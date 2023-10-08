Love Is Blind cast: Where are they up to now?

Love Is Blind is a Netflix reality show about singles coming together in their quest to find love, get married and settle down. The cast of Love Is Blind does not include celebrities and mirrors people in the real world. While some were unable to find a match, others found love and have embarked on their ‘happily ever after’.

Netflix describes the show as a social experiment. Created by Chris Coelen, the show is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Love Is Blind has, so far, had five seasons, with the first one premiering on 13 February 2020 and the fifth on 22 September 2023. The series has received both praise and criticism, with the internet reacting to it through funny memes.

Love Is Blind and its format

The last four seasons of Love Is Blind were aired on the following dates:

Love Is Blind, season 1 (from 13 February 2020 to 28 July 2021)

Love Is Blind, season 2 (from 11 February 2022 to 16 September 2022)

Love Is Blind, season 3 (from 19 October 2022 to 10 February 2023)

Love Is Blind, season 4 (from 24 March 2023 to 1 September 2023)

Each season spans three weeks followed by a special episode titled “The Reunion,” which airs about a month after the season finale. Some months after “The Reunion,” a special three-episode segment titled After the Altar technically brings down the curtain on the season.

The format is unique: those looking for love begin conversing with their prospective other inside pods. However, they don’t see each other and interact via speakers at this stage.

It is only when a marriage proposal is made and accepted that they meet each other. At this point, they are engaged and head to a resort to get to know each other better, according to Netflix.

During this period, they get to know friends and family members of the other. Eventually, they decide whether to tie the knot or not.

The Love Is Blind cast and where they are now

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

From: Season 1

Just before their marriage on the show, Amber and Matt developed cold feet. They, however, overcame their inhibitions and tied the knot in the season finale in November 2018.

The couple has been going strong ever since. Amber reportedly changed her last name to Barnett. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a video on Instagram in 2021.

“This third year was definitely charmed, and judging by the pics I’d say we’ve got this kissing thing down pat! If it’s cool with you though I’d like to keep practicing,” Amber wrote at the time.

On their fourth wedding anniversary in 2022, Barnett shared on Instagram, “4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here’s to at least 80 more anniversaries.”

The couple is set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in 2023.

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

From: Season 1

Seen as one of the best couples on the show, Lauren and Cameron celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in November 2022 and are preparing for their fifth.

On their third anniversary, Lauren shared on Instagram: “A love story I could have only dreamed of… not perfect but perfect for me!…Cheers to 3 years of Love, marriage and happiness…Us against the world forever…Happy anniversary baby!”

“I’m grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world,” Hamilton wrote for their fourth wedding anniversary. “The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we’ve got to keep each other…Happy anniversary, baby!”

They have their own YouTube channel, Hangin’ With the Hamiltons, where they talk about their relationship, friends, food and family. They have also co-authored a book, Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way, in June 2021 where they shared their inspiring journey of love.

Commenting about starting a family, Lauren told Us Weekly in 2021, “I’m not pregnant, let me preface by saying, however, we do have a little fur baby. So, he’s our child for now and our work is our child.”

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

From: Season 1

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers didn’t get married in the finale of Season 1 but continued their relationship after the end of the show. They were not expected to be together, as their relationship during the show seemed to have issues.

In August 2021, Giannina confirmed that the two were no longer in a relationship.

“It was a lot to process and it was a very long breakup,” Giannina told Entertainment Tonight.

Although they may have moved on, they have something in common: their new-found loves are reality TV stars, too.

While filming the Paramount+ show All Star Shore (2022–), Giannina found love with Blake Horstmann who was a contestant in the 14th season of The Bachelorette (2003–). They announced their relationship in June 2022.

In December 2022, they revealed that they had been together for a year as a couple and celebrated their anniversary in Colorado. They seem to be going strong, sharing loveable moments of their life and travels together on social media.

Damian appears to be single. After Love Is Blind, he entered Perfect Match (2023–) to woo Francesca Farago, the latter of whom was part of Love Is Blind: After The Altar season 1. Having failed to do so, Damian was seen with Kariselle Snow, Francesca’s co-star from Perfect Match.

Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack

From: Season 1

Their relationship was beautiful but ended tragically when Carlton revealed his bisexuality to Diamond. Interestingly, Carlton and Diamond were engaged on the show at the time. But their relationship ended on bitter terms.

Though they made peace on the Love Is Blind “The Reunion” special in March 2020, Diamond blocked Carlton on social media, and they are reportedly not on speaking terms.

“I feel like we were met with some things that neither one of us really knew how to handle at that time and may not have handled that situation in the best way,” Carlton later told PEOPLE.

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

From: Season 2:

When Jarrette Jones married Iyanna McNeely at the end of season 2, he remarked joyously, “I just married the woman of my dreams. I’m on top of the world right now — cloud nine.”

Unfortunately, it did not last long. In August 2022, they announced their separation with a statement released by Iyanna on her Instagram account.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay,” the couple said.

Their divorce was finalised in November 2022, and they became the first couple from the show to officially end their marriage.

“It is official. Divorce really is like a grief. As much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real. My effort made it real. My tears made it real,” Iyanna said on TikTok.

As of October 2023, the Instagram feeds of both Iyanna and Jarrette indicate that they are single and happy in their respective worlds.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

From: Season 2

Despite the hiccups during the show, Danielle and Nick ended up tying the knot. However, TMZ reported in August 2022 that Danielle had filed for divorce at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

In September, they released separate statements on social media reflecting on their relationship.

“It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw,” Danielle wrote, adding, “I’ll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said — choose yourself.”

“I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had,” Nick said.

Reports suggest that they are not on speaking terms. But both are leading their individual lives apparently single.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

From: Season 2

There was a third angle to the Mallory and Salvador love story: Jarrette Jones, who was drawn to Mallory before Iyanna won his heart.

Eventually, Mallory and Salvador got engaged but didn’t get married on the show.

During the finale, Salvador developed cold feet.

“I still feel undecided,” he said, adding, “But I know that when I’m there and I get to hold Mallory’s hands and just voice how I feel, it’ll all be okay.”

Even though Mallory was ready to take the vows at the altar, Salvador said, “I feel like I just need more time.”

There were rumours of a romance between Salvador and Love Is Blind co-star Natalie Lee in March 2022, but the latter denied them. Salvador is reportedly dating Jessica Palkovic, a dancer and actor.

Mallory, on the other hand, appears to be still single. Her Instagram feed is full of family appreciation posts, parties with friends, travels to picturesque places and self-love.

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee

From: Season 2

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee were very close to getting married on the show. But on the day of the wedding, they decided to part ways.

“I hope you know how much you mean to me and the impact you’ve made on my life, but no, I cannot marry you,” Deepti told Abhishek. “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say no.”

Deepti subsequently started dating Kyle Abrams, a cast mate from the same show. The two expressed their liking for each other in the After The Alter special of the second season. But things went south soon after.

Deepti is, however, loving every moment of her single life ever since and has written a book, I Choose Myself, part of the proceeds of which were announced for charities supporting mental health and survivors of domestic abuse.

“I’ve said this before: vulnerability connects us. I’m choosing to share moments of my entire life, both dark and light. I hope that by sharing my story, it resonates with at least one person out there to learn from my journey. I also hope that it inspires you to see that change is possible. Growth is possible. Choosing yourself is possible,” she wrote while announcing the book on Instagram.

Abhishek, meanwhile, went Instagram official with Emily Wilson in early 2022. Months later, in August, they posed in ethnic Indian wear, hinting at a possible next level of their relationship.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

From: Season 3

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton got married on the show and are still reportedly going strong. They had some minor disagreements both on and off Love Is Blind, but they have maintained that they understand each other.

“It’s just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives. You’ve got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You’ve got to blend them together, and if you have certain things you like to do on the weekends, sometimes you can’t do them anymore,” Matt told PEOPLE.

Colleen is a ballet dancer and works three jobs. Despite being married for two years, they weren’t living together till June 2023, owing to financial reasons.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

From: Season 3

Reports indicate that Alexa and Brennon may be the happiest couple from the Love Is Blind reality TV show. They have spoken fondly of each other and their lives in interviews since they got married.

“It’s been an emotional trip and one that I will remember forever. I’m so blessed to have Brennon by my side,” Alexa said on Instagram following their trip to Israel.

“I think our backgrounds are very different, but at the end the day, we have such a love for family and I think that that love is the most important thing… I could have all the money in the world, but what does it mean if I don’t have it with my Brennon? He’s everything to me,” she told PEOPLE.

Alexa often posts pictures of the couple on social media. In one of them, she writes: “You the best I ever had.”

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett

From: Season 3

The relationship between Zanab and Cole was one of the bumpiest on Love Is Blind. They started on what looked like a positive note but soon entered a stage where their differences grew sharper. Cole reportedly called Zanab “bipolar.”

Zanab had had enough and rejected Cole at the altar by saying, “You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it’s worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence.”

The guests were supportive of Zanab and applauded her.

Reports suggest that they had another showdown on the reality TV show’s “The Reunion” special. Zanab later told PEOPLE that they are not on speaking terms.

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada

From: Season 3

Raven and SK had a see-saw kind of relationship throughout the season, but went up to the altar where Raven says “Yes.” SK, however, expressed his inability to go through despite his love for Raven.

The two were back together by the time of “The Reunion” special of the season. But everything ended in November 2022 following allegations on SK that he had cheated on Raven.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time. Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” read a statement by the two.

They got finally separated in the After The Altar special.

SK told PEOPLE in February 2023 that he hadn’t physically cheated on Raven but had an “inappropriate” conversation with another woman during their relationship.

“I’m finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions. This is not an apology tour. It’s really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I’ve learned from this experience, and I’ll continue to learn and grow as a person,” he said.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

From: Season 4

Tiffany and Brett were seen as the most perfect couple in Love Is Blind season 4 and proved that they are meant to be together after exchanging vows at the altar.

“Every stage in this process, you have been consistently yourself and that’s how I knew that I was in love with you. It wasn’t a physical thing, it was simply how you spoke to my soul,” Tiffany told Brett at the time of their marriage.

Their first wedding anniversary was celebrated in March 2023, when they spent watching a basketball game of their favourite team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Crazy how time flies. One down and many more to go,” Tiffany wrote on Instagram.

They have also been travelling quite a lot, from North Carolina to Mexico, and sharing memories with their fans on social media.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski

From: Season 4

Zack and Bliss didn’t hit it off from the very start. In fact, Zack was not sure if his heart wanted to be with Bliss or with another contestant, Irina Solomonova. Eventually, Irina and Zack ended whatever relationship they were trying to build, and he drifted back to Bliss.

They soon got married and are now one of the happiest couples on Love Is Blind. Interestingly, their love grew deeper after their marriage. Bliss has said that they will soon have children.

“Everything that kept happening after we got back together just kept affirming that this was the right thing,” Bliss told PEOPLE.

There was, however, a bit of a sacrifice on Bliss’ part: she had to give up her pets to her mother and sister when she decided to move in with Zack. This was because he was allergic to pets and had to take shots.

“We had to make a lot of big sacrifices for each other in our short marriage so far…learning that that’s what a relationship is about, not only compromises in the small ways with chores or whatever, but the big things,” she told PEOPLE.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

From: Season 4

Kwame Appiah’s mother didn’t want her son to get married on Love Is Blind. He married Chelsea on the show, nevertheless.

“I love you and I am ready for the most beautiful adventure of life with you as your wife forever,” Chelsea said at the altar.

She told PEOPLE that she met Kwame’s mother after their wedding.

“It was a beautiful first experience. There’s room to grow,” she said.

Since Kwame had a bit of a flirtatious exchange with Micah Lussier, whom he was connected to in the pods before parting ways during the show, Chelsea told the publication that she harbours no ill will.

“I respect Kwame’s journey, and I don’t have any bad blood towards Micah,” she shared, adding, “The way I see it, if someone else is so into my man, then she’s probably cool. She’s probably awesome like me. I do feel that. And there’s no bad blood there. And I just think everything happened for a reason.”

Following the end of the show, Kwame officially moved to Seattle to be with Chelsea. Their Instagram posts reveal that they are deeply in love and love travelling.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

From: Season 4

Micah and Paul didn’t get married at the altar. It was the latter who refused, leaving everyone in tears and Micah shocked.

“I love you, but I don’t think we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there,” Paul told Micah.

“I think as a viewer, it might seem like I was afraid of saying yes and him saying no. It was actually quite the opposite. I wanted him to say yes or say no because it’s what he felt was right in his heart. And I think the only way to do that, knowing him so well, was for him to go ahead and answer first,” Micah later told PEOPLE.

“Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you,” she wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram.

They tried to patch things up after the end of the season, but things have not worked out. Paul is believed to have been with Lashes x Geneva founder Geneva Dunham since March 2023 and has been sharing pictures with her on Instagram.

Micah, however, is single.

“Listen, I’ve taken care of myself my entire life. I’ll be ok,” she posted on Instagram soon after the finale aired.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is anyone from Love Is Blind still together?

Yes, some of the cast members of Love Is Blind are still together after getting married on the show.

– What happened to the contestants of Love Is Blind?

Some of the contestants got married and are still together. A couple of them had theirs end in divorce. The rest could not agree to settle down and have moved on.

– Are Amber and Barnett still married?

Yes, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are still happily married.

– Are Deepti and Kyle together?

No, Deepti and Kyle are not together.