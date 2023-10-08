Bae Suzy series Doona! and other K-dramas releasing in October 2023

Craving for some K-content to keep you company as the nights turn colder this Fall? Ranging from webtoon adaptations to historical romances to crime thrillers, the new lineup of K-dramas is just what you need to populate your October 2023 binge list.

While September 2023 had viewers on the edge of their seats with K-dramas like The Day, October sees the return of the hit historical romance My Dearest. The show, which enjoyed a solid 12.2 finale viewership rating nationwide, according to Soompi (via Nielsen Korea), is ready for its second season. My Dearest Part 2, which premieres on 13 October 2023, will follow the aftermath of the separation of Lee Jang-hyun (Namgoong Min) and Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn Eun-jin).

Meanwhile, the upcoming Park Gyu-young starrer A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is helmed by director Kim Dae-woong, is an effortless cross between fantasy and romance.

On the other end of the spectrum lie popular webtoon-based K-dramas like Doona! With a star-studded cast, this Netflix original series promises viewers an epic tale of love and heartbreak.

Add these nine K-dramas to your October 2023 watch list

The Deal

Directed by: Lee Jung-gon

Cast: Yoo Seung-ho, Kim Dong-hwi, Yoo Su-bin, Lee Joo-young

Episodes: 8

Release date: 6 October

Synopsis: Former High school soccer player Lee Joon-Sung (Yoo) and his friend and medical student Song Jae-hyo (Kim) are both leading messed up lives. Unable to deal with their current financial crisis, the duo plans to kidnap their wealthy schoolmate Park Min-woo (Yoo) and demands 10 billion won as ransom.

About the show: The Deal is based on the 2021 webcomic Georae by Woo Nam 20. Additionally, it has been selected for a special On Screen showing in the 2023 Busan International Film Festival along with other K-dramas, including I Am A Running Mate, Vigilante, Cigarette Girl, A Bloody Lucky Day and LTNS.

Strong Girl Nam-Soon

Directed by: Kim Jung-sik

Cast: Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Jung-eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu

Episodes: 16

Release date: 7 October

Synopsis: Kang Nam-soon (Lee), who was born with superhuman strength, returns to Seoul to find her family’s whereabouts. There she meets her mother Hwang Geum-joo (Jung-eun) and grandmother Gil Joong-gan (Hae-sook), who are now wealthy residents of Gangnam. However, the trio soon ends up getting entangled in a drug case and must now work with Detective Kang Hee-sik (Ong) to prove their innocence.

A Good Day to Be a Dog

Directed by: Kim Dae-woong

Cast: Park Gyu-young, Cha Eun-woo, Lee Hyun-woo, Yoon Hyun-soo

Episodes: 14

Release date: 11 October

Synopsis: High school teacher Han Hae-na (Park) comes from a cursed family, which makes her turn into a dog for six hours at midnight every time she kisses someone. However, she ends up accidentally kissing her colleague Jin Seo-won (Cha) one night after getting drunk. While she must kiss Seo-won in her canine form to break the curse, she soon discovers that her colleague has a fear of dogs.

About the show: One of the most-anticipated Park Gyu-young K-dramas to release in October 2023, A Good Day to Be a Dog has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name by South Korean artist Lee Hye.

Evilive

Directed by: Kim Jung-min and Kim Sung-min

Cast: Shin Ha-kyun, Kim Young-kwang, Shin Jae-ha

Episodes: TBA

Release date: 14 October

Synopsis: An otherwise honest and wise lawyer, Han Dong-soo (Shin) has a secret dark side that he keeps to himself. However, when his broker and half-brother brings him the case of crime lord Seo Do-young (Kim), Dong-soo’s evil side is awakened, and he begins a new life of crime.

Doona!

Directed by: Lee Jeong-Hyo

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se-jong

Episodes: 9

Release date: 20 October

Synopsis: College freshman Lee Won-joon (Yang) is surprised when former K-pop idol Lee Doo-na (Bae) turns out to be his neighbour. Won-joon finds Doo-na mysterious and tries his best to stay out of her way. However, as they spend more time together, Won-joon finds himself falling for the idol.

About the show: Produced by Studio Dragon, this romantic K-drama releasing in October 2023 is based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs (2019) by acclaimed artist Min Songa.

My Dearest Part 2

Directed by: Kim Sung-yong

Cast: Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Da-in, Kim Yun-woo

Episodes: 10

Release date: 13 October

Synopsis: Even after her two failed marriages, noblewoman Yoo Gil-chae (Ahn) of the Joseon dynasty dreams of finding true love. Meanwhile, the mysterious Lee Jang-hyun (Min) doesn’t believe in marriage. What happens when the two opposites meet amid the turbulent Qing invasion?

About the show: My Dearest Part 2 is one of the most-anticipated historical K-dramas releasing in October 2023.

Moon In the Day

Directed by: Pyo Min-soo and Park Chan-yool

Cast: Pyo Ye-jin, Kim Young-dae, Ohn Joo-wan, Jung Woong-in

Episodes: 14

Release date: 25 October

Synopsis: After a car accident, star Han Joon-oh (Kim) is possessed by the spirit of Do Ha (also Kim), a Silla dynasty nobleman who was killed by his wife. Meanwhile, firefighter Kang Young-hwa (Pyo) who saved Joon-ah in the accident, now starts working as his bodyguard. However, she soon becomes the target of Do Ha’s vengeance when the latter discovers that she is the reincarnation of his wife, Han Ri-ta (also Pyo).

About the show: One of the most popular fantasy K-dramas releasing in October 2023, Moon in the Day is an adaptation of the webtoon The Moon that Rises in the Day by Korean artist Hye Yoom.

Castaway Diva

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Hyo-jin

Episodes: TBA

Release date: 28 October

Synopsis: Seo Mok-ha (Park) makes her way to Seoul to pursue a career in entertainment but winds up stranded on a deserted island. Fifteen years later, Mok-ha, who is discovered to be alive, is rescued from her solitary island life. While Mok-ha struggles to adapt to the regular world, she continues to pursue her dream of becoming a diva against all odds.

The Matchmakers

Directed by: Hwang Seung-ki and Kim Soo-jin

Cast: Cho Yi-hyun, Rowoon, Park Ji-young, Jo Han-chul

Episodes: TBA

Release date: 30 October

Synopsis: Shim Jung-woo (Rowoon) is a young and intelligent widower who is unable to pursue a government job because of the Joseon period custom. He soon meets widow Jung Soon-deok (Cho) who runs a matchmaking agency under the pseudonym Yeo Joo-daek. Together, the duo helps arrange marriages of the era’s unmarried women and men to give them a second chance at love.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the highest-rated K-drama?

Some of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time are Crash Landing on You, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Boys Over Flowers, Business Proposal, Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Heirs, Hotel Del Luna, Goblin and Legend of the Blue Sea.

– Which K-drama is a must-watch in 2023?

Some of the must-watch K-dramas are The Glory Part 2, Bloodhounds, Big Bet Part 2, Queenmaker, Divorce Attorney Shin and Crash Course in Romance.

– Which K-drama is trending now in 2023?

Two of the most trending Korean dramas in 2023 are Uncanny Counter season two, starring Kim Se-jeong and Yoo Joon-sang, and Behind Your Touch, starring Lee Min-ki and Joo Min-kyung.