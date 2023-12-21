Most watched YouTube videos in 2023 that the masses loved

YouTube has long catered to all our video content needs – giving us access to the latest movie trailers, chart-breaking music videos, catchy kids’ animations, candid vlogs and whatnot. 2023 also saw millions engaging with their favourite channels, watching, liking, and sharing their favourite videos across genres. While many entertained themselves through viral videos like the Baby Shark Dance, others binge-watched some OG pop music videos including Despacito, Shape of You and more. All in all, this year witnessed some viral sensations that captured the world’s attention. Out of the treasure trove of billions of clips, let’s familiarise you with the top 10 most-watched YouTube videos of 2023.

The top 10 list offers a fascinating glimpse into what captured the global audiences’ attention in 2023. Whether it was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie triggering a wave of creativity among content creators, Artificial intelligence inspiring a wave of interesting challenges and experiments in content creation or the Israel and Palestine war leading to a trail of thought-provoking/ informative content that masses widely searched for – YouTube played a pivotal role in shaping and reflecting the tastes of the dynamic society. However, when it comes to the most-watched videos list on YouTube, some good old titles managed to take the lion’s share even in 2023. Keep reading to know more.

Most watched YouTube videos in 2023

1. ‘Baby Shark Dance’ – PinkFong Kids’ Songs & Stories (13 billion views)

Release year: 2016

Cementing its status as the platform’s most-viewed video of all time, Baby Shark Dance’s addictive “doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo” refrain is hard to not get addicted to. The modern kids’ classic is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views. The viral #BabySharkChallenge furthered the song’s popularity, with contributions from stars like Cardi B Josh Groban and more. It’s also one of the most-liked YouTube videos of all time! If you’re looking to indulge in some mindless entertainment, just play the song and beat away your blues.

2. ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee (8.3 billion views)

Release year: 2017

In the exquisite land of Puerto Rico where people are swinging and grooving against the most exquisite backdrops – Despacito offers a wonderful Latin experience like no other. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have given us the most infectious Latin melody that has an undeniable catchiness to get you instantly hooked. The irresistible dance tunes, great melody, sexy lyrics and most importantly, the addictive chorus made Despacito a phenomenal hit. The 2017 remix version featuring Justin Bieber was also a masterstroke.

3. ‘Johny Johny Yes Papa’ by LooLoo Kids (6.8 billion views)

Release year: 2016

While the popular nursery rhyme has been adapted into various versions on YouTube, its LooLoo Kids rendition became viral because of its familiar melody sung to the tune of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star. The playful lyrics combined with colourful animations make it a visual treat for children, while for others it also turned into an internet meme. While you might argue that these YouTube adaptations are weird (and lowkey nonsensical) forms of children’s entertainment, the masses continue to enjoy them.

4. ‘Bath Song’ by Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes (6.5 billion views)

Release year: 2018

Cocomelon is the most popular channel for nursery rhymes and children’s songs, with their videos featuring kids, adults and animals as they interact with each other in daily life. Bath Song fuses the tunes of Baby Shark and The Itsy-Bitsy Spider to deliver a great message about hygiene. While it does teach children a valuable lesson about staying clean and looking after themselves, there’s a layer of creepiness that’s hard to ignore!

5. ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran (6.1 billion views)

Release year: 2017

Shifting gears from the animated world to the real world, Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You takes the fifth spot in the list. Chronicling an interesting love story between Ed Sheeran and Jennie Pegouskie’s characters, the track offers catchy tunes, an upbeat rhythm and an aggressive touch which is so unlike Sheeran’s musical catalogue. Shape of You clinched the top spot in 34 countries, eventually becoming the best-performing song of 2017. The masterpiece never gets old!

6. ‘See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth (6.1 billion views)

Release year: 2015

Coming as a tribute to the numbing and shocking death of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, See You Again poignantly touches upon the themes of love, friendship and separation. With lyrics brimming with true passion and vocals so powerful, the song will tug at your heartstrings. See You Again is to date the biggest hit delivered by both Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

7. ‘Wheels on the Bus’ by Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes (5.7 billion views)

Release year: 2018

Now that we’re convinced that children’s songs and nursery rhymes dominate the platform, here’s another global favourite that your kids won’t stop grooving to. The themes of travelling and socialising, engaging lyrics describing various actions on a bus and the rhythmic patterns make it a great interactive tool for early learning. If you have a toddler in the house, Wheels on the Bus has to be on your list.

8. Phonics Song with TWO words (5.6 billion views)

Release year: 2014

A for Apple, B for Ball, and C for Cat…. you know the drill! Another 3D animated nursery rhyme on the block, Phonics Song is one of the best ways for your kids to learn the alphabet. Showcasing objects corresponding to the letters as your children learn along, this video makes it really easy for kids to grasp words and expand their visual horizons.

9. ‘Uptown Funk’ ft. Bruno Mars (Official Video) – Mark Ronson (5.1 billion views)

Release year: 2014

The brilliantly put-together song radiates fun in every second! Your go-to club anthem infused with catchy hooks and dance moves – Uptown Funk is ridiculously good. It swept the 58th Grammy Awards in 2017, bagging the Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance titles. The video showcases Ronson, Bruno Mars as well as The Hooligans carefreely singing and dancing in a city street – taking away all our mid-week blues with four minutes of endless fun. It’s too good to miss!

10. Learning Colors: Colorful Eggs on a Farm – Miroshka TV (5 billion views)

Release year: 2018

Rounding up the list of the most-watched YouTube videos of 2023 is none other than another kids’ video. Obvious from the title, this clip introduced children to the names and shades of various colours through vivid imagery. While we don’t really know how we feel about the video, especially with the whole ‘little egg men splitting their heads open’ to be filled with gooey colours visuals, people across the globe continue to watch it. Weird, but okay!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the #1 most-viewed YouTube video?

Baby Shark Dance is the most-watched YouTube video of all time.

– What is the most-viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours?

Psy’s Gangnam Style is the most-viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours.