Marvels Wastelanders trailer: Meet the superheroes that will save the Earth from doomsday

After bidding a tearful adieu to Avengers: Endgame, fans were eager to know how Marvel was planning to take the legacy forward. Phase 4 came after a lot of teasing and the audience was introduced to new and interesting characters and plotlines. People were impressed, but little did they know that Marvel had more surprises in its kitty. Marvel launched an exclusive podcast in 2021 titled Marvel’s Wastelanders, which was highly successful. Now, two years later, the interconnected series of six audio stories is arriving in Hindi on Audible. The Hollywood version of the podcast was a hit amongst the fans, and now the newly-released trailer of the Hindi Marvels Wastelanders suggests that it will also become a fan-favourite soon.

Audible, the popular platform for audio storytelling, will soon premiere the Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. Starting with Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the podcast series will premiere on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024. The new trailer shares a glimpse of the aftermath of Endgame and how our superheroes are surviving in the new normal. The trailer will surely leave you intrigued.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama will be a part of this six series audio drama, making it a very exciting release. Let’s check out the trailer and find out what we know about the podcast series so far.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Trailer, plotline, cast, release date & more

The podcasts are set in the future in the Old Man Logan universe. The world’s supervillains — Doctor Doom, Red Skull, and Baron Zemo have established a new world order after killing almost all superheroes. Wolverine, Hawkeye, and Black Widow managed to survive the end and are largely in hiding. Now, Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon have returned to Earth on a mission from The Collector and they try to assemble the superheroes to bring back Earth to its normal state.

Check out the trailer of the podcast series

A new exciting trailer of Marvel Wastelanders has just been dropped by Audible. The two-minute clip transports the audience into a time when evil powers have taken over Earth. It’s a dangerous world filled with mutants and monsters, and now our superheroes including Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Hawkeye will try and navigate the dangers and save the world.

How does the podcast move ahead in the story?

The podcast is divided into a series of six seasons. The first series is titled Star-Lord, followed by Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom and finally Marvel’s Wastelanders. Each of the series will have 10 episodes. Each podcast series will explain how the old superheroes are living life after Avengers: Endgame. The stories will be interconnected, with everyone reuniting in the last series. Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Hawkeye will team up to stop Valeria Richards.

When are Marvel’s Wastelanders podcasts expected to release?

The first instalment in the series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will release on June 28, 2023.

Which actor is voicing whom?

The following actors will be voicing the said characters. Let’s take a look:

Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Black Widow

Sharad Kekar as Wolverine

Jaideep Alhawat as Hawkeye

Ashish Vidyarthi as Doom

Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright

Prajakta Koli as Ash

Mithila Palkar as Sophia

Yashashwini Damaya as Valeria Richards

Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket

Sushant Divgikr as Cora

Anangsha Biswas as The Collector

Maninee De as Emma Frost and

Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter

Who can listen to the podcast?

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available to all Audible India members at no additional cost. All the episodes will be available on release day. Audible will simultaneously release Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, and the five additional seasons in the series in four other languages including French, German, Italian, and Japanese.

More about the English edition of Marvel’s Wastelanders

The podcast series was loved by the audience for its writing and voice acting. The series leads were Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Dylan Baker as Doom. The last episode of the final podcast series premiered on January 30, 2023.

