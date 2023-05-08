16 Mother’s Day movies to watch with your mom

Looking for ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day? It is 2023 and there are quite a few new movies available on streaming platforms that are perfect for binge watching on Mother’s Day. So, how about taking out a few hours from your tight schedule and watching any of these amazing movies with your mom?
There are several cinematic marvels whose story revolves around mothers. Ranging from mood-lifters to those that move viewers emotionally, each of the movies are worth watching with mother and, perhaps, even the family.
In fact many of them specifically focus on mother-daughter relationships. These include Joy Luck Club (1993), which is about a group of Chinese-American women and their relationship with their immigrant mothers. Then there is the hilarious My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), which is a heartfelt story of how a mother tries everything to get her daughter married to the guy she loves.
A few also showcase family bonding, with the mother at the centre. The most recent example of this is 2022’s celebrated film Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is a gem of a cinematic piece that celebrates the powerful bond between a mother and her child. Through its outstanding story, it rather literally reinforces the belief that not even the greatest threat of a galactic proportion can break this bond.
Mother’s Day movies indeed span all kinds of genre, from romantic comedies to slice-of-life and even anti-war dramas. Each of them offers the perfect message that may be needed by everyone to understand why they should love their mothers.
Along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, here are a few suggestions for a movie night on Mother’s Day, which you can enjoy with your mom or maybe even the whole family! Take your pick, get the popcorn ready and have fun.
Mother’s Day movies that beautifully capture a mom’s love
Release date: 20 July 1991
Director: Isao Takahata
Voice cast: Miki Imai, Toshirō Yanagiba
Synopsis: A woman named Taeko Okajima (voiced by Miki Imai) travels to a family member’s place in the rural countryside to escape her hectic city life in Tokyo. Once there, she rediscovers herself, her priorities and her career through reflections from her life as a young girl and in the present as an adult.
More about the film: Set in 1982, the slice-of-life story is the second animated film after the acclaimed war tragedy Grave of the Fireflies (1988) that Japanese auteur Isao Takahata wrote and directed for the Studio Ghibli.
Only Yesterday holds a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100 percent. An English dubbed version of the film was released in 2016.
Image credit: Netflix
Release date: 29 July 1998
Director: Nancy Meyers
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Natasha Richardson
Synopsis: The Parent Trap is the story of twin sisters, Hallie and Annie (both Lohan), who are separated at birth after their parents’ divorce. After a meeting coincidentally, years later, Hallie and Annie devise a plan to bring their parents back together.
More about the film: A remake of the 1961 film of the same name, the critically well-received 1998 film marks Lohan’s big-screen debut.
Image credit: IMDb
Release date: 2 March 1965
Director: Robert Wise
Cast: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker
Synopsis: A young Austrian woman, Maria (Andrews), is hired as a governess for the seven children of retired naval officer Captain Georg von Trapp (Plummer), who is a widower and a strict disciplinarian. Maria’s efforts help the children find joy and music and the environment around the house becomes lively.
More about the film: The American musical, considered as one of the greatest films of all time. Set in Austria just before the outbreak of World War II, it is based on the true story of the von Trapp family of singers. It was met with critical acclaim upon release and won five Oscars, including Best Picture in 1966.
Image credit: 20th Century Fox/IMDb
Release date: 25 December 2019
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Bob Odenkirk
Synopsis: The film follows the lives of four March sisters — Jo March (Ronan), Meg March (Watson), Amy March (Pugh) and Beth March (Scanlen). Set in the years after the American Civil War, the sisters try to live life on their terms while facing love, poverty, heartbreak and a tragedy that brings them together.
More about the film: The film is the most recent adaptation of the eponymous 1868 literary classic by Louisa May Alcott. Little Women won the 2020 Oscar for Costume Design and was nominated in five other categories, including Best Picture and Best Actress (for Ronan).
Image credit: Wilson Webb/CTMG, Inc./IMDb
Release date: 17 November 2017
Director: Stephen Chbosky
Cast: Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts
Synopsis: Auggie (Tremblay), a boy with a facial deformity, tries to adjust to a ‘normal’ life after he is enrolled in a private school for the first time. His struggle to make friends at school inspires those around him to be a better version of themselves.
More about the film: Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by RJ Palacio, Wonder was nominated for the Academy Award for Makeup and Hairstyling in 2018.
Image credit: Netflix
Release date: 18 July 2008
Director: Phyllida Lloyd
Cast: Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård
Synopsis: Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) invites three men to her wedding without telling her hotelier mother, Donna (Streep). Sophie believes that one of these men — Sam Carmichael (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Skarsgård) — is her father. The arrival of the men brings in a wave of memories and discoveries for all.
More about the film: The film is particularly famous for the use of hit musical numbers by pop group ABBA. It spawned a sequel-prequel film in 2018, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Image credit: Netflix
Release date: 6 August 2003
Director: Mark Waters
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan
Synopsis: Tess Coleman (Curtis) is a single mother who doesn’t get along well with her teenage daughter Anna (Lohan). One day, following an argument, the two find their bodies switched. The mother-daughter duo must now pose as the other, deal with the complexities of each other’s lives and try to find a way to get back in their own bodies.
More about the film: The film is based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name. The 2003 version is the second theatrical remake of the same story and the third overall.
Image credit: Walt Disney Productions/IMDb
Release date: 30 July 2010
Director: Lisa Cholodenko
Cast: Annette Bening, Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska, Josh Hutcherson, Mark Ruffalo
Synopsis: The comedy-drama revolves around a same-sex couple, Nic and Jules (Bening and Moore, respectively). Their teenage children, Joni Allgood (Wasikowska) and Laser Allgood (Hutcherson), were conceived by artificial insemination by the same sperm donor — restaurateur Paul Hatfield (Mark Ruffalo). One day, the children decide to invite their biological father into their family leading to tensions between Nic and Jules.
More about the film: The film was nominated for four Academy Awards in 2011, including Best Picture.
Image credit: Suzanne Tenner/2010 Focus Features/IMDb
Release date: 18 August 2006
Directors: Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris
Cast: Abigail Breslin, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Steve Carell, Alan Arkin
Synopsis: The film revolves around the dysfunctional Hoover family. When seven-year-old Olive Hoover (Breslin) gets a chance to participate in a beauty contest in California, the entire family of idiosyncratic personalities joins her on a road trip in their yellow Volkswagen van.
More about the film: Arkin won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role while Michael Arndt won the award for Best Writing, Original Screenplay. The film was also nominated in two more categories — Best Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (for Breslin).
Image credit: IMDb
Release date: 1 December 2017
Director: Greta Gerwig
Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf
Synopsis: Christine ‘Lady Bird’ McPherson (Ronan) is a teenage girl in a Sacramento high school who wants to escape her life and go to a collage, which is on the East Coast. She has strong disagreements with her mother, Marion McPherson (Metcalf), but eventually realises the crucial role she played in her life.
More about the film: The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture.
Image credit: IMDb
Release date: 1 December 1959 (Soviet Union)/ 26 December 1960 (US)
Director: Grigory Chukhray
Cast: Vladimir Ivashov, Zhanna Prokhorenko
Synopsis: For his outstanding bravery during World War II, a Soviet soldier (Ivashov), who is in his late teens, is granted leave for a few days to go home and meet his mother. On the way, he has to fulfil the errands his comrades and also finds love briefly. By the time he reaches his village, it is already time to return to the front and all he can do is just spend a few minutes with his middle-aged mother.
More about the film: Ballad of a Soldier is essentially an anti-war film which reveals how crushing it was for mothers to see their young sons taken away in their youth because of a war.
The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1961. It won a BAFTA for Best Film From Any Source in 1962 and the Special Jury Prize at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival.
Image credit: IMDb
Release date: 22 January 2016
Director: Lenny Abrahamson
Cast: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay, Joan Allen, William H. Macy
Synopsis: A woman (Larson) and her young son (Tremblay) are held captive in a small room for years. Following their escape, the woman tries to help her son adjust to life in the outside world as he has seen it for the first time.
More about the film: The film is based on Emma Donoghue’ 2010 novel of the same name. Donoghue also wrote the screenplay of the film. Larson won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Room.
Image credit: George Kraychyk/IMDb
Release date: 7 December 2018
Director: Anne Fletcher
Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, Odeya Rush, Maddie Baillio, Harold Perrineau
Synopsis: Willowdean Dickson (Macdonald) is an overweight teenager whose relationship with her mother, Rosie (Aniston), a former beauty queen, is fraught. Willowdean decides to participate in a local pageant which has her mother as a judge as an act of rebellion.
More about the film: The film is based on Julie Murphy’s young adult novel of the same name.
Image credit: Bob Mahoney/Netflix/IMDb
Release date: 8 April 2022
Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis
Synopsis: Already beset by problems in her personal life and with her laundromat business, Evelyn Quan Wang (Yeoh) suddenly finds herself drawn into an inter-dimensional conflict in which she is everyone’s last hope. Evelyn learns that she must protect the universe as well as her daughter, Joy (Hsu), with whom she has a strained relationship.
More about the film: Everything Everywhere All at Once was the biggest winner at the 2023 Academy Awards, taking home seven of the 11 awards it was in the running. Among them were Best Actress for Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Quan — their respective first Oscars.
According to IGN, even before its Oscar wins, the film surpassed the record held by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) as the most-awarded movie of all time with over 150 accolades.
Image credit: IMDb
Release date: 21 December 2018
Director: Susanne Bier
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, John Malkovich
Synopsis: Malorie (Bullock) must protect two little children and herself from an inexplicable entity, whose mere sight has led people to kill themselves. Together with other survivors, they navigate the dystopian world blindfolded to avoid the entity and reach a place believed to be safe from the threat.
More about the film: Bird Box is based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.
Image credit: Netflix
Release date: 22 June 2012
Directors: Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman, Steve Purcell
Voice cast: Kelly Macdonald, Emma Thompson, Billy Connolly, Julie Walters
Synopsis: Merida (Macdonald), is a young princess in mediaeval Scotland, is an expert archer and extremely courageous. She attempts to change her fate following an argument with her mother Queen Elinor (Thompson) over her betrothal. It goes horribly wrong, resulting in a curse that turns the queen into a bear. Merida must now find a way to free her mother from the curse.
More about the film: Brave won the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe among other accolades for best animated film in 2013.
Image credit: Disney/Pixar/IMDb
Hero and Featured images: Universal Pictures/IMDb
