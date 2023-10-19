10 best Malaysian horror movie titles that will leave you spooked for Halloween

Horror in the Southeast Asian context has always taken a unique identity set apart from the rest of the world by merit of the unique melting pot of spiritual beliefs and histories that are so deeply entrenched in the local community. On local shores, these assume the guise of urban legends, historical lore, and of course, esoteric occultism that have shaped the output of Malaysian horror movie projects over the decades.
Locals will no doubt be familiar with many of these anecdotal tales that have been passed down through generations, from the haunting specters of a bumbling yellow Volkswagen Beetle along Karak Highway to echoes of wartime terrors that continue to pervade the general subconscious. This is only further spurred by real-life criminal cases and disasters from Malaysian newsreels that occurred throughout the nation’s history which have since captured the public consciousness.
Much to the delight of cinephiles, a great many of these hair-raising tales have been translated to the silver screen by Malaysian filmmakers and leaving moviegoers with a distinct sense of eerie dread that only pontianak or penanggal sightings in derelict schools or deep tropical jungles would inspire by the strobe of moonlight and lit candles. From classics such as Rahsia by Othman Hafsham to the award-winning body horror movie Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell-Eu, the local film industry yields plenty of choices for fans of fright.
With Halloween fast approaching, there has never been a better time to stock up on your favourite snacks and scope out some of the best Malaysian horror movie titles to binge on come spooky season. Not sure where you should start? Well you won’t have to look far, as we have fielded through the breadth of Malaysian filmography and selected ten local horror films that you should watch, based on recommendations by our resident editorial team.
10 best Malaysian horror movie titles to stream this Halloween
1 /10
Right off the bat, one Malaysian horror movie you absolutely cannot afford to miss out on watching has to be Tiger Stripes. And that’s owing to the fact that the film has already set a historical precedent for Malaysian filmmaking, being the first-ever feature-length movie by a local female filmmaker to be selected to contest during this year’s 62nd Cannes International Critics Week before subsequently nabbing the Grand Jury Prize. What’s more, it has even been selected to represent Malaysia for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.
Starring fresh-faced talents Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral and Piqa, the body-horror film is centered around the life of a 12-year-old girl as she navigates through the complexities of girlhood and puberty, while nursing on a horrifying secret that will test the limits of her friendships. The movie is slated to be screened in Malaysia come October.
Starring: Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral, Piqa, Shaheizy Sam, Jun Lojong, and Fatimah Abu Bakarand
Directed by: Amanda Nell-Eu
2 /10
Another horror movie that caused quite a considerable ruckus in local entertainment is Pulau, which was finally released to the Malaysian public after some brouhaha with the local film censorship board over its contentious content. This was spurred on by its ensemble cast, featuring the likes of entertainment stalwarts such as Amelia Henderson, Ms Puiyi, Mark O’Dea, and Alif Satar as central characters.
With that said, the movie as a whole isn’t too cerebral in its plot, offering a decently predictable and formulaic approach to the hackneyed ‘stranded-on-a-deserted-island’ archetype. But if you’re up for a decent scare starring familiar faces, this is one to add to your watch list.
Starring: Amelia Henderson, Ms Puiyi, Alif Satar, Mark O’Dea, Ikmal Amry, Joey Leong, Evelyn Feroza
Directed by: Eu Ho
3 /10
Local lore may offer yield plenty of avenues for Malaysian horror filmmakers to explore, but so does the underbelly of Malaysia’s past. Among one of the most sensational crimes to truly shake the nation to its core would be the violent murder and dismemberment of local politician Datuk Mazlan Idris by witch doctor Mona Fendy, back in 1993. Its story bore all the core tenants of a horror flick, from political intrigue to occultism, the dark arts, and of course, homicide.
As you can expect, a crime of such magnitude was eventually loosely adapted into the movie Dukun, which was slated to be released in 2007. However owing to the controversial nature of its content, in addition to featuring a real-life crime, the movie was shelved until 2018, when it was eventually screened in local theaters ten years later.
Starring: Umie Aida, Faizal Hussein, Elyana, Bront Palarae, Adlin Aman Ramlie, Ramli Hassan, Nam Ron, Hasnul Rahmat, Soffi Jikan, Chew Kin Wah
Directed by: Dain Said
4 /10
As we’ve mentioned previously, Malaysian mysticism and occultism are still very much deeply ingrained in the nation’s cultural fabric, with many still subscribing to its tenets to this very day for the sake of fame, beauty, fortune, power, or even vengeance. Where good looks are concerned, those brave enough to tempt fate with the arcane would resort to ‘susuk’, which involves the insertion of foreign objects such as needles underneath the skin in the belief that it would grant a person youth.
The practice has since been turned into the subject of a Malaysian horror film of the same name, which stars actress Diana Rafar as air stewardess Soraya, and Ida Nerina as showbuisness veteran Suzana. In their own individual attempts to enhance their looks and retain their youth, both women embark upon a quest to dabble in the occult, leading to devastating consequences.
Starring: Ida Nerina, Adlin Aman Ramlie, Diana Rafar, Sofea Jane, Hairie Othman, Noorkhiriah
Directed by: Amir Muhammad, Naeim Ghalili
5 /10
By far one of the most common tropes in the horror stems from a decision many families often make: to uproot their lives and move into a new home. Capitalising on the inherent fear of the unknown after leaving safe, homely comforts behind, Hollywood has already mastered this archetype through titles such as The Amityville Horror and Paranormal Activity. In Malaysia, that plot takes on the guise of the 1987 horror classic, Rahsia.
The film recounts the story of an academic professor and his family after they move into an ageing seaside bungalow. Initially, all appears to be well and they lead a relatively blissful life of domesticity until tragedy strikes when his daughter drowns in an accident. From that point onwards, strange occurrences plague the family, leading them to believe that they are not the only occupants of the stately property.
A remake of the movie was released earlier this year, with slight changes to the plot.
Starring: Shukery Hashim, Noorkumalasari, Noraini Hashim, Yusof Haslam
Directed by: Othman Hafsham
6 /10
As many Asian countries did during the 1980s, Malaysia saw a considerable boom in its economy that led to an appetite for the finer things in life. In that respect, Highland Towers in Bukit Antrabangsa was at one point considered to be one of the most covetable addresses in the city, housing affluent upper-middle-class families and offering them the best of both tranquil nature and convenient accessibility to the heart of Kuala Lumpur.
Tragically, the condominiums would eventually turn into the site for one of the most devastating disasters in the nation’s modern history, after one of its 12-storey blocks collapsed owing to soil erosion, killing 48 people. Since then, Highland Towers have been left in a state of vacant disrepair, turning it into a hotbed of speculation concerning paranormal sightings and unexplained activity.
Such tales have become so prevalent that a found footage horror movie was made about Highland Towers in 2013. The film centers around a news crew’s exploits in attempting to document the strange occurrences occurring at the site, only to be met with unimaginable horrors.
Starring: Mikail Andre, Niezam Zaidi, Eddy Rauf, Shima Anuar, Atikah Suhaime, Adibah Yunus
Directed by: Pierre Andre
7 /10
Malaysian horror movie fans of a certain age will most likely have seen, if not heard of this film, owing to the strong reviews that it received in addition to a string of nominations during the 2016 Malaysian Film Festival. Bearing the distinction of being Syamsul Yusof’s second horror project after 2011’s Khurafat: Perjanjian Syaitan, Munafik would go on to be his most defining piece of work.
Starring Yusof himself as Muslim medicine practitioner Ustaz Adam, the film centers around his character’s grief and inability to move on from the sudden passing of his wife after his failure to save her. However, upon being confronted by a possessed girl named Maria played by Nabila Huda, Adam is forced to find a cure to expel the evil spirit’s influence. Inadvertently, it also reveals dark secrets concerning his wife’s death, indicating that all is not as it would seem.
The movie would eventually spawn two other sequels, which have also been well received by the public.
Starring: Syamsul Yusof, Nabila Huda, Fizz Fairuz, Sabrina Ali, Pekin Ibrahim, A. Galak, Rahim Razali
Directed by: Syamsul Yusof
8 /10
The fictional interpretation of occultism is typically tethered by a few core premises, but most prominently that of sacrificial offerings being made for the sake of fulfilling human desire. After all, everything comes with a price, especially when one looks to strike a deal with those beyond the realm of this world.
2023’s Jerunei seeks to draw heavy inspiration from that archetype with its story of how fictional academic researcher Dr Sani, portrayed by Bront Palarae, embarks upon an expedition into dense rainforests in hopes of tracking down the whereabouts of his wife, who vanished during their search for a totem pole. His team would then eventually be met with unimaginable horrors when one of their members becomes possessed by a victim who was sacrificed to the totem pole.
Starring: Bronte Palarae, Uqasha Senrose, Syafie Naswip, Amerul Affendi, Daiyan Trisha, Tony Eusoff, Ruminah Sidek, Yuyun Hikmah
Directed by: Jason Chong
Vengeful and scorned female spirits are a prevalent aspect of the horror genre across the world. In North America, the woman in white terrorises those who dare traipse out late at night, while in China, that role is occupied by the woman in red. As for Malaysia, whispers of the term pontianak immediately strike a chill into the hearts of locals, conjuring the image of a resentful vampiric female spirit heralded by the wafting scent of jasmine.
The 2004 horror flick Pontianak Harum Sundal Malam, was an immediate hit among locals during its debut, depicting the terrifying legend through the murder of Maya Karin’s character, Meriam. Returning as a vengeful pontianak spirit, she then seeks to commit multiple acts of revenge on the family of her killer until her spirit is finally appeased. Such was the success met by the movie, that it eventually inspired a sequel.
Starring: Maya Karin, Azri Iskandar, Rosyam Nor, Ida Nerina, Kavita Sidhu
Directed by: Shuhaimi Baba
10 /10
Another Malaysian horror movie that takes after the ‘new home’ trope is Congkak, directed by Ahmad Idham. As is the case with all families in movies from the genre, moving into a new abode would spell disaster when to their shock, they would discover that the property they reside in was in fact haunted by malevolent spirits who are out for blood.
In this case, Kazman and his wife, Sufiah, make the decision to buy a lakeside vacation home for their family, before moving in for the holidays. Predictably, their getaway becomes increasingly unnerving wwhen Sufiah begins to feel a presence in the home. Things take a turn for the worse after one of their daughters begins a habit of playing a traditional game of congkak with an invisible specter.
Starring: Nanu Baharuddin, Riezman Khuzaimi, M. Rajoli, Erin Malek, Erynne Erynne, Ruminah Sidek
Directed by: Ahmad Idham