of all the best horror movies certainly reveals that all of them have one common element — they can make the viewer feel a sense of dread.

12 of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time