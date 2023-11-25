50 of the most romantic Bollywood songs that you should add to your playlist

Indian cinema and soulful songs are an eternal match made in heaven, and some of the best romantic Bollywood songs hit the right chords for all moods. Transcending time and generation, Hindi romantic love songs continue to charm lovebirds in such a manner that every time your partner gets up to leave, the cine buff in you says “Abhi na jao chodkar, ye dil abhi bhara nahi.”

Whether capturing the essence of a budding romance or portraying the pangs of heartbreak, Bollywood movies have mastered the art of celebrating every aspect of a relationship on 70 mm celluloid. Hence, when iconic stars Shahrukh Khan and Kajol romanced to “Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam” in a mustard field, we all felt it. Or, when Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya longed for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Geet in “Tum Se Hi,” our eyes welled up.

Creative minds behind Bollywood romantic songs

Down the line, we have had stalwarts like Sahir Ludhianvi, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi and Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics of great love songs. As music composers for such lyricists, legends such as RD Burman, Kalyanji-Anandji, Bappi Lahiri, Jatin-Lalit, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, A.R. Rahman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Pritam Chakraborty have been impeccable. Backed by the vocals of Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammad Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Lucky Ali Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh, among others, classic Bollywood romantic songs have become evergreen.

The pinnacles of such creativity have always immersed us in their romanticism. Whenever it is a torrential downpour, a “Rimjhim Gire Sawan” or “Bahon Ke Darmiya” becomes our go-to track. Or if one is in the mood for a new-age peppy romantic Hindi song, then Bollywood offers an extensive repertoire. From “Tum Hi Ho” to “Saathiya” and “Dagabaaz Re” to “Gerua,” you will be spoilt for choice.

Some of the most romantic Hindi songs have also popularised their shooting locations. Which is why when Raj (Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) danced in the beautiful environs of Switzerland, people rushed to recreate the scene authentically; when Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman sang “Do Lafzon Ki Hai” on a Gondola in Venice in The Great Gambler (1979), it caught the imagination of Bollywood fans who flocked there later.

Whether you are an old-school romantic with an ear for soft melodies or one who enjoys modern beats, the wide spectrum of romantic Bollywood songs has something for all kinds of listeners.

These are some of Bollywood’s best romantic songs that you must stream right now

“Apna Bana Le” from Bhediya (2022)

“Dagabaaz Re” from Dabangg 2 (2018)

“Channa Mereya” from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

“Gerua” from Dilwale (2015)

“Deewani Mastani” from Bajirao Mastani (2015)

“Agar Tum Saath Ho” from Tamasha (2015)

“Laal Ishq” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

“Chahun Mein Ya Na” from Aashiqui 2 (2013)

“Tum Tak” from Raanjhanaa (2013)

“Pee Loon” from Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai (2010)

“Tum Mile” from Tum Mile (2009)

“Zara Sa Dil Mein De Jagah” from Jannat (2008)

“Teri Ore” from Singh Is Kinng (2008)

“Pehli Nazar Mein” from Race (2008)

“Tum Se Hi” from Jab We Met (2007)

“Tere Bina” from Guru (2007)

“Aankhon Mein Teri” from Om Shanti Om (2007)

“O Meri Jaan” from Life In A… Metro (2007)

“Tu Bin Bataye” from Rang De Basanti (2006)

“Agar Tum Mil Jao” from Zeher (2004)

“Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha” from Main Hoon Na (2004)

“Saathiya” from Saathiya (2002)

“Silsila Ye Chahat Ka” from Devdas (2002)

“Suraj Hua Maddham” from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001)

“Woh Ladki Hai Kahan” from Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

“Na Tum Jano Na Hum” from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)

“Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya” from Sarfarosh (1999)

“Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

“Bahon Ke Darmiyan” from Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

“Tu Hi Re” from Bombay (1995)

“Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam” from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995)

“Tum Mile Dil Khile” from Criminal (1994)

“Kuchh Na Kaho” from 1942: A Love Story (1994)

“Nazar Ke Samne” from Aashiqui (1990)

“Jaane Kaise Kab Kaha” from Shakti (1982)

“Dil Cheez Kya Hai” from Umrao Jaan (1981)

“Do Lafzon Ki Hai” from The Great Gambler (1979)

“Rimjhim Gire Sawan” from Manzil (1979)

“Apki Aankhon Mein Kuch” from Ghar (1978)

“Dil Kya Kare Jab Kisise” from Julie (1975)

“Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se” from Ajnabee (1974)

“Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko” from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973)

“O Mere Dil Ke Chain” from Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972)

“Pyar Deewana Hota Hai” from Kati Patang (1971)

“Gulabi Aankhen” from The Trian (1970)

“Meri Samne Wali Khidki” from Padosan (1968)

“Lag Ja Gale” from Won Kaun Thi ? (1964)

“Abhi Na Jao Chodkar” from Hum Dono (1961)

“Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya” from Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

“Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua” from Shree 420 (1955)

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…/ IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What are some of the most romantic love songs?

Some of the best Hindi romantic songs include “Tum Ho”, “Suraj Hua Maddam”, “Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya” and “Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke”. Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”, “August” and “Lover”, and Sheeran’s “Perfect”, “Photograph” and “Shape Of You” are some of the best love songs to stream right now.

– What are the best Hindi songs to express your hidden love?

“Sochta Hu Uska Dil”, “Hossana”, “Aoge Jab Tum O Sajna” and “Tu Jane Na” are some of the best Hindi songs to express hidden love.

– What is the most loved love song?

“My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, “Annie’s Song” by John Denver, “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars, “Hey Jude” by The Beatles and “Hero” by Enrique Iglesias are some of the most iconic love songs.

– What Hindi songs to dedicate to your boyfriend?

“Raatan Lambiyaan”, “Tere Hawale Kar Diya”, “Mast Magan”, “Khuda Jaane Ke”, “O Meri Jaan” are some of the best romantic Hindi songs to dedicate to your partner.