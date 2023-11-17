BLACKPINK’s Lisa to IU: Check out the 10 most-followed female K-pop idols on Instagram

From PSY’s Gangnam Style offering early insights into the supremacy of the South Korean music industry a decade ago to powerhouses like BTS and BLACKPINK finally taking over the globe with their musical prowess – K-pop has come a long way. The Hallyu wave has shifted the tides for many of these K-pop female idols, whose faces are now etched and stamped on Billboard charts and millions of fans’ hearts!

Instagram is the go-to playground for fans to engage with their favourite artists and you’ll find K-pop icons etching top spots in the fanfare ride on the platform. People are on the lookout for everything K-pop idols are doing – from touring the world, starring in new brand campaigns or simply basking in the sun on a chilly winter morning. Since the internet loves keeping up with their favourite stars, let’s familiarise you with some popular K-pop female idols who enjoy massive stardom on Instagram!

Our idols never fail to oblige fans with little sneak peeks into their lives, and we couldn’t be more grateful! From Lisa’s oh-so-adorable snippets from her globetrotting adventures to glimpses of IU’s stunning red-carpet outings – each female K-pop idol has built an aesthetic feed you can’t get enough of. Here are the ten most-followed female K-pop idols on Instagram you must familiarise yourself with.

Most-followed K-pop female idols on Instagram

1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa (97.8 million followers)

Touching almost 100 million followers at the time of writing, BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal aka Lisa tops the list. The Thai rapper also holds the Guinness World Record for having the most Instagram followers by a K-pop artist, leaving behind K-pop prodigies like RM, Suga, Jimin and more. Not only this, Lisa comes third in the list of most-followed Asians on Instagram, falling only behind Virat Kohli and Gal Gadot.

2. BLACKPINK’s Jennie ( 81.9 million followers)

Further establishing BLACKPINK’s supremacy on the social media platform is Jennie, whose account is an absolute joyride for fans. From gorgeous mirror selfies, behind the scene glimpses from BLACKPINK’s concerts to random photo dumps – Jennie’s profile never gets boring. Especially after Jennie’s recent Hollywood debut with The Idol and major red-carpet outings including the Met Gala and Cannes, her fandom is growing exponentially.

3. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (76 .3 million followers)

While Jisoo’s musical career with the world’s hottest girl band landed her massive followers, it was her acting chops in Snowdrop that truly established her as a star. The Flower songstress has also become the talk of the town of late owing to her relationship with K-drama heartthrob Ahn Bo-hyun. Right after the duo’s agencies confirmed the news, fans flocked to her profile to congratulate the couple. The BLACKPINK member clearly never fails to gauge our attention.

4. BLACKPINK’s Rosé (74.5 million followers)

Sitting at the fourth spot is the final BLACKPINK member, Rosé. The YSL brand ambassador garnered widespread attention with her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2023, where she took over the French Riviera in a stunning Yves Saint Laurent dress. Rosé’s Instagram handle is a treat for all fashion enthusiasts looking for some inspiration to spruce up their wardrobe, K-pop style. From airport looks and backstage outfit checks to brand campaigns, the singer shares the best of her sartorial choices on Instagram.

5. IU (31.3 million followers)

The multifaceted South Korean artist has dominated the music charts for more than a decade, standing at par with BTS and BLACKPINK members in terms of popularity. From getting multiple mentions in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list, holding brand ambassadorship roles for market leaders like Samsung, Guess, Gucci, New Balance and more as well as flaunting her acting chops in blockbuster series like Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo and Hotel Del Luna – IU has done it all. Therefore, having legions of fans on social media is no big feat for her.

6. Suzy (19.6 million followers)

South Korea’s ‘CF (commercial film) Queen’, Suzy is one of the most sought-after endorsers in the country. From cosmetics and apparel to food and beverages, the singer has more than 14 major brand endorsements under her belt. Some of these include luxury giants like Dior, Longines, Lancôme as well as Guess. Hailed as the ‘Nation’s first love’, Suzy’s journey from being a celebrated K-pop idol to a successful K-drama star has been phenomenal. Some of her most notable TV series include Start-Up as well as Vagabond.

7. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon (19 million followers)

Ever since her debut with Girls’ Generation in 2007, Taeyeon has cemented her status as one of the best-selling solo artists in South Korea. The leader of the celebrated girl group became the first K-pop female artist to reach 7 million followers on Instagram in 2015, and her fan following has grown manifold since. Do you know she was also the inspiration for BTS’ 2014 hit single Boy In Luv? Just like the Bangtan Boys, we deeply adore Taeyeon!

7. HyunA (18.6 million followers)

After working with girl bands like Wonder Girls and 4Minute, HyunA commenced her solo career in 2010. In her more than two-decade-long journey as a soloist, HyunA has released a number of chart-breaking hits like Tell Me, Troublemaker, Nobody, Bubble Pop! and more. HyunA’s brand power has also helped her ink ambassadorship deals with powerhouses like Puma, Loewe and Calvin Klein.

9. Jeon Somi (18.4 million)

If you haven’t heard Jeon Somi’s Dumb Dumb, you haven’t heard one of the best musical offerings of this decade! Somi is one of the most exceptional K-pop singer/songwriters who shot to stardom by winning the survival reality show Produce 101, and ultimately became a part of the girl group I.O.I. Following the conclusion of the group’s activities, the singer made her solo debut in 2019 with the single Birthday. Her debut studio album, XOXO, which came out two years later, also made a massive buzz in the South Korean music space. One look at the singer’s Instagram, and you’ll be captivated!

10. Girls’ Generations’ Yoona (17 million followers)

Rounding off the ’10 most-followed female K-pop idols’ list is singer and actress Im Yoon-ah aka Yoona. While the Girls’ Generation member rose to fame with the group’s musical activities, her career breakthrough came with the diverse television dramas and films she starred in. These include You Are My Destiny, Confidential Assignment, Exit, Confidential Assignment 2 and more. She’s also known for her extensive brand collaboration deals, having endorsed almost 40 brands internationally including Innisfree.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is the most-followed female K-pop idol on Instagram?

With almost 100 million followers at the time of writing, BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the most-followed female K-pop idol on Instagram.

Who is the most-searched female K-pop idol in 2023?

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was the most-searched female K-pop idol on Google in the first half of 2023.