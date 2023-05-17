Everything we know about ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ starring Tom Cruise

Paramount Pictures dropped a new official trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, popularly referred to as Mission: Impossible 7, starring Tom Cruise and confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated film.

The new trailer, released on 17 May, gives a deeper look into the new mission that Cruise’s super spy character Ethan Hunt has ‘accepted’ — one that might end with much graver consequences that he can possibly fathom.

This is the second trailer of the film, which is the first of a two-part instalment. The first trailer was released on 23 May 2022. This means that fans have had to wait one full year to know more about the film and what it might show.

There is no confirmation whether the two-part Dead Reckoning will be the final instalment of the franchise.

But the film is expected to draw crowds to the theatres, especially since the massive success of Tom Cruise’s 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick which became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

All about Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Who plays whom in the film?

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie has some old and new faces.

While Ving Rhames reprises his role of Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby is seen again as Alanna Mitsopolis, aka The White Widow. Simon Pegg returns as Benji Dunn and Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust.

The film marks the return of Henry Czerny as Eugene Kittridge, who played the chief of Impossible Mission Force (IMF) in the first Mission: Impossible film in 1996 but was not seen in subsequent films.

Among the newcomers, Esai Morales portrays the role of the primary antagonist in the film, while Hayley Atwell essays Grace. Shea Whigham appears as Jasper Briggs.

Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss will also be joining the franchise, too. However, not much has been revealed about these characters yet.

What does the trailer of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One reveal?

The first trailer merely focused on car-chase sequences, fight scenes and death-defying stunts at picturesque locations of the world. But except for a brief hint that Hunt may be going after something that aims to “control the truth,” there wasn’t much to know from it.

The new trailer is slightly longer than the previous, lasting around three minutes. But it successfully manages to keep the plot a closely guarded secret, as has been the case the entire year since the release of the first.

A voice tells Ethan that people like him cannot escape the past and that his mission is going to cost him. There are multiple action sequences, with Ethan in the thick of it. There is the breathtaking one that shows him riding a motorcycle off a cliff, which fans now know was actually Cruise doing his own stunt.

At one point in the trailer, Morales’ unnamed character warns, “You have no idea the power I represent.”

As the trailer progresses, Ethan’s character appears to be conflicted between his mission and the lives of his dear ones.

When Luther tell him that their lives do not matter more than their mission, Ethan says, “I don’t accept that.”

When is Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One releasing?

The film’s premiere date was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was revealed in 2022 that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit the big screen in July 2023.

With the new trailer release, Paramount confirmed the date as 12 July.

The second part of the film, also with Tom Cruise in the lead, is currently filming and is expected to release in 2024. It will have another returning character from the first film: CIA Analyst William Donloe played by Rolf Saxon.

