An itinerary for Gordon Ramsay ahead of his next visit to Malaysia

At 56-years-old, Johnstone native Chef Gordon Ramsay has managed to successfully bridge the gap and fuse the worlds of popular culture and epicurean wonder in a way only a few other culinary luminaries have managed to do. After all, with a string of reality television hits and a massively successful global restaurant group that currently holds seven MICHELIN stars, his reputation easily precedes himself without much effort.

And just last year, Malaysians who have been waiting on bated breath since the announcement of his very-first local outpost in Kuala Lumpur were finally granted the opportunity to sample some of his most renowned dishes at the Gordon Ramsay Bar and Grill, located in Sunway Resort. Chief of these being his delectably luscious Beef Wellington, which suffice to say, has lived up to expectations if not superseding them entirely.

Commemorating the occasion, Gordon himself had made an appearance at his Kuala Lumpur restaurant for the first time back in December of 2022. But apparently, the notoriously ornery chef has hinted at making another stop here next week, as claimed during his recent TikTok duet with local social media cooking sensation and entrepreneur, Khairul Aming.

Ahead of his visit, we’ve taken the liberty to create a personalised itinerary for Gordon Ramsay containing some of the best sights, sounds, and bites, in Kuala Lumpur.

An itinerary for Chef Gordon Ramsay in Malaysia

With his love for beef rendang, he should drop by Bijan Bar and Restaurant for a taste

Long before the notion of setting up a restaurant in Malaysia even came about, Chef Gordon Ramsay had paid Malaysia a visit during the filming of his television series, Gordon’s Great Escape, in 2010. At the time, he travelled to the state of Negeri Sembilan with a group of biker foodies, where he came to learn how to prepare a local signature: beef rendang, from scratch.

In light of that, we definitely think he should make a pit-stop at Bijan Bar and Restaurant, nestled in the leafy residential enclave of Bukit Ceylon, for a serving of their truly exceptional rendang Tok, prepared in the properly laborious slow-cook method for maximum flavour.

He can also perfect his Malaysian curry recipe by sampling some of the best at Restoran Salai-Salai

It comes as no surprise at all that Malaysian food has left quite an impression upon those living abroad, given the body of complex flavours that it invites upon the palate with every bite. But with ingredients that are not typically found outside of the equatorial Southeast Asian region, replicating it may take some work, as Gordon has proven with his own interpretation of Malaysian curry during an episode of The F Word.

And if he’s looking to perfect his recipe further, a visit to Restoran Salai-Salai is definitely in order. Successfully running across a number of different locations, the restaurant chain offers diners an array of dishes cooked in authentically Malay style. A key highlight? Their sumptuously rich Daging Salai Masak Lemak Cili Api.

If his tempers flare from the heat, Gordon could also cool off at Kwong Wah Ice Kacang

The heatwave that we’re currently experiencing really has left most Malaysians in quite a flustered state, and that’s putting things lightly! So in the case that the high temperatures begin to get to Gordon’s more volatile side ala Hell’s Kitchen, we definitely recommend making a quick pit-stop at Kwong Wah Ais Kacang in Seksyen 17’s Happy Mansion, to balm over the heat.

Our top pick? Their namesake ais kacang, of course. With a smooth drizzle of gula Melaka and cendol strips served atop powdery ice, this is simply the most Malaysian way to cool off or temper budding annoyances.

Experiment with indigenous flavours with an evening aperitif (or two) at Reka:Bar

Ever the intrepid gastronome at heart, as a bona fide chef should be, Chef Gordon Ramsay has been well-known for his willingness to not only learn, but savour and experiment with the ingredients and flavours inherent to the countries that he visits. With that in mind, Reka:Bar is definitely the place to be where experimentation is concerned, being billed as a ‘post-modern flavour lab’.

And they take the last bit quite seriously too, what with a dedicated rotary evaporator set-up straight out of a sci-fi movie set being used to create bespoke distillates used exclusively in their drinks.

As an accomplished fitness fan, he should definitely consider breaking a sweat at BABEL Fitness

Did you know that Chef Gordon Ramsay is an avid fitness enthusiast, having participated in a number of Ironman competitions, marathons, and even triathlons? In fact, he even admits to exercising on a semi-competitive basis for the sake of maintaining his overall wellbeing.

Given that fact, BABEL Fitness would cater to his every fitness whim without qualms, given their state-of-the-art facilities that feature a comprehensive range of gym equipment from Technogym, coupled with curated fitness classes that are developed to integrate seamlessly into any routine or schedule. A key factor for personalities on the go, like Gordon!

Meet the local culinary scene with chefs from MICHELIN restaurants at GastroMonth 2023

Conveniently enough, if Chef Gordon Ramsay is looking to get to know the local culinary scene and its talents a little better, then there has never been a more opportune time to do so than with the upcoming GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023! Featuring over 40 names that were awarded a coveted Star from MICHELIN, as well as in their Bib Gourmand and Select categories, the event aims to promote the best that Malaysian gastronomy stands to offer.

Feature and hero image credits: @gordongram/Instagram